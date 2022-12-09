Week 14 Fantasy Football Preview: Derrick Henry health questions, Brock Purdy debate & the return of MANdrews

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don to preview all of the week 14 games in the NFL with an eye towards fantasy football.

They kick off the show with an appreciation of Jalen Hurts, who has been so good this season that he and Patrick Mahomes might screw up the Offensive Player of the Year award, and slightly less appreciation for Daniel Jones.

The Jets upset the Bills with Zach Wilson as their QB, so why are the Bills so heavily favored this week? The guys explain why, and talk about Zonovan Knight’s role in the New York offense before switching their attention to the Detroit Lions and D’Andre Swift’s health.

Derrick Henry’s health is one of fantasy football’s most important questions right now. Are the Titans hiding an injury? Also, is there any reason to expect Deshaun Watson will be less terrible this week against a good Bengals defense?

What can we expect from the Cowboys playmakers if we think their game against the Texans will be over by halftime? Who will split the 1 TD the Broncos are going to score against the Chiefs? Can we count on anyone with the Chiefs besides Mahomes and Kelce?

Andy and Dalton have a hilarious debate about 49ers rookie and new starting QB Brock Purdy before talking about just how good Geno Smith has been this season. Also, Tyler Huntley taking over as the Ravens QB should mean good things for Mark Andrews.

Find out what to expect from the Dolphins RBs in “The Acho Bowl” and why Kyler Murray seems so unhappy in Arizona in this very fun episode!

02:30 Eagles at Giants

07:40 Jets at Bills

17:00 Vikings at Lions

22:20 Jaguars at Titans

30:55 Browns at Bengals

36:25 Texans at Cowboys

40:10 Chiefs at Broncos

48:50 Buccaneers at 49ers

58:00 Panthers at Seahawks

61:25 Ravens at Steelers

64:50 SNF Dolphins at Chargers

70:20 MNF Patriots at Cardinals

