Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB









Aaron Jones looks to get a hot streak going against the Lions as Christian McCaffrey aims to return vs. the Broncos.

Week 14 Running Backs

RB Notes: Derrick Henry’s Titans are 7.5-point favorites against a Jaguars Defense permitting the fifth most RB fantasy points. … Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) is expected to return following his latest absence/the Panthers’ bye week. At this point, it does stand to reason the Panthers might actually monitor his workload, though Mike Davis has looked spent for over a month. Curtis Samuel is also on the COVID-19 list. CMC’s season low for touches is 22. 20 is a strong bet. The Panthers are 3.5 home favorites vs. Denver. …You might think this isn’t enough of a fade for Dalvin Cook, and you could be right. It’s a moot point, obviously. No one is benching Dalvin Cook in re-draft. Many will opt against paying up in DFS. Cook hasn’t touched the ball fewer than 22 times since Week 2. This kind of talent with that kind of workload can always win weeks. … James Robinson is averaging 24 touches in five games since the Jags’ bye. You don’t need me to divine the game plan against the Titans. … The QB10 by average half PPR points over the past three weeks, Aaron Jones comes off a 77-yard touchdown facing a Lions Defense fixin’ to give up some 77-yard touchdowns. No team hands out more RB fantasy points.

The Ravens are just permissive enough against the run so as not to be a truly concerning spot for Nick Chubb, who is averaging 116 rushing yards per game and 6.1 yards per carry in four contests since returning from his knee injury. Vegas expects a close tilt, with the Browns acting as one-point home ‘dogs. … There is a case to be made for ranking Chris Carson ahead of Chubb, as the Seahawks find themselves as two-touchdown home favorites vs. the now Gregg Williams-less Jets. Of course, that wide spread could be a reason to ease off Carson as he continues to work his way back into game shape following his lengthy absence. The fact that Carlos Hyde (toe) seems nowhere close to 100 percent makes that somewhat unlikely. … What is fantasy playoff football? Having to triple down on David Montgomery. I thought the end of byes would further erode Montgomery’s RB2 stock. Instead, a complete lack of competition and a spate of soft matchups have inflated it to RB1. The Texans allow 4.9 yards per carry and 150 rushing yards per game. Montgomery did what he was supposed to against Green Bay and Detroit. GB, DET and HOU are top three in RB fantasy points allowed. These things happen. … The good news: Alvin Kamara finally caught more than zero or one passes. The bad news: It was two. The Eagles permit rushing volume but not efficiency. We are betting on talent and 12-18 touches.

One reason Kamara stays high is that the options behind him aren’t exactly brimming with certainty. Someone I slipped ahead was Austin Ekeler. Despite what Taysom Hill might have you believe, the Falcons surrender no shortage of RB receptions. Even in a shutout loss, Ekeler managed 68 total yards vs. the Patriots. This game will have Ekeler game script. … Health is ever changing in the Dolphins’ backfield. 15-plus Myles Gaskin touches nevertheless feels like a safe bet against a Chiefs Defense that remains most vulnerable on the ground. … Jonathan Taylor’s Week 13 usage was not perfect, but he made the most of it. Taylor was pushing the pile on early downs and made another big play as a pass catcher. It was against a soft Texans run defense. The Raiders know a thing or two about that. If not for Taylor’s Week 12 corona absence, this would feel like a sure thing. … Ezekiel Elliott has reached 95 yards from scrimmage in two of three weeks. 100 feels like a certainty vs. the Bengals. They are bottom five in rushing yardage allowed, the Cowboys are 3.5-point road favorites. … The heartbeat of the Giants’ offense over the past two weeks, Wayne Gallman will benefit from Daniel Jones’ (hamstring) return. Alfred Morris shouldn’t vulture two touchdowns on nine touches this time, either.

Kenyan Drake will brick wall against the Giants. He will just do so a lot of times, probably a few near the goal line. The Cardinals, for whatever reason, are 1.5-point road favorites. … Ronald Jones’ past three games have been: A lot of yards on a lot of touches, not many yards on not many touches, and a decent amount of yards on a decent amount of touches. That’s compared to “lol, lol and lol” for Leonard Fournette. I will bet on RoJo in a 51.5-point totaled affair where the Bucs are 6.5-point favorites. … James Conner hasn’t done a whole lot this year. The Steelers’ run game did even less during his two-game absence. The Bills are surprisingly soft on the ground. … I guess we are doing this with Melvin Gordon. The work remains stubbornly consistent. The Panthers’ run defense scares no one. Phillip Lindsay (knee) is banged up, as is often the case. … The Ravens’ three-man committee was back for Week 13. As much as I would like to keep J.K. Dobbins all alone at the top, the Ravens might keep the weave going on yet another short-week. The Browns are more stout on the ground than through the air. … It wasn’t a great spot start for Devontae Booker, though the 17 touches were mostly what fantasy managers had in mind. He is all but guaranteed to once again reach 15 carries. … As Rivers McCown highlights, the Texans seem extremely interested in getting David Johnson more work. Thoughts and prayers against a diminished but still solid Bears run defense.

Raheem Mostert has just 50 percent of the 49ers’ backfield touches over the past two weeks. The Football Team is not a plus matchup. … It’s Cam Akers’ turn to lead the Rams’ three-man committee. It comes as the Patriots’ defense has picked itself up off the mat. A short week with a 44.5 over/under? I’ve seen better RB2 bets. … Eight receptions are all but guaranteed for J.D. McKissic in Antonio Gibson’s (toe) absence. Peyton Barber is a fall-down-for-a-touchdown RB4. … Jalen Hurts’ insertion under center will probably help Miles Sanders, but he is not close to being an every-down player right now. There is no longer any justification for ranking him as an RB2, especially vs. one of the league’s best run defenses in New Orleans. … Ty Johnson showed enough for a FLEX gander for the hopeless Jets. … Devin Singletary and Zack Moss: So, uhh, that happened. Moss’ opening-drive fumble was overturned, but he barely saw the field the rest of the way vs. the 49ers. He’s been out-touched 35-15 by Singletary over the past two weeks. This would normally be a good time to get Singletary into the top 24, but the Steelers are too tough of an opponent. … D’Andre Swift (illness) seems likely to return, but not to the workloads he was receiving before landing on the shelf. … If you have a legitimate reason to continue truthing Clyde Edwards-Helaire, lay it on me.