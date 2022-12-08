Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB









Geno Smith hopes to stay hot against the Panthers, Jared Goff aims to please streamers vs. the Vikings, and Tom Brady confronts a tough matchup in Santa Clara.

Week 14 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: The QB2 and QB1 over the past two weeks, Jalen Hurts has the best Week 14 matchup of the “Big Three” with the Eagles' road date against the Giants. Solid at most things, the G-Men's defense isn't great at anything. That is not the case for Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes' opponents. … Allen is rematching with a Jets defense that held him scoreless and reeling through the air in Week 9 … while coughing up 9/86/2 on the ground. Allen had his worst 2022 outing as a passer and finished as the QB3. That's why he never leaves the top three. … Once again humbled by the Bengals in Week 13, Patrick Mahomes still finished as the QB9 thanks to a rushing score. The Broncos are a rough matchup, but Russell Wilson and company keep the defense on the field so much that Mahomes should still ultimately get home as a 9.5-point road favorite. … The QB4 by average points, Joe Burrow has refused to regress this season. Like his No. 1 wideout Ja'Marr Chase, Burrow is a model breaker. Chase was on the sideline when the Browns held Burrow in check five games ago. That off-day proved to be an aberration, while Chase has since returned.

Dolphins fans have been waiting all their lives for Tua Tagovailoa/Justin Herbert in prime time. After two years of winning the narrative battle of whom the Dolphins should have selected at No. 5 overall in 2020, Herbert has remained mired in heavy 2022 seas. Week 13 really told the tale for both quarterbacks. Tagovailoa had a brutal matchup in the 49ers and still finished as the QB7. Herbert had a cakewalk spot in the Raiders and turned in a QB11 effort. Like Tua before him, Herbert has been besieged by coaching and supporting cast issues. It is Tua's decisive advantage in both those areas that make him the clear Week 14 play even if LT Terron Armstead (toe, pec) remains sidelined. … It's the same weekly question with Dak Prescott: Is his setup too good? That conundrum will be put to the ultimate test this week as the Cowboys host the Texans' league-worst run defense as monumental 17-point home favorites. We just have to trust that, in general, good things happen to good players in good spots. Prescott has posted multiple scores in five straight outings.

The Patriots have stymied subpar signal callers and bled points to star quarterbacks. What is Kyler Murray for Week 14? For one thing, he will be playing at home with a healthy supporting cast after Arizona's well-timed Week 13 bye. We ultimately have to trust Murray will find his way to top-12 numbers against what is looking like an inconsistent defense. … With his entire backfield injured, Geno Smith attempted his second most passes of the year (39) in Week 13. The result was only his third three-score start and a season-high 367 yards passing. With Ken Walker (ankle) highly questionable, we can expect another Smith funnel vs. Carolina's feisty defense. … The Lions' D has shown recent signs of stabilizing but still entered the season's stretch run coughing up the most QB fantasy points. At home with a week-leading 52.5 total, Kirk Cousins can be trusted. Famous last words, I know. … Speaking of can be trusted, famous last words, etc., Jared Goff as a QB1 for this high-totaled affair. With his supporting cast the healthiest it has been all year, Goff was Week 13's QB6. The Vikings allow the eighth most QB fantasy points and most passing yards. It's time.

It was anything but a welcome homecoming for Deshaun Watson, either to Houston or the 2022 season. Maybe it was nerves, maybe it was rust. Whatever it was, Watson was one of the worst Week 13 players on the field, with only four QBs earning worse PFF grades. We would still expect things to be better in a more normal, almost certainly higher-scoring game environment this Sunday against the Bengals. … By the sheer strength of his Davante Adams connection alone, Derek Carr is hanging around the QB1/2 borderline. “@LAR” has lost most of its bite with Aaron Donald (ankle) on the shelf. … Some saint or divine being was working Week 13 miracles for Tom Brady. It took arguably the most embarrassing collapse of the season from the Saints to power Brady to a QB10 finish. The 49ers won't be nearly as forgiving, keeping a player who has yet to demonstrate 2022 ceiling in the QB2 ranks. … Trevor Lawrence followed up his best 2022 start with his worst, adding a toe injury to boot. He remains QB1 adjacent since he's facing a Titans defense continuing to permit the second most passing yards and fourth most QB fantasy points.

The Jets upset the Bills in Week 9 on the back of their running game, but we would expect a different formula this time around. For one thing, they are now 9.5-point road 'dogs. Positive game script just isn't going to be there. Expect Mike White to throw enough to post QB2 numbers. … Tyler Huntley is in a tough spot. He has no receivers, and while he's a dual-threat, he's not a game-changing dual-threat like the man he is filling in for, Lamar Jackson. That being said, he is indeed a running quarterback, while he has a demonstrated history of locking onto the only Ravens pass catcher who matters, Mark Andrews. He is worth an immediate QB2 look vs. the Steelers' undermanned defense. … Ryan Tannehill will deserve a modest boost if Treylon Burks (concussion) gets cleared. The Jaguars' Week 13 defensive performance was one of the worst by any squad all year. … No team is permitting fewer QB fantasy points than the Eagles, while they're also in the bottom half of QB rushing yards allowed. The reasons for Week 14 Daniel Jones optimism are few. … Kyle Shanahan can scheme 200/2 QB production in his sleep. I'll slot Brock Purdy in ahead of the Mac Jones/Kenny Pickett “tier.”

