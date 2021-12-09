Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB









Leonard Fournette looks to keep stacking up receptions vs. the Bills, Cordarrelle Patterson heads into Carolina with the Falcons’ offense on his back, and Javonte Williams attempts to wrestle “1A” status away from Melvin Gordon.

Other positions: Quarterback | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 14 Running Backs

RB Notes: With Jonathan Taylor on bye, Austin Ekeler is alone at the top. That is especially true since the coronavirus has both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams up in the air for Week 14. … Alexander Mattison’s status is dependent on Dalvin Cook’s (shoulder) health. Cook is a game-time decision for Thursday night’s game against the Steelers. If Cook sits, Mattison will be the RB2 overall. If Cook goes, depending on the reports, I plan to slot him in as a low-end RB1, with Mattison checking into the 24-30 range. … Having the healthiest season of his career, Joe Mixon’s 14 touchdowns are already a new personal best by five. With the 49ers in disarray, Mixon won’t be hurting for touches in a home game that is trending toward a pick ‘em. … Najee Harris got back up to 26 touches in Week 13. The Steelers are playing on a short week against a bottom-five run defense. The Vikings are also dealing with injury and uncertainty on offense, making it unlikely they dictate the terms of the game. Harris’ setup is excellent. … Antonio Gibson is averaging 24 carries and 27 touches since Washington’s Week 9 bye. Even with J.D. McKissic (concussion) trending toward a return, Gibson should remain a usage monster vs. the Cowboys’ good, but not great run defense in a home contest with a 48 total.

Story continues

$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!

Your NFL leader in running back receptions? Mr. Power Back himself, Leonard Fournette. It is power backs who have been giving the Bills fits, though that isn’t the way Fournette is utilized in this offense. He just gets the ball: A lot. Fournette has caught six-plus passes in four straight contests and is the goal-line back for the most consistent offense in the league. … Nick Chubb was a Week 12 bust against the Ravens, though this game has the Browns operating as 2.5-point home favorites. The bye was well timed for Cleveland’s entire offense, including No. 2 RB Kareem Hunt, who will be a locked-in RB2. … Alvin Kamara (knee) is expected to return against the Jets. Mark Ingram, meanwhile, is COVID positive. Although Ingram is vaccinated, he is considered unlikely to produce two negative tests in time to suit up. It has been a rocky road for Kamara this season, but with dual-threat Taysom Hill under center and the pathetic Jets on the other side of the line, RB1 numbers are a more than realistic expectation. … “Back to the future Austin Ekeler” Cordarrelle Patterson will be the Falcons’ only reliable means of moving the ball in Carolina.

Even with Melvin Gordon (hip) trending toward a Week 14 return, it is safe to assume Javonte Williams has earned a bigger piece of the Broncos’ backfield pie. He can’t be denied after last week’s 29-touch, 178-yard explosion. The Lions permit the fourth most RB fantasy points. I am willing to bet on 20/120/1 in the touches/yards from scrimmage/touchdowns department. Gordon can still be utilized as an RB2 in a game that will be big enough for the two of the Broncos’ runners. Denver is a 10-point home fave. … With Kenyan Drake (ankle) out for the season, an already-ascending Josh Jacobs might finally get the lead on third downs. Even with Drake playing the first 1.5 quarters in Week 13, Jacobs immediately set a new career-high for receptions with nine. Jalen Richard’s (COVID-19) status does loom as a potential concern, but the career third-down back is presumably unvaccinated after he made a big show of refusing the jab in July. That he would make him ineligible for Week 14 after he landed on the COVID-19 list last Sunday morning. With the Raiders operating as nearly 10-point road underdogs, Jacobs will be in play for anywhere from 5-10 receptions in addition to his usual early-down work.

Coming off a 29-touch outing, David Montgomery is going to be needed for a similarly-heavy workload vs. a Packers defense that is more vulnerable on the ground than through the air. There is a risk that Justin Fields’ insertion under center lowers Montgomery’s floor by curbing the Bears’ overall volume via a failure to sustain drives. … Chase Edmonds (ankle) is expected to be active for the first time since Week 9, but it will probably be as a more traditional “change of pace” back than the 1B he was for the first half of 2021. James Conner solidified his lead status during Edmonds’ lengthy absence. … The good news for Saquon Barkley: He is facing the Chargers’ 31st ranked run defense. The bad news? Everything else. This is a big play and touchdown bet with Jake Fromm under center. … Trevor Lawrence is begging for James Robinson to be more involved after Week 13’s weirdness. We would expect a dazed and confused Urban Meyer to heed the call, though the Titans are a poor matchup. … We know the Panthers are going “full established” following OC Joe Brady’s firing. They seemed over Chuba Hubbard as an every-down option before Christian McCaffrey’s latest injury, but the rookie will undoubtedly take the lead. Look for journeyman third-down back Ameer Abdullah to change the pace and offer desperation FLEX appeal.

Strangeness is afoot in the Rams’ backfield, where emergency Week 13 callup Mekhi Sargent was officially promoted from the practice squad on Wednesday. Speaking earlier in the week, coach Sean McVay gave a confusing quote on Sony Michel vs. Darrell Henderson. "I think it's really good to get Sony going,” was McVay’s answer when asked if he viewed Michel as a lead back. “I think he's a rhythm runner, but I think we definitely would want to find ways to still have Darrell as a big part of it." That quote can be interpreted 1-of-2 ways, but the early week evidence suggests another big role for Michel on Monday Night Football after Henderson was only active on an emergency basis in Week 13. … In addition to being in the concussion protocol, Elijah Mitchell is dealing with knee “irritation.” With Jeff Wilson (knee) limited in practice and Trey Sermon on injured reserve, San Francisco could be looking at a heavy Week 14 dose of JaMycal Hasty. They signed journeyman Brian Hill to their practice squad on Wednesday as a back-up plan. Mitchell seems doubtful, and Wilson highly questionable. … Tevin Coleman (concussion) appears unlikely for Week 14, leaving behind an unappealing committee of Ty Johnson and Austin Walter. Johnson’s pass-catching is the only attribute worth betting on. … We need more information on D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard, but both are FLEX viable vs. the hideous Jags coming out of Tennessee’s bye.