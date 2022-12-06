Week 14 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Late bye weeks, lots of injuries & Cowboys/Colts recap
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens get together to go through all of the news around the NFL following week 13, including the Carolina Panthers waiving QB Baker Mayfield and an injury that will keep Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson out for a while.
After getting through the news, the guys recap an impressive blowout win by the Dallas Cowboys over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football and talk about how good (and underrated) WR CeeDee Lamb is. They also discuss Michael Gallup, who looks great now that he’s healthy and might make it pointless for the team to sign Odell Beckham Jr.
The list of guys available on the waiver wire for week 14 is not quite as bad as it has been in the last few weeks, so the guys go over an exciting list that includes James Cook, Nico Collins and Jared Goff. They also take a break to talk about how great Garrett Wilson is.
Finally, they give their recommended drops and “Hold on loosely” candidates before providing a quick update on the Treviso Babes league.
02:30 NEWS / Lamar Jackson is “unlikely” to play in week 14 vs. PIT
09:45 NEWS / Dolphins place OT Austin Jackson on IR
15:25 NEWS / Seahawks RB Ken Walker “jammed” his ankle
18:40 QB News Roundup
26:45 SNF Recap: Cowboys 54, Colts 19
39:15 Waiver Wire Pickups: Running Backs
48:40 Waiver Wire Pickups: Wide Receivers
56:30 Waiver Wire Pickups: Quarterbacks
61:35 Waiver Wire Pickups: Tight Ends
63:20 Drops
66:15 Hold on loosely
69:20 Treviso Babes update
