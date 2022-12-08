Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF









Mark Andrews attempts to pick up where he left off with Tyler Huntley, Greg Dulcich goes hot-streak hunting vs. Kansas City, and Chigoziem Okonkwo works to become a late-season surprise.

Week 14 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Mark Andrews averaged eight receptions for 99 yards in five games with Tyler Huntley last season. As was the case then, Huntley has no one else to throw to. Giddy up. … Although slumping, Travis Kelce has yet to catch fewer than four passes this season. He has been held below 50 yards one time. … T.J. Hockenson is averaging just 37 yards over the past three weeks but has reached four receptions all three times out. Now he has a “revenge game” with a Lions D permitting the fifth most tight end fantasy points. The 52.5 over/under doesn't hurt. … Dalton Schultz's floor has come down as the Cowboys continue leveling overmatched opponents. In other news, Dallas is 17-point home favorites vs. Houston. The problem is, no one behind Schultz is more compelling. We might as well bet on points in a blowout. … Pat Freiermuth has bettered 57 yards in four of his past six games. This is seriously what we have to go on right now at tight end.

George Kittle figures to be one of the big losers of Brock Purdy's insertion under center. A run-focused team will become that much more so, while Purdy isn't going to be allowed to probe the seams for fear of easy interceptions. There's a monster lurking somewhere inside Kittle. There is increasingly little reason to expect it to be unleashed for the duration of 2022. … One of the only tight ends displaying anything in the way of big-play ability, Gerald Everett has a plus Week 14 matchup and game environment. The Dolphins allow the third most TE fantasy points, and Vegas has set the over/under at 51.5. … Greg Dulcich: It's back to counting. With Courtland Sutton (hamstring) laid up, Dulcich had the best game of his rookie year in Week 13. He should at least see volume as the Broncos do everything possible to try to keep up with the Chiefs.

Foster Moreau has cleared 30 yards in six straight games, scoring twice in the process. Contact your local lawmaker if you would like to see tight end removed from fantasy leagues. … Tyler Higbee was at least back to playing in Week 13. We have no idea who his Week 14 quarterback will be, but he remains the Rams' steadiest pass catcher heading into an A+ matchup with the Raiders. … Evan Engram looked healthy again in Week 13. The Titans have surrendered the fourth most tight end yardage. … We're a broken record. With no tight end traits worth betting on at this part of the board, we'll hope for a Dawson Knox chunk gain against the Jets. … With his targets creeping up, Chigoziem Okonkwo has cleared 30 yards each of the past five weeks. The Jags had a nonexistent defense in Week 13. … Daniel Bellinger (eye) returned in Week 13 and immediately resumed compiling. Someone has to catch the ball in New York. … Jordan Akins' 10 targets over the past two weeks are seventh amongst tight ends.

