Week 14 Fantasy Football Preview: Kirk Cousins, the hottest QB in football

Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are here to get you ready for Week 14 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast.

Matt and Andy dedicate this episode to running down what you should be aware of for every Week 14 game, starting with Sunday morning’s kick-off all the way through to Monday night’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns.

Can Tompa Bay stop their skid against a red-hot Minnesota Vikings team and the en fuego Kirk Cousins? Will Robby Anderson have a massive game against the Denver Broncos now that DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel are on the COVID list? How will Jalen Hurts do in his first start? Who will emerge victorious when the Steelers and Bills square off in what could be a playoff preview?

Matt & Andy try to answer these questions and more to get you prepped for Week 14!

And for those of you who prefer your fantasy analysis to be a little bold, our experts finish off the show by taking a look into their crystal balls and give us one truly nutty prediction for this weekend's games.

