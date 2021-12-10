Week 14 Fantasy Stats Notebook: Could Fournette run through Bills?

The Buffalo Bills rank 22nd in EPA allowed per rushing play since Week 11

The Bills have been tested of late. In this stretch of games came Jonathan Taylor’s absolutely dominant rushing performance and the Patriots’ wild run-heavy game plan last Monday. Those two games sandwiched a beatdown of the Saints’ preseason roster on Thanksgiving.

No one cares about the takeaways from that New Orleans game but those other two contests might well reveal a crack in the Bills’ defensive armor.

Are the Bills the type of team that can brace the gates when a physical operation decides to just pound away on them over and over with an efficient rushing attack?

It would be worth the query regardless, but the fact that Sean McDermott and some of the defensive players were testy after the game — even if the reporter’s question to Poyer and Hyde was ridiculous — makes you wonder if the Bills themselves are starting to question this. At the very least, they’re furious with how teams have been able to lean on them so hard with the run that they eventually topple over.

No one wants to lose like that. And the Buccaneers have the ability to form a game plan reminiscent of that.

Leonard Fournette has been a revelation this season. He ranks seventh in yards from scrimmage among running backs. He’s only been more featured as the year has gone on and has given the team a physical identity when they want to turn to the power run they didn’t quite have all the way through last season. Fournette could certainly ring up the Bills for a massive stat line if they don’t plug those same holes from the past few games.

However, whether the Bucs want to go the way of New England and Indianapolis is an entirely different question. Those two teams rank 26th and 20th in neutral situation pass rate — Tampa Bay ranks second. Even most of Fournette’s biggest impact is derived from his role as a receiver (second among backs in catches).

The fact that Tamps Bay and Buffalo — who lead the NFL in neutral passing rate — are so high in pace of play and pass-heavy play-calling is a huge reason the fantasy world is all over this game. It should be an aerial score-fest.

But if the Bucs do decide to try and bully the Bills on the ground, not only could they secure a win, they could muck up the script of this game and its 53.5-projected point total real quick.

Targets per game for the Bucs since Rob Gronkowski's return:

Chris Godwin - 9.3

Mike Evans - 8.7

Rob Gronkowski - 8.7

Leonard Fournette - 7.3

No one else has more than four targets per game. When we get an offense like the Buccaneers (first in DVOA) in our lives, that’s awesome all on its own. When we get an offense like the Buccaneers that’s this good and this highly concentrated … we’re talking about fantasy football euphoria.

With Antonio Brown out until at least Week 16, you can continue to jack up expectations for every member of this offense close to their respective ceilings. All three of the top pass-catchers can hit even if the Bucs are able to run on Buffalo.

Yahoo’s DFS salaries are way too generous this week with Gronk at $23, Godwin at $22 and Evans at $21. The receivers aren’t even inside the top-10 salaries at the position. You’re getting a huge deal on Gronk at almost $10 behind Travis Kelce. That’s simply giving too much credence to the Bills’ pass defense which certainly deserves all its flowers but is now without star Tre’Davious White.

Marquise Brown is averaging 10.5 targets per game since Week 9

The opportunity is still there for Marquise Brown despite some quiet weeks amid the Ravens’ struggles. His average depth of target is way down during this stretch at just 8.8. It’s likely Baltimore is keeping him closer to the line of scrimmage to try and present an outlet receiver for Lamar Jackson as defenses continue to send waves of extra rushers.

It’s not the best plan — they ought to consider more five-man protection plays — but it looks like the one they’ve got for now.

Marquise Brown has seen his role change slightly as the Ravens adjust their offense. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Brown’s potential ceiling in his range of outcomes has to be diminished with this role change. However, the volume dictates he should still find his way into fantasy lineups. As long as the Ravens continue to mysteriously bury Rashod Bateman (fourth in routes last week) after the rookie got off to a hot start and mess around with the Devin Duvernay experience, Brown is a threat for double-digit targets every week.

Jalen Guyton has an 11.2 aDOT this season

Nothing has been more obvious than the Chargers’ lack of pure downfield-ripping speed this year. Jalen Guyton hasn’t been used much as a pass-catcher but if Mike Williams or Keenan Allen (or both) misses Week 14 on the COVID list, Guyton will be forced to start.

Guyton showed last week against the Bengals how he can help the team as a lid-lifter. They should probably get him more opportunities as it is. Justin Herbert looked like the best version of himself with that juicy 10-plus-yard average depth of throw last week. The Chargers staff needs to allow him to let it rip, especially on early downs. Guyton can help.

The Chargers are -10 against the Giants this week as New York prepares to potentially start Jake Fromm. That line didn’t move despite these possible receiver absences for Los Angeles. Probably because the books know Herbert can be the tide that lifts all boats against a team that’s close to quitting time this year. Guyton can be one of those vessels in Week 14.

The Falcons rank 21st in run defense DVOA and 29th against the pass

Reports leaked after Joe Brady’s firing that a philosophical disagreement was a big part of the divide between Matt Rhule and his former offensive coordinator. Apparently, Rhule wants to try and run the ball 30 to 33 times per game.

Good luck with that while you’re down your starting running back (who gets hurt all the time because he’s overworked anyway), the state of this offensive line and frankly, the team as a whole.

If Rhule’s plan is ever to work down the stretch, this is the lone week it makes sense, with the Falcons on the schedule. You’re not pulling this off against the Bucs (on the schedule twice) or Saints defense and even if the Bills (Week 15) run defense has been leaky of late, the Panthers just don’t have the profile of teams like the Colts or Patriots that have been able to impose their will.

This might be the last great fantasy outing we get out of Cam Newton or Chuba Hubbard, and both still have holes in their projections this week regardless of Rhule’s wishes or the matchup.

Russell Gage has had a 31.4% target share since Week 11

That’s the fourth-highest mark across the league in that span. Gage has a full 10 percentage-point lead on Kyle Pitts (21.2 percent).

The Falcons haven’t been selling out to force things Pitts’ way as the rookie has been dealing with extra defensive attention. That’s led to Gage being a huge factor. While he might not be an exciting player, Gage is a strong DFS play at $14 coming off a huge game against the Bucs. The Panthers are currently dealing with some injuries in their deep cornerback room, which just makes this play all the more strong.

Elijah Moore leads all pass-catchers since Week 11 with a 34.8% target share

The rookie has shown himself to be an absolute rocket ship of an ascending star. Moore has been dominating as an outside separator despite being ticketed by most for a slot-heavy role in the NFL.

Moore had already been a heavily leaned-upon alpha receiver since the Jets’ bye week. Now New York will play the rest of the season without Corey Davis. Moore was always the better bet to end up the WR1 on this team in the long run but those days have officially arrived. Don’t let any Zach Wilson questions ever force you to take Moore out of your lineup, as long as he’s healthy (and be sure to monitor his status for Week 14 as he hasn't practiced this week).

Terry McLaurin ranks fifth in weighted opportunity this year (10th since Week 9)

It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen a true face-melter of a game from Terry McLaurin. He’s averaging just 4.5 catches and 59 yards per game in this stretch.

Taylor Heinicke has shown more comfort in the offense since coming off the bye. He’s been far better about picking his spots and matriculating the unit rather than just flinging up prayer balls to McLaurin. It’s been a huge boost for the scoring attack, as Heinicke leads all multi-game starters in EPA per dropback since Week 9.

That said, McLaurin’s opportunity still ranks among the best in the NFL at wide receiver and some of the big-play variance should swing back his way at any moment. We could get started this week against a Dallas team that forces mistakes but ranks 28th in explosive pass rate allowed.

Josh Jacobs ran a career-high 33 routes last week

The running back has an absurd 19 percent target share over the Raiders’ last four games.

Jacobs has never been a poor pass-catcher. The Gruden-led Raiders offense just decided for whatever reason they weren’t going to deploy the running back they drafted in Round 1 in such a valuable role.

Quite strange.

Whether the Raiders have just wised up or Kenyan Drake’s injury will force their hand doesn’t really matter. If Jacobs continues to get this usage he might just be a top-15 back the rest of the season. He’s a screaming value at just $17 in Yahoo’s daily game.

