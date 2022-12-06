Week 14 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Late bye weeks, lots of injuries & Cowboys/Colts recap

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens get together to go through all of the news around the NFL following week 13, including the Carolina Panthers waiving QB Baker Mayfield and an injury that will keep Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson out for a while.

After getting through the news, the guys recap an impressive blowout win by the Dallas Cowboys over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football and talk about how good (and underrated) WR CeeDee Lamb is. They also discuss Michael Gallup, who looks great now that he’s healthy and might make it pointless for the team to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

The list of guys available on the waiver wire for week 14 is not quite as bad as it has been in the last few weeks, so the guys go over an exciting list that includes James Cook, Nico Collins and Jared Goff. They also take a break to talk about how great Garrett Wilson is.

Finally, they give their recommended drops and “Hold on loosely” candidates before providing a quick update on the Treviso Babes league.

02:30 NEWS / Lamar Jackson is “unlikely” to play in week 14 vs. PIT

09:45 NEWS / Dolphins place OT Austin Jackson on IR

15:25 NEWS / Seahawks RB Ken Walker “jammed” his ankle

18:40 QB News Roundup

26:45 SNF Recap: Cowboys 54, Colts 19

39:15 Waiver Wire Pickups: Running Backs

48:40 Waiver Wire Pickups: Wide Receivers

56:30 Waiver Wire Pickups: Quarterbacks

61:35 Waiver Wire Pickups: Tight Ends

63:20 Drops

66:15 Hold on loosely

69:20 Treviso Babes update

