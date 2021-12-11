How Week 14 can impact the Miami Dolphins in the playoff picture

The Miami Dolphins have had two very different streaks that have led them to this point in the season.

Brian Flores’ team won their season opener before losing their next seven contests. Since then, Miami has won five straight, as they appear to be making a nearly unthinkable run at the postseason.

After 13 weeks, the Dolphins are 6-7 and are 13th in their conference. A bye week in Week 14 means Miami won’t be able to gain a win to move up, but they could get some help from other teams that are just barely above them in the standings.

Entering Sunday, there are three teams who have yet to play this week that are all within percentage points of being tied with the Dolphins. Those three teams are the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, and Denver Broncos who are all 6-6.

In Week 14, the Raiders take on the 8-4 Kansas City Chiefs, the Browns face the 8-4 Baltimore Ravens, and the Broncos play the 1-10-1 Detroit Lions.

If any of those teams win, they remain ahead of the Dolphins in the standings by improving to 7-6. However, if any of those teams lose, they will be tied with Miami, and the Dolphins have tiebreakers over the Broncos and the Browns due to their record in the conference. The Raiders, with a loss, would still have a better record against conference opponents than the Dolphins.

This means that Miami could move from 13th to 11th in the AFC without playing a game this weekend, putting them in prime position over the next few weeks to make a real run at the postseason.