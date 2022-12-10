Week 14 Injury Report: Amari Cooper only player with injury designation vs. Bengals

The Cleveland Browns are now just two days away from making a trip down I-71 South to take on their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. If the Browns beat the Bengals, it would make the sixth straight win over their in-state rivals, as head coach Kevin Stefanski has never lost to them. The Browns are relatively healthy going into this Week 14 matchup as well, as wide receiver Amari Cooper is the only player listed with an injury designation with a hip injury suffered in the win over the Houston Texans.

Who else showed up on Friday’s injury report? We take a look here.

WR Amari Cooper

Browns Week 14 Injury Report Bengals

Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) walks off the field after the end of the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper only practiced once this week due to a hip injury as he tries to battle through and play on Sunday.

WR David Bell

Browns Week 14 Injury Report Bengals

Sep 18, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell (18) catches the ball during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Bell did not practice after being limited this week with a thumb and toe injury.

TE Pharaoh Brown

Browns Week 14 Injury Report Bengals

Oct 31, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) catches the ball during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Brown practiced after hitting the Week 14 injury report with an illness yesterday.

CB A.J. Green

Browns Week 14 Injury Report Bengals

Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback A.J. Green (38) and cornerback M.J. Stewart (36) celebrate a tackle during the first half against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Green practiced in full after he was limited yesterday.

DE Myles Garrett

Browns Week 14 Injury Report Bengals

Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts with cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Garrett has practiced in full all week outside of a scheduled rest on Wednesday.

OT James Hudson

Browns Week 14 Injury Report Bengals

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

James Hudson practiced in full after missing time earlier in the week with an illness.

TE David Njoku

Browns Week 14 Injury Report Bengals

Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) catches a touchdown pass over the defense of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns continue to ease David Njoku back into practice as he nurses a knee injury.

CB Denzel Ward

Browns Week 14 Injury Report Bengals

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ward was once again limited in Friday’s practice.

DE Chase Winovich

Browns Week 14 Injury Report Bengals

Dec 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Chase Winovich (69) celebrates linebacker Tony Fields II (42) interception return for a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Winovich was limited today after he did not practice yesterday.

DE Alex Wright

Browns Week 14 Injury Report Bengals

Cleveland Browns’ Alex Wright during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Wright missed practice with an illness today.

