Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

T.J. Hockenson hopes for a shootout, Mark Andrews returns and Rob Gronkowski comes off bye.

Week 14 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Travis Kelce has caught eight passes in five straight games. … Darren Waller’s 13-catch outburst dramatically increased the distance between him and any potential No. 3 tight end. The Colts permit the second fewest TE fantasy points, but those stats don’t really matter when someone has Waller’s usage. … T.J. Hockenson drew nine targets for only the second time all year in the Lions’ first post-Matt Patricia contest. He is averaging 5/80 the past three weeks. … Mark Andrews (COVID-19) will be the TE4 if he returns, as expected. … Eric Ebron TE5? Frankly, we are already in “names out of a hat” territory. There is no upside or floor at this position. Ebron has 22 looks over his past two games as the Steelers abandon the run and go even more all in on short passing. … The Patriots derailed Hunter Henry’s modest momentum. The Falcons are a forgiving Week 14 pillow matchup. … Rob Gronkowski should probably be higher. The target competition is just so fierce. This week’s 51.5 over/under helps.

Dallas Goedert survived the Week 13 return of Zach Ertz. Now he must deal with a quarterback change. Dual-threat Jalen Hurts will surely attempt fewer passes than the weekly 35-40 Carson Wentz has been throwing up. As the Eagles’ lone reliable pass catcher, Goedert maintains mid-range TE1 benefit of the doubt. … Robert Tonyan is what’s known as a “2020 TE1.” He’s living off touchdowns on 4-5 weekly targets. He gets a rankings boost because of his rare big-play ability for the position. Tonyan can have TE1 days on 1-2 grabs. The points will be flowing in Detroit. … Broncos/Panthers could be a stereotypical “sneaky shootout.” Noah Fant won’t make it through the final four weeks of the season without one upside performance. … As for upside, Evan Engram’s disappeared with Colt McCoy under center. The Cardinals have also been fairly stingy up the seam, surrendering the eighth fewest TE fantasy points. Hopefully Daniel Jones is a springboard … Dalton Schultz for when you absolutely, positively don’t want to take a zero.

Hayden Hurst for when you absolutely, positively might sometimes take a zero. That feels unlikely for what seems destined to become a shootout with the Chargers. … Logan Thomas is this week’s point chasing gambit. The 49ers hand out the fewest TE fantasy bucks. … Every week for like 4,000 months: “Boy, the Dolphins need to get Mike Gesicki more involved.” They finally did so against the Bengals. The Chiefs are a tougher opponent. They’re also one the Dolphins will have to throw against far more than they’re used to. Gesicki is a fine top 15 gamble. … Jordan Reed is a smash-and-grab TE2. ... “The Browns can’t keep using Austin Hooper this little, right?” I ask as the Browns do exactly that. … Jordan Akins’ bigger Week 13 role didn’t materialize thanks to Chad Hansen’s emergence alongside Keke Coutee. It still stands to reason he is going to be needed for more looks down the stretch. … With Adam Humphries (concussion) back on the shelf alongside Jonnu Smith (knee), the Titans will have to keep gettin’ Firky with it. Smith does have a shot to suit up.

