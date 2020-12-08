Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Big Ben vs. Josh Allen highlights matchups to prep for

There are a lot of similarities between Ben Roethlisberger and Josh Allen. Both quarterbacks are big-bodied, big-armed throwers who are hard to bring down once they get moving.

And now, they’ll face off against each other as signal callers for two of the top powers in the AFC.

Welcome to Week 14!

Other intriguing matchups on tap: Will the Miami Dolphins’ stout defense be able to handle Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs? Will Kirk Cousins and the hot Vikings offense defeat a skidding Tom Brady and the Buccaneers? How will Jalen Hurts look in his first start for the Eagles?

Our analysts help you prepare your fantasy rosters for those Week 14 matchups and more with their overall positional rankings — check them out below!

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

