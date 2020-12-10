Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR









Justin Jefferson looks to stay scorching against the Bucs, Allen Robinson ponders a good matchup in the Texans and Diontae Johnson hopes to curtail his drops versus Buffalo.

Week 14 Receivers

WR Notes: Davante Adams has scored in seven straight games, caught 10-plus passes four times and provided multiple touchdowns four times. … The Seahawks have set the stove to a mere simmer, but DK Metcalf is still cooking. You probably aren’t surprised to learn that the Jets, who allow the second most weekly passing yards after Seattle, have no one to stop Metcalf. … Averaging 5.3 more half PPR points than any other wideout over the past three weeks, Tyreek Hill has a difficult matchup in the Dolphins. Tyreek can break any slate, but his ceiling odds will be lower than usual for the first week of the fantasy playoffs. … Even as Keenan Allen has hit rougher seas with Justin Herbert, he has piled up 21 targets over the past two weeks. Volume is king in this game. Allen will have it for a shootout spot with Atlanta. … It’s hard to know which elite Falcons wideout to rank highest. The Chargers have good overall numbers vs. receivers, but their defense has been in a prolonged crumble. It’s possible only one of Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones hits. It’s just that, when it comes to individual fantasy bets, almost no one has better odds of a big day than Julio and Calvin.

Dog walked by back-to-back elite wideouts in DK Metcalf and Davante Adams, Darius Slay (knee) must now deal with Michael Thomas. That’s if Slay's health permits. The Eagles will be the toughest front Taysom Hill has faced, but through three starts he has proven to be more than capable of funneling Thomas his looks. … Allen Robinson continues to keep his floor as high as any receiver in football. Will the Bradley Roby-less Texans finally provide the ceiling? … Justin Jefferson? This is happening. The explosive rookie is the WR5 by average points over the past three weeks. Hell, he’s the WR5 by total points on the season. The Bucs are not a great matchup for either Jefferson or Adam Thielen, but Todd Bowles’ unit was taking on water before its Week 13 bye. A rough Carlton Davis stretch culminated in complete humiliation at Tyreek Hill’s hands in Week 12. The Vikings will have to throw in this 51.5-totaled showdown. … Stefon Diggs has reached six receptions in 11-of-12 appearances. Life will find a way even against the Steelers’ elite defense.

It feels like a good week to re-evaluate Terry McLaurin’s rankings floor, doesn’t it? When it comes to floor, McLaurin has hit it almost every time out. The problem? Ceiling essentially does not exist with Alex Smith under center. That means the rare times when the floor doesn’t appear — like Week 13 — McLaurin becomes a fantasy liability. The 49ers got carved up by the Bills, but McLaurin will surely have some battles with Richard Sherman. … Raw volume doesn’t matter as much for A.J. Brown since he is such a YAC threat. Still, wouldn’t it be nice if he wasn’t at a targets standstill with Corey Davis? Both receivers have a glorious Week 14 setup in the Jaguars. … Kliff Kingsbury is employing criminally uncreative usage of DeAndre Hopkins. That is going to be a problem against James Bradberry and the Giants’ ascendant defense. Quietly, the G-Men have served up the seventh fewest passing scores. Hopkins has reached 100 yards once since the calendar flipped to November. … Robert Woods’ 29 receptions over the past three weeks are second only to Tyreek Hill. He will undoubtedly be a point of emphasis for matchups maestro Bill Belichick, but Woods’ recent usage is hard to take away. Maybe it will be empty calories in real life. There is no such thing in PPR/half PPR fantasy.

Diontae Johnson leads all wideouts in drops after Monday’s muff-a-palooza. Of course, he also leads the league in targets since Week 9. One reason for Johnson’s dropsies have been where he’s drawing his looks: The hospital area of the field. They won’t be going anywhere. … I’ll flip my Robby Anderson/D.J. Moore coin on the side of Anderson having the better overall 2020 connection with Teddy Bridgewater … is what I wrote before D.J. Moore caught coronavirus. Anderson is someone I might eventually decide is too low. … Some thought it couldn’t be done, but Andy Dalton has stabilized Amari Cooper’s WR2 value. The Bengals are a far better matchup than Baltimore. … Tyler Lockett’s half PPR finishes since his 200-yard Week 7: WR57, WR63, WR30, WR11 (also against Arizona), WR70 and WR46. The Jets are a great matchup. Is Lockett still a great fantasy player opposite colossus DK Metcalf? … Brandin Cooks finished as the WR47 in Week 13 as Keke Coutee was the WR10 and Chad Hansen WR32. It was in a tough matchup with the Colts, a continuing theme with the Bears, though Chuck Pagano’s defense has appeared on the ropes in recent weeks. Coutee and Hansen could continue to compile, but Cooks boasts a solid floor and by far the highest ceiling in his receiver corps. Coutee is on the outskirts of WR3 value. Hansen, who is 6-foot-2 and can play both inside and out, WR5.

Chris Godwin’s slightly more stable floor gives him the edge over touchdown-scorer Mike Evans. Even Antonio Brown could go off vs. the Vikings’ woebegone defense. … I struggle to find things to say about Cooper Kupp. The catches floor is mostly stable. Ceiling remains in short supply. … Deebo Samuel is battling a foot bruise. Brandon Aiyuk’s more impressive “traditional” receiver work gives him the rankings edge. Aiyuk is averaging 7/87 across his past three appearances. … Marvin Jones is suddenly being used like a poor man’s Diontae Johnson. Kenny Golladay (hip) looks no better than 50-50 to return. … DeVante Parker continues to serve as a WR3 whenever Tua Tagovailoa is under center. … JuJu Smith-Schuster has nonexistent upside. Chase Claypool has suddenly questionable usage. I will say that the 46.5 over/under for BUF/PIT feels light. … Don’t look now, but T.Y. Hilton has banked WR14 and WR6 finishes over the past two weeks. The Raiders certainly provide the opportunity for a turkey. … Targets are not translating to fantasy points for D.J. Chark. It won’t get easier with Mike Glennon. … Anything seems possible for Cole Beasley on a weekly basis. Slot coverage isn’t a speciality for Pittsburgh.