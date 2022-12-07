How Week 14 game vs. Cardinals impacts Patriots' chances of making playoffs

How Week 14 game vs. Cardinals impacts Pats' chances of making playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots would not be mathematically eliminated from the NFL playoff race if they lost Monday night in their Week 14 road game against the Arizona Cardinals.

But the path back to the postseason in that scenario would be incredibly small.

The Patriots, with a 6-6 record, are in eighth place in the AFC standings, which puts them one game behind the rival New York Jets for the third and final wild card berth. New England holds the tiebreaker over the Los Angeles Chargers based on win percentage in conference games.

How will Monday's matchup in Arizona impact the Patriots' chances of reaching the playoffs in back-to-back seasons? Here are the odds for each of the three possible outcomes, via FiveThirtyEight's predictive model.

A 40 percent chance with a win is a heck of a lot better than a 13 percent chance with a loss. Therefore, it's pretty clear what the stakes are for the Patriots this week.

It's also possible the Patriots could be in a playoff spot Monday night, which would require them to beat the Cardinals and the Jets to lose to the Buffalo Bills. This scenario is actually pretty likely to unfold because the Patriots should beat the Cardinals and the Bills are better than the Jets and need a win to maintain first place in the AFC East.

The good news for the Patriots is that the Cardinals are an absolute mess. They are 4-8 with a lackluster offense, a weak defense and an ineffective coaching staff. New England has beaten Arizona in seven of the last eight meetings between these teams. The Cardinals' only victory during that span was an upset at Gillette Stadium in 2012.

The Patriots are still in the playoff mix despite back-to-back losses, but their margin for error is pretty slim.