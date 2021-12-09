Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF









Kyle Pitts angles for a breakout vs. the Panthers, Dawson Knox tries to rebound from a rough outing, and Cole Kmet welcomes back Justin Fields under center.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 14 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Perhaps I’m bored, but I wanted to knock Travis Kelce out of the top spot. It just really isn’t possible vs. a Raiders defense surrendering the second most tight end fantasy points, one Kelce got for 8/119 three weeks ago. … Behind Kelce, it’s a fierce competition for No. 2 between George Kittle, Mark Andrews and Rob Gronkowski. With the 49ers dealing with so much injury uncertainty, I will go with Kittle. Kittle has become the indispensable man for his offense, while the Bengals lack anything resembling a Kittle stopper. … Mark Andrews could easily be the No. 2, or No. 1 for that matter. His usage has been hyper consistent, and he continues to see opportunities in the red zone. We do hope he is not the intended target on four interceptions for the second time in three weeks against the Browns, though he also found the end zone in that contest. … Rob Gronkowski has drawn at least eight targets in three straight games since returning, stabilizing the Bucs’ offense in the process. Even vs. a Bills team that coughs up the second fewest TE fantasy points, he could be No. 1 overall.

Story continues

$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!

T.J. Hockenson has found the end zone each of the past two weeks. He did so on just 11 combined targets, though both his floor and ceiling should be on the increase with the Lions’ passing attack stabilizing a bit following the addition of Josh Reynolds of all people. Hock is also needed for layups with D’Andre Swift (shoulder) on the shelf. … Sunday will be the first time in ages Dalton Schultz has had to contend with a truly healthy CeeDee Lamb/Amari Cooper/Michael Gallup. He remains worth betting on as a mid-range TE1 because of a 48 over/under and Football Team defense that has not been anything special up the seam. … “Touchdown” Pat Freiermuth has had a quiet few weeks, but there has not been anything too concerning in his usage floor. Thursday evening’s over/under isn’t the greatest, while the Vikes have limited enemy seam stretcher production. … I am out of things to say on Kyle Pitts. I know it’s frustrating. It would be easier if his usage floor completely collapsed. It has not. He is fifth in TE targets over the past five weeks (32). The Panthers are a bottom-tier matchup.

Tyler Conklin came out of Adam Thielen’s injured Week 13 with a new season-high nine targets. He could be the primary beneficiary of Thielen’s lost looks in the red zone. … Dawson Knox did not have himself a Week 13. He committed critical drops and was called for a costly penalty in the Bills’ narrow defeat. He has also been held to 3/32 or less in 3-of-4 games since returning from the injury. The fourth was one of his typical blowups. It is Knox’s spiked week potential that keeps him in the top 12. … Foster Moreau has now busted twice as a plug-and-play fill-in for Darren Waller. Waller (knee), meanwhile, is now considered day to day rather than week to week. Moreau is a fine TE2 dart throw if Waller sits against the Chiefs. Nothing more, nothing less. … James O'Shaughnessy led the collapsed Jags in Week 13 targets. We know Urban Meyer loves to pepper the seam with looks. O'Shaughnessy has at least earned some TE2 recognition. … Even if Gerald Everett gets something of a breather after his calamitous Week 13, it won’t be enough to drop him out of the top 20.

Week 14 Kickers

Week 14 Defense/Special Teams