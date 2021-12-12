Week 14 Fantasy Football Blog

We have one more week of regular season football before we head into our fantasy playoffs and Week 14 is packed with great games throughout the day. Can’t watch this afternoon? Lauren has you covered with all of the scores, turnovers, injury updates, and more throughout all of the games.

INACTIVE

Darrell Henderson

Tony Pollard

Elijah Mitchell

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

J.D. McKissic

Adrian Peterson

Travis Homer

David Johnson

Tevin Coleman

Keenan Allen

Elijah Moore

Kadarius Toney

Lil’Jordan Humphrey

Darren Waller

David Njoku

T.J. Hockenson (doubtful)

Mark Ingram

Tyrod Taylor

1:00 pm ET

Ravens - Browns

Jaguars - Titans

Raiders - Chiefs

Saints - Jets

Cowboys - Washington

Falcons - Panthers

Seahawks - Texans

(2:07) Touchdown for the Saints! Kamara, back in full health, scored on a 16-yard run. Meanwhile, KC defense continues to embarrass the Raiders by forcing a fumble from Hunter Renfrow and take position at the 38-yard line.

(2:04) After a brief stint, Heinicke is back in a QB for Washington.

Ravens just picked off Baker Mayfield and they have excellent field at the 38-yard line.

(2:00) Kansas City Chiefs were in scoring position but the Raiders held strong until WR Josh Gordon got a touchdown pass from Mahomes. Josh Gordon, who knew?

(1:52) Donovan Peoples-Jones just had a great catch for a 27-yard gain for the Browns who lead 10-0 against the Ravens. TE Austin Hooper caught the touchdown for one yard.

TE Foster Moreau was just stripped to result in a KC turnover.

The Falcons just picked off Newton for a pick-six. They lead 14-7 over the Panthers.

(1:48) Kyle Allen is in at quarterback for Washington.

Mills is having himself a game. He is 14/14 for 150 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets just tied it up 3-3 with a field goal.

INJURY UPDATE: Jackson is getting into a cart to leave the field and head to the locker room.

(1:45) Ball is loose! the Cowboys just forced a sack-fumble on Taylor Heinicke for a scoop and score. The Cowboys have a commanding lead 18-0.

Story continues

INJURY UPDATE: Lamar Jackson got his ankle twisted up and he is limping off to the sideline.

INJURY UPDATE: Kareem Hunt is headed to the locker room.

Taysom Hill just fumbled the snap, he was able to recover, but that was ugly.

(1:33) What is this? It’s a Jarvis Landry touchdown for the Browns. That was his first receiving touchdown of the year. He scored a nine-yard touchdown while Rashaad Penny just rushed in a whopping 32-yard touchdown for the Seahawks. He stiffed armed a defender and finally looked like the Penny we’ve been hoping to see for years.

Another touchdown! Amari Cooper scored on an eight-yard play for Dem Boys. The two-point conversion was good and the Cowboys lead 11-0 over Washington.

(1:28) Touchdown for Kansas City who have a two-score lead over the Raiders. RB Darrell Williams scored on a 23-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes.

(1:27) Cordarrelle Patterson just tied it up with the Panthers with a five-yard rush for the Falcons.

(1:25) Whoa! Back-to-back turnovers! Randy Gregory just returned the turnover favor in favor of the Cowboys after Prescott was picked off.

(1:23) Add some more for the KC defense… they just sacked Derek Carr who has yet to put points on the board for the Raiders.

Dak Prescott was just picked off targeting CeeDee Lamb. Instead, he found former Giant Landon Collins on the turnover.

(1:21) The Browns kicked a successful field goal against the Ravens to take the lead 3-0.

(1:16) True to form, Cam Newton just rushed in a 12-yard touchdown for the Panthers after a fake to Chuba Hubbard.

D’Onta Foreman rushed in a short-yardage touchdown as well to add a score for the Titans against the Jaguars.

(1:13) The Cowboys settled for a field goal to put Dallas three points over Washington. The Saints also had to settle for a field goal after the Jets held Alvin Kamara from reaching the end zone.

(1:08) Davis Mills just made the Seahawks defense look ridiculous. Brevin Jordan was wide open in the back corner of the end zone for an easy Texans’ touchdown.

(1:03) And we’re off! We kicked off Week 14 with a Josh Jacobs turnover that turned into a scoop and score for the Kansas City defense who has been a laughing stock of the league for much of the season. They have turned their storyline around and put six on the board for the Chiefs within minutes.