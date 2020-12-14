Week 14 Fantasy Football Booms and Busts: Bears could help decide league-winners

Mitch Trubisky was the most unpopular person in Chicago about two months ago.

Today, in the middle of December, he’s standing as a fantasy savior.

Okay, we understand if you didn’t have the nerve to stream Trubisky in Sunday’s home game against Houston. Although if you rolled the dice, Trubisky paid off handsomely: three touchdown passes, zero turnovers, 267 passing yards, 23 more on the ground. The Bears rolled in a 36-7 rout.

But the real salvation from Trubisky is what he’s done to the Chicago offense since he returned to action in Week 12. The Bears offense had become a flat tire with Nick Foles — given the veteran’s deteriorating arm and vanishing mobility. Trubisky’s arm is hit-and-miss, but at least he’s mobile and more athletic than Foles. The shift back to Trubisky reopened the Chicago playbook. And the Bears have popped for 91 points the past three weeks, after scoring just 63 in the final four games with Foles.

David Montgomery sure appreciates the new order. Three of his four best career games have come since the offensive reboot; only Derrick Henry has outscored him during this period. Monty ripped the hapless Texans defense for 155 total yards, including a gorgeous 80-yard touchdown jaunt; for the day, it rings up 24.5 PPR points. Since the quarterback swap, Montgomery has 399 yards and four touchdowns, and he’s secured 12-of-14 targets.

Those are bell-cow numbers, and that’s a game-flow-independent profile. Montgomery could turn into a fantasy league-winner for the rest of the fake-football season; Chicago travels to Minnesota and Jacksonville the next two weeks. Good work if you can get it.

David Montgomery and Mitchell Trubisky have helped the Bears average 30 points per game over the last three weeks. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Allen Robinson is a receiver who can produce with anyone, but he’s having a ball with the Trubisky reemergence. Robinson cooked the Texans for nine catches, 123 yards, and a touchdown, and he’s been the obvious favorite of Trubisky over the last three weeks. Here’s the damage: 33 targets, 23 catches, 272 yards, three touchdowns. Robinson remains set-it and forget-it, the last guy you have to worry about.

Trubisky also clicked with his tight ends Sunday, though a time-share split the fantasy utility. Trendy sleeper Cole Kmet was handy on seven targets (4-41-0), but it was Jimmy Graham (4-23-1, four targets) who poached the goal-line work. Kmet probably has the better upside going forward, but Graham still gets occasional action at the goal line.

The Bears defense had a party, too, sacking Deshaun Watson six times and holding Houston to one score. Watson had almost zero help from his teammates; Duke Johnson couldn’t get a thing going on the ground (8-26-0, also lost a fumble), and the depleted wide-receiver group struggled to separate. Chad Hansen did secure all seven of his targets, although they managed a pedestrian 56 yards. Keke Coutee only saw three targets (3-24-1); a short touchdown padded his line, while a lost fumble subtracted from it.

You hate to see Watson struggle like this — and get beaten up like this. He did his best to extend plays, and ran proactively —it was the sixth time in seven games he’s gone for 36 or more rushing yards. Watson will get new coaches next year, and hopefully an offensive lineman or two.

The Texans could have tough sledding at Indianapolis next week, before an appealing Cincinnati game in Week 16. Maybe Watson will elevate a receiver during that stretch, but the Houston rushing game might be closed for the season.

Not much beyond Chiefs Big 3

It still feels like the Chiefs can score almost any time they want. That’s great news if you’re locked into their Big 3 — Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill. It hasn’t been as much fun for the other players here. And if you’re a Kansas City bettor of late, it’s been a tough go; the Chiefs haven’t cashed a ticket against the spread since Week 8, despite an eight-game winning streak.

Sunday’s 33-27 victory at Miami checked all the boxes. Mahomes chucked for 393 yards and two touchdowns, offsetting a surprising three interceptions. Hill had a touchdown run and a touchdown catch, making the most of a modest four touches. Kelce had his way with the middle of the Miami defense, trucking his way to a tasty 8-136-1. Even when Kelce doesn’t look open, he’s open.

But it’s not easy to find fantasy value elsewhere. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was useful in the passing game (5-59-0), but his 16 rushing attempts went for just 32 yards. If you dialed up CEH for a rushing-yardage prop, two late negative runs turned a sure win into a bad-beat tearing of the ticket. Edwards-Helaire hasn’t been bad in his rookie year, but given that he’s in the league’s best passing offense and with a Hall of Fame offensive designer, you are often left wanting more.

Mecole Hardman had a good game for him — three catches for 40 yards and a nifty punt-return touchdown. But given how erratic he’s been with his routes and his hands this year, the Chiefs don’t always trust him — and neither do fantasy managers. Considering how much time Sammy Watkins has missed this season, it’s disappointing to see Hardman stuck on four touchdowns. He doesn’t play the same receiver spot as Watkins, but still, when Watkins was hurt, there was an opportunity for more involvement. Hardman remains a work in progress, someone feeling his way around his position. To be fair, he was considered more of a defensive back than a receiver when he entered college.

As for Watkins, we’ll just have to accept he’s one of those players far more important to his real-life team than his fantasy teams. He runs a lot of combination routes that are set up for other players to shine, and he seldom absorbs high target shares. He saw three looks at Miami, catching two of them for 52 yards. He’s stuck on two touchdowns, despite playing eight games with a quarterback who’s the current league favorite to win MVP.

Kansas City won’t get anything easy next week, in a visit to New Orleans. This could be the NFL’s game of the year. But the Chiefs might carry you again in Week 16, when Atlanta comes to town.

Speed Round

• Jalen Hurts passed the first test, and against New Orleans, no less. In a sense, this was the Chicago story — the offense was sunk with the scuffling veteran, but now can threaten more of the field. Philadelphia was about +1400 to win the NFC East 24 hours ago; its odds are down to about +600 now. It’s doable, especially with a Washington game sitting in Week 17. The Eagles defense has been a little better than the metrics suggest — the offense has constantly undermined it, presenting unwinnable spots.

• We know Pittsburgh is the gold standard for finding wideouts in the draft, but the Niners are building that reputation, too. Deebo Samuel was a hit last year, and although Brandon Aiyuk wasn’t cheap (25th overall pick), he might be even better than Samuel (and I love Samuel).

• Maybe the Giants would have been better with Colt McCoy starting until Daniel Jones was clearly 100 percent. Jones still doesn’t have pocket awareness or survival skills when plays get chaotic, and that gives away too many free points to opponents. The Giants defense hung in for much of Sunday’s game, before having its back broken by the weight of the New York offense.

• I wish I could gift Sam Darnold a new organization. Pittsburgh? Indianapolis? San Francisco? Denver? Where would you send him? He’s still younger than Joe Burrow, and birthdates never change (unless you’re a baseball prospect).

• Miami can’t buy a break with all the misfortunes in the backfield. The only interesting and healthy RB-eligible on this roster right now is Lynn Bowden, who isn’t even a running back. Tua Tagovailoa continues to be a work in progress, but given the attrition with his key skill players, it’s unfair to render a grade. Scribble down “incomplete” and reboot it next summer.

• I don't blame anyone who walked away from T.Y. Hilton at some point this year. It’s his age-31 season, and his quarterback is a lot older than he is. Entering Week 12, Hilton had gone 14 games without a touchdown (that's a lot). Since then, of course, fireworks show: 17-277-4, which grades as the WR3 (Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams).

• Speaking of the amazing Adams, he now has touchdowns in eight straight games, and an absurd 91-1144-14 line in just 11 games played. If you prorate that pace to a full schedule, we’re looking at 132 catches, 1664 yards, and 20 touchdowns. That would add up to 418.4 PPR points, a new record; Jerry Rice (408) is the only receiver in the 400 club. If Adams maintains the current pace for the rest of the year, he’ll check in at WR11, all-time, despite the time missed. What a clinic he is.

• Much like what we saw from Cam Akers on Thursday, the Jonathan Taylor explosion was largely about growing confidence, good decisions, and physical runs, but the Indianapolis offensive line should also take a bow. Taylor was getting functional space on almost every carry, allowing him to pick up speed and pick a lane on his terms. The Colts offensive line has been a disappointment much of the year, but it blew the Raiders off the ball Sunday.

• Chase Young is just getting warmed up. He was dominant at San Francisco. But the WFT doesn’t have any upside until it can find a plus quarterback. Alex Smith is a great story but he’s mostly a caretaker. Dwayne Haskins was a mistake-heavy mess, and now he’s playing with zero confidence. Still, one step at a time. This team was a toxic train wreck 11 months ago.

• The Broncos might have won the battle but lost the war with Drew Lock; if Lock plays well enough to buy another year from the organization, it will set the Broncos back. This team could have elite skill talent, but without the right man at the point, it won’t matter.

• Seattle got a much-needed blowout, but the primary offensive players were held to about three quarters of time because the Jets couldn’t punch back. Pete Carroll remains careful and conservative in some areas where other teams let it fly; the Seahawks didn’t rush Chris Carson back into a bell-cow role two weeks back, and they were proactive resting starters Sunday. Factor these tendencies into future handicapping.

• I’m assuming the Jaguars go back to Gardner Minshew, and I’m looking forward to it. Colleague Matt Harmon wondered if Minshew could have a Ryan Fitzpatrick career, and I love that comp. Of course Minshew and the rest are just keeping the seat warm for the quarterback the Jaguars draft, but Minshew could easily play 10-12 years in this league, even if it’s as an interesting backup.

• Tom Brady wasn’t needed to do much as the Buccaneers built a quick and substantial lead on Minnesota (thanks for everything, Dan Bailey). And the target distribution was wide, making it a fantasy headache. The Antonio Brown signing solved a problem the Buccaneers didn’t have. And it also pushed Scotty Miller, a legitimate field stretcher, into a lesser role. I’m not saying Brown isn’t theoretically an upgrade over Miller, but is Brown’s baggage worth it, not to mention the ramp-up time needed for everyone to get comfortable? It’s possible we’ve been overrating Bruce Arians for several years.

• I wish Chicago would wear those glorious throwback helmets and uniforms every week. I know it looks like some crazy Illinois-Michigan hybrid, but I love it. And Washington should keep “Football Team” for good. My buddy Mike Salfino called this in Week 1: “I like it. It’s like ‘The Band.’ ” Long live the WFT.

