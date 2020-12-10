Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Patrick Daugherty
·5 min read

T.J. Hockenson hopes for a shootout, Mark Andrews returns and Rob Gronkowski comes off bye.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 14 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Travis Kelce

@MIA

2

Darren Waller

IND

3

T.J. Hockenson

GB

4

Mark Andrews

@CLE

5

Dallas Goedert

NO

6

Eric Ebron

@BUF

7

Evan Engram

ARI

8

Robert Tonyan

@DET

9

Hunter Henry

ATL

10

Noah Fant

@CAR

11

Rob Gronkowski

MIN

12

Dalton Schultz

@CIN

13

Hayden Hurst

@LAC

14

Logan Thomas

@SF

15

Mike Gesicki

KC

16

Austin Hooper

BAL

17

Jordan Reed

WAS

18

Jordan Akins

@CHI

19

Zach Ertz

NO

20

Gerald Everett

NE

21

Kyle Rudolph

@TB

22

Drew Sample

DAL

23

Tyler Eifert

TEN

24

Anthony Firkser

@JAC

25

Trey Burton

@LV

26

Tyler Higbee

NE

27

Jared Cook

@PHI

28

Cole Kmet

HOU

29

Jacob Hollister

NYJ

30

Jimmy Graham

HOU

31

Mo Alie-Cox

@LV

32

Dawson Knox

PIT

TE Notes: Travis Kelce has caught eight passes in five straight games. … Darren Waller’s 13-catch outburst dramatically increased the distance between him and any potential No. 3 tight end. The Colts permit the second fewest TE fantasy points, but those stats don’t really matter when someone has Waller’s usage. … T.J. Hockenson drew nine targets for only the second time all year in the Lions’ first post-Matt Patricia contest. He is averaging 5/80 the past three weeks. … Mark Andrews (COVID-19) will be the TE4 if he returns, as expected. … Eric Ebron TE5? Frankly, we are already in “names out of a hat” territory. There is no upside or floor at this position. Ebron has 22 looks over his past two games as the Steelers abandon the run and go even more all in on short passing. … The Patriots derailed Hunter Henry’s modest momentum. The Falcons are a forgiving Week 14 pillow matchup. … Rob Gronkowski should probably be higher. The target competition is just so fierce. This week’s 51.5 over/under helps.

Dallas Goedert survived the Week 13 return of Zach Ertz. Now he must deal with a quarterback change. Dual-threat Jalen Hurts will surely attempt fewer passes than the weekly 35-40 Carson Wentz has been throwing up. As the Eagles’ lone reliable pass catcher, Goedert maintains mid-range TE1 benefit of the doubt. … Robert Tonyan is what’s known as a “2020 TE1.” He’s living off touchdowns on 4-5 weekly targets. He gets a rankings boost because of his rare big-play ability for the position. Tonyan can have TE1 days on 1-2 grabs. The points will be flowing in Detroit. … Broncos/Panthers could be a stereotypical “sneaky shootout.” Noah Fant won’t make it through the final four weeks of the season without one upside performance. … As for upside, Evan Engram’s disappeared with Colt McCoy under center. The Cardinals have also been fairly stingy up the seam, surrendering the eighth fewest TE fantasy points. Hopefully Daniel Jones is a springboard … Dalton Schultz for when you absolutely, positively don’t want to take a zero.

Hayden Hurst for when you absolutely, positively might sometimes take a zero. That feels unlikely for what seems destined to become a shootout with the Chargers. … Logan Thomas is this week’s point chasing gambit. The 49ers hand out the fewest TE fantasy bucks. … Every week for like 4,000 months: “Boy, the Dolphins need to get Mike Gesicki more involved.” They finally did so against the Bengals. The Chiefs are a tougher opponent. They’re also one the Dolphins will have to throw against far more than they’re used to. Gesicki is a fine top 15 gamble. … Jordan Reed is a smash-and-grab TE2. ... “The Browns can’t keep using Austin Hooper this little, right?” I ask as the Browns do exactly that. … Jordan Akins’ bigger Week 13 role didn’t materialize thanks to Chad Hansen’s emergence alongside Keke Coutee. It still stands to reason he is going to be needed for more looks down the stretch. … With Adam Humphries (concussion) back on the shelf alongside Jonnu Smith (knee), the Titans will have to keep gettin’ Firky with it. Smith does have a shot to suit up.

Week 14 Kickers

RK

Player

TM

Opp

1

Younghoe Koo

ATL

@LAC

2

Jason Sanders

MIA

KC

3

Harrison Butker

KC

@MIA

4

Justin Tucker

BAL

@CLE

5

Tyler Bass

BUF

PIT

6

Daniel Carlson

LV

IND

7

Ryan Succop

TB

MIN

8

Wil Lutz

NO

@PHI

9

Rodrigo Blankenship

IND

@LV

10

Joey Slye

CAR

DEN

11

Michael Badgley

LAC

ATL

12

Brandon McManus

DEN

@CAR

13

Zane Gonzalez

ARI

@NYG

14

Nick Folk

NE

@LA

15

Robbie Gould

SF

WAS

16

Cody Parkey

CLE

BAL

17

Chris Boswell

PIT

@BUF

18

Greg Zuerlein

DAL

@CIN

19

Matt Gay

STL

20

Mason Crosby

GB

@DET

21

Matt Prater

DET

GB

22

Graham Gano

NYG

ARI

23

Stephen Gostkowski

TEN

@JAC

24

Jason Myers

SEA

NYJ

25

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

@CHI

26

Cairo Santos

CHI

HOU

27

Dan Bailey

MIN

@TB

28

Randy Bullock

CIN

DAL

29

Sergio Castillo

NYJ

@SEA

30

Chase McLaughlin

JAC

TEN

31

Dustin Hopkins

WAS

@SF

32

Jake Elliott

PHI

NO

Week 14 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

Pittsburgh Steelers

@BUF

2

New Orleans Saints

@PHI

3

Seattle Seahawks

NYJ

4

Washington Football Team

@SF

5

Baltimore Ravens

@CLE

6

New England Patriots

@LA

7

Indianapolis Colts

@LV

8

San Francisco 49ers

WAS

9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIN

10

Los Angeles Rams

NE

11

Kansas City Chiefs

@MIA

12

Cleveland Browns

BAL

13

New York Giants

ARI

14

Green Bay Packers

@DET

15

Carolina Panthers

DEN

16

Tennessee Titans

@JAC

17

Arizona Cardinals

@NYG

18

Dallas Cowboys

@CIN

19

Philadelphia Eagles

NO

20

Houston Texans

@CHI

21

Cincinnati Bengals

DAL

22

Atlanta Falcons

@LAC

23

Minnesota Vikings

@TB

24

Chicago Bears

HOU

25

Denver Broncos

@CAR

26

Miami Dolphins

KC

27

Buffalo Bills

PIT

28

Los Angeles Chargers

ATL

29

Las Vegas Raiders

IND

30

New York Jets

@SEA

31

Jacksonville Jaguars

TEN

32

Detroit Lions

GB

Latest Stories