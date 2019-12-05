Week 14 Fantasy Football Forecast (TNF)

Pace Week 14

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Forecast! My goal with this weekly column is to get you actionable information as quickly as possible, regardless if you're playing season-long fantasy, DFS, or are grinding player props. If you're just looking for fantasy football rankings and only have 10 minutes to skim through for your sit/start decisions, then head over to the "Forecast" sections below where I project each player's PPR finish based on a 12-team league. But if you want to get your research on, then I have full player breakdowns. As always, hit me up on Twitter @HaydenWinks if you have questions.

Cowboys (23 projected points, -3 spread) @ CHI

Forecast: Dak Prescott QB1/2, Ezekiel Elliott RB1, Amari Cooper WR2, Michael Gallup WR3, Randall Cobb WR5, Jason Witten TE2

DALCHI

A dome team going into Chicago for a 40-degree outdoor game against a top 10 defense isn’t ideal, so the question becomes: how far can we drop the QB2 overall in the weekly rankings? Dak Prescott has at least 18 fantasy points in 10-of-12 games, but his two clunkers versus New Orleans and New England fit this week’s mold -- on the road and against a good defense. The Bears have yet to allow a quarterback to reach 20 fantasy points, making Prescott a strong candidate for posting numbers below his seasonal averages. The offense is talented enough to still reach a ceiling, but Prescott belongs on the QB1/2 borderline this week. … I will not be surprised if Dallas decides to own themselves by giving Ezekiel Elliott a ton of carries this week. ESPN’s Ed Werder reported Jerry Jones has “begun to take notice” that Zeke has had the lowest-touch average of his career this season, and they’d be dumb enough to think that’s a reason why they’re 6-5 right now. Thanks to injuries on the defensive line, the Bears have also been less stingy against fantasy backs relative to QBs and WRs (see chart above), so the matchup isn’t as daunting for Zeke as most would think. Zeke, of course, is a top-five RB1.

DALAY14

Nagging injuries and matchups with CBs Darius Slay, Stephon Gilmore, and Tre’Davious White have slowed down Amari Cooper over the last three weeks, and it’s not getting easier. The Bears, who are in the top 13th percentile against fantasy receivers, have only allowed five receivers to exceed 16.0 PPR points this season. Cooper should still see 8-12 targets, but it will be hard to reach a ceiling this week. … For the same reasons, Michael Gallup is more of a WR3 than the upside WR2 he’s been for most of the season. Expect 5-9 targets for Gallup. … Back-to-back low air yard weeks and a tough matchup take the wind out of Randall Cobb’s sails this week, but Cobb has reached mini ceilings with higher air yard totals just three and four games ago. Cobb is a boom-or-bust WR4. … Chicago is worse at defending tight ends than receivers (see bar charts above), and Jason Witten has been targeted at least four times in every game. Of the low-ceiling TE2s, Witten might be my favorite of the week.

Bears (20, +3) vs. DAL

Forecast: Mitchell Trubisky QB2/3, David Montgomery RB2/3, Tarik Cohen RB4, Allen Robinson WR2, Anthony Miller WR3/4

CHIDAL

Mitchell Trubisky is coming off his best four-game stretch of the season but that has equated to a 245/2 passing line and did feature games against the Lions (x2) and Giants. When Trubisky isn’t running, he’s not fantasy viable, and he’s scared to run right now with his shoulder bugging (video). Trubisky is a QB2/3. … Among 57 running backs with at least 50 carries, David Montgomery is 44th in PFF run grade and 55th in yards after contact per attempt. He’s been horrible as a runner and is averaging 5.4 YPT as a receiver. With that said, Montgomery is still a flex play since he’s the goal-line back and is averaging 16.8 carries and 2.0 receptions over his last six games. … Tarik Cohen averages 5.5-31 as a receiver in losses and 3.5-20 in wins. Even as 2.5-point underdogs, Cohen is an RB4 in PPR leagues.

CHIAY14

Allen Robinson is the WR10 overall in targets and the WR14 overall in PPR points. Only CB Jalen Ramsey has slowed down A-Rob in recent weeks, and there’s not a Ramsey on the Cowboys right now. Robinson should see 8-12 targets as an upside WR2. Of course, the bottom can fall out at any time with Trubisky at quarterback, but volume wins out more often than not. … Taylor Gabriel remains in the concussion protocol, which should mean a lot of Anthony Miller. The second-year pro is the WR13 overall on the third-most targets at the position since Week 11. I’m projecting Miller for another 6-10 targets, making Miller a serviceable WR3/4 with some volume-based upside. … Javon Wims ran a route on 88% of Chicago’s dropbacks on Thanksgiving but remains a distant third or fourth target. … Cordarrelle Patterson was at 51%. … Tight ends J.P. Holtz and Jesper Horsted only ran 10 and five routes.