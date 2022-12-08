Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR









Amon-Ra St. Brown looks to prove he's the captain now against the Vikings, Chris Godwin works to stay ahead of Mike Evans in the targets mix, and Keenan Allen waits to see if he will be joined by Mike Williams (ankle).

Week 14 Receivers

WR Notes: Despite the awe-inspiring performers behind him, I feel like I've reached the point where Tyreek Hill needs to be the no-questions-asked WR1 in all but the worst matchups. The Chargers are not one of those. … Davante Adams' 664 yards over the past five weeks are 139 more than any other pass catcher. A battered Rams defense is quietly permitting the seventh most WR fantasy points. … No. 2 in that span is Justin Jefferson, who has drawn at least 11 targets four of the past five weeks. A 200-yard day is in play for Jefferson against the Lions. … Ja'Marr Chase has caught at least seven passes each of his past four appearances, totaling fewer than 97 yards once in the process. As cute as the notion is that Tee Higgins is a second No. 1 receiver, Chase reminded in Week 13 that he is on an entirely different level. … Absolutely nuking over the past month, Amon-Ra St. Brown has 41 catches for 431 yards and three scores in his past four games. Allowing the most passing yards in the league, the Vikings are another delectable matchup.

Stefon Diggs has been held below 60 yards receiving one time all year. Unbelievable floor and consistency. Matchups do not matter. … The Cowboys have won by more than one score six times. CeeDee Lamb has posted more than eight targets one time in those contests. There is just almost no path to volume with the Cowboys operating as monster home favorites against the Texans. It's all about Lamb's 5/70 floor, which he hit in last Sunday's 54-19 demolition of the Colts. … All the way up to 13th in targets even though six teams have yet to have their bye, Chris Godwin has sailed past Mike Evans from a usage perspective. Short targets to Godwin will remain a must for Week 14 against the 49ers. We know Evans will eventually connect with Tom Brady on some big plays down the field, but the Niners' elite defense and pass rush will make it difficult for Brady to find the time for those plays to develop. … Jaylen Waddle seems likely to gut through his leg issue. Even at less than full health, his elite floor remains worth betting on in this plus, likely high-scoring matchup.

Despite two entirely different game scripts, Garrett Wilson has posted 13/257/2 across Mike White's first two starts. The Bills will be a test of an entirely different magnitude, but their struggling pass defense is just 28th in dropback EPA since their Week 7 bye. Of note is that they are getting healthier now. … Mike Williams (ankle) is practicing again. It's of no matter for Keenan Allen, who has picked up where he left off before his never-ending hamstring injury. He will be fed all the targets he can handle in the Bolts' likely shootout with the Dolphins. … All the way over his mid-season knee scare, DK Metcalf is the owner of a 32/288/1 slash over his past three appearances. The Panthers' pass defense has been playing with pride since Matt Rhule's firing, but Metcalf's role and volume are so locked in that he has little matchup fear. … Although he isn't spiking many weeks, Tyler Lockett just became the first Seahawks wideout to score in five straight starts. He is the platonic ideal of a mid-range WR2. … Generally feasting in good matchups, Christian Kirk has a golden one in a Titans defense coughing up the second most passing yards.

DeAndre Hopkins saw his targets tumble to six in Marquise Brown's Week 12 return. Now Greg Dortch (thumb) should be back to operate in the slot. That, combined with a Bill Belichick/Kyler Murray mismatch has me hedging Nuk as a WR2 rather than the WR1 he's been since his return. … Amari Cooper remained wildly inconsistent in Deshaun Watson's 2022 debut. He still managed to command nine targets. With shootout conditions possible if not probable in Cincinnati, Cooper is a strong WR2 with six teams on bye. … As for Donovan Peoples-Jones, it did not happen in Watson's debut, but he remains a tremendous fit for Watson's skill-set on paper. He is a WR3 option with so many wideouts on the shelf. … I'll place a Deebo Samuel bet with Jimmy Garoppolo joining Elijah Mitchell on I.R. Kyle Shanahan is going to be in full-blown manufactured touch mode. That's an area where Samuel is the best in the business. … As for Brandon Aiyuk, it's hard to have the same optimism despite how well he has been playing. Aiyuk goes into Brock Purdy “wait and see” mode for the final week of the fantasy regular season.

DeVonta Smith is tied for 15th in receptions (21) since Dallas Goedert went down four games ago. He has drawn at least eight targets all four outings in the process. … With Courtland Sutton (hamstring) out, Jerry Jeudy feels guaranteed to compile as the Broncos try to survive in comeback mode against the Chiefs. … On the other side, it might be difficult to project major volume for JuJu Smith-Schuster with the Chiefs operating as monster road favorites against an elite pass defense. Chiefs country could be riding on the ground. … D.J. Moore had a good game with Sam Darnold heading into the Panthers' Week 13 bye, but he still hasn't seen more than six targets since Week 8. Although the Seahawks' defense is receiver-friendly, it's just a classic “what is the actual upside here?” … Treylon Burks (concussion) seems on the wrong side of questionable, making the Titans' receiver corps a wasteland. … Darius Slayton didn't exactly ace the Week 13 eye test, but he kept his production going as the Giants' last wideout standing. The Eagles will be his second toughest matchup of the year after his Cowboys Thanksgiving date. … Davis Mills is back, but Nico Collins (foot) and Brandin Cooks (calf) aren't practicing. Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore aren't for the DFS faint of heart.