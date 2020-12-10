Week 14 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Kirk Cousins about to out-duel Tom Brady

Every week, our Yahoo fantasy football crew will reveal their boldest predictions for the action ahead. It’s time to get bold for Week 14!

Cousins out-duels Brady

Dalton Del Don: Tom Brady has a much higher ECR (QB11) than Kirk Cousins this week (QB16), which makes sense given the Bucs are near TD favorites in Tampa Bay and coming off a bye. But Brady has gotten just 6.5 YPA at home this season, and the Bucs’ defense has been fading against the pass and has produced the highest neutral pass rate in the NFL by a wide margin. It also helps Cousins is able to throw to Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, who’s second only to Davante Adams in yards per route run during his rookie season. This game has one of this week’s highest over/unders, and Cousins has a 9:1 TD:INT ratio over the last three contests, so I have him as an easy top-10 fantasy QB this week and predict he outscores Brady.

Boyd will be a playoff hero

Matt Harmon: Tyler Boyd will finish as a top-15 wide receiver. Whenever you can go all-in on someone from the suddenly hideous Bengals passing game, you have to do it. The thing is, if there’s someone on this roster that we’ve seen thrive in the chaos-filled version of this offense, it is indeed Tyler Boyd. The Bengals wide receiver did scamper through the Dolphins defense for a 72-yard touchdown before getting tossed for fighting after 24 snaps. So this prediction might not look so bold had he been able to finish that game. Boyd is No. 2 behind only JuJu Smith-Schuster in slot routes per game this year and averaged eight targets per contest. He’s still seeing plenty opportunities. And in Week 14, he draws a matchup with a ghastly Cowboys defense that showed us Tuesday night, they’re far from fixed. All those plays they blew over the middle of the field...that’s exactly where Boyd runs his routes.

Schultz is TE to stream in juicy matchup

Andy Behrens: A great many things have gone wrong for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, but the tight end position hasn’t been a problem. Dalton Schultz has been a steady producer at a position that’s been a nightmare league-wide. Over his last two games, he’s caught all nine of his targets. Schultz has seen 30 passes over Dallas’ past five games, snagging 23, including a game-winning touchdown catch. This week, Schultz gets a stellar matchup against Cincinnati (in a classic revenge spot for Andy Dalton); the Bengals defense has allowed the second-most fantasy points and the most receiving yards (822) to opposing tight ends. Schultz is about to deliver a top-five positional finish, yet he remains unattached in 80 percent of Yahoo leagues. If you need a boost at a challenging roster spot, give him a look.

Bears rookie has TE1 potential

Scott Pianowski: I’m surprised I’m the only member of the staff excited about Cole Kmet. Perhaps that speaks to tight end fatigue, or Bears fatigue — either answer is acceptable. But let’s face it, the Chicago offense has been a little more interesting the last two weeks, with Mitch Trubisky offering more upside than Nick Foles, and the team is also bringing Kmet along for the ride.

Kmet ran 33 routes two weeks ago, though nothing really happened. But in Week 13, more of the same — 33 routes, along with a 95.4 percent snap share. He snagged five catches on seven targets, scored a touchdown (meanwhile, Jimmy Graham ran just nine routes and had zero catches). No one does a hat dance for 37 yards, but when you’re this involved at this thin a position, I need to take action. Kmet can crash the TE1 party this week against a Houston defense that is vulnerable everywhere.

Glennon keeps producing for QB-needy teams

Liz Loza: Mike Glennon out-produces Mitch Trubisky in Week 14, sending the Bears front office into a tilt worthy of 2020. Mistakes are part of Glennon’s game but he’s unlikely to make as many when facing the Titans pass rush. Generating the second-fewest sacks (14) and without Jadeveon Clowney (knee), Tennessee doesn’t figure to muster much pressure. Over the last four weeks, the Titans have allowed three top-seven fantasy performances to opposing QBs. Glennon isn’t likely to thrive as a top-10 option this weekend, but he has been adequate since being named the Jags starter, averaging more than 250 yards and passing for 3 scores over his last pair of games. His arm is strong, his weapons are good, and his defense is bad. That means a lot of passing for the Jags. And Vegas is in agreement, as this game currently boasts the second-highest projected point total on the week (52.5, per BetMGM).