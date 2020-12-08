Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Tight Ends

We’ve long been waiting for the Mike Gesicki breakout.

One of the most athletic players in all of football, the matchup nightmare has flashed at times but has yet to put together a top fantasy season from beginning to end.

But could we see that happening in 2020?

Gesicki is currently sixth in overall fantasy tight end scoring, and the Dolphins will definitely need him to keep producing going forward — starting with a huge matchup against the Chiefs in Week 14.

Check out Gesicki and the rest of the tight ends in our analysts’ Week 14 rankings:

