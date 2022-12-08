Week 14 Injury Report: Browns missing 3 from Thursday’s practice

The Cleveland Browns are looking for three wins in a row as they travel south down I-71 to take on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday. With a win at Paycor Stadium, the Browns will have swept the Bengals each year under head coach Kevin Stefanski. Needing to get healthy before they take the field against their division rivals, however, the Browns were still without three in Thursday’s practice.

However, with one player sitting out on a scheduled day of rest, only two did not see the field due to an ailment. Here is each player who was listed on the injury report and their practice status from today.

WR David Bell

Sep 18, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell (18) catches the ball during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

For the second day in a row, wide receiver David Bell was limited in practice with a thumb injury.

TE Pharaoh Brown

Oct 31, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) catches the ball during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

After practicing yesterday, Pharaoh Brown missed today’s walkthrough with an illness.

OT Jack Conklin

Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) celebrates after a touchdown by wide receiver Amari Cooper (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelersat FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Conklin sat out on his scheduled day of rest.

WR Amari Cooper

Oct 31, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs the ball past Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

After sitting out with a rest day yesterday, wide receiver Amari Cooper was limited with a hampered hip today.

DE Myles Garrett

Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Returning from a scheduled day of rest, Myles Garrett practiced in full for the Browns.

CB A.J. Green

Dec 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) smiles with cornerback A.J. Green (38) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Green participated in practice on a limited basis after missing yesterday’s look.

OT James Hudson

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle James Hudson III looks to block against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

After missing practice yesterday, James Hudson returned to practice today on a limited basis.

TE David Njoku

Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) jumps over Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

David Njoku still appears on the Week 14 Injury Report despite practicing the past two days, albeit in limited fashion.

CB Denzel Ward

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward celebrates after the Browns defeated the Houston Texans 10-7 after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Denzel Ward was limited with both an ankle and an illness today for the Browns.

DE Chase Winovich

Cleveland Browns defensive end Chase Winovich (69) follows a play during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Chase Winovich did not practice with a knee injury.

DE Alex Wright

Cleveland Browns’ Alex Wright during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Wright practiced in full for a second straight day despite working through a knee injury.

