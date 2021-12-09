Week 14 Fantasy Fades: The Kyle Pitts problem

The goal of any fantasy season is to make as many good decisions as possible, hoping that the accumulation of good decisions will get you where you need to go. I am not saying everyone listed in this article needs to be automatically benched on your roster — your team depth and context will determine how you play that. Perhaps you’ll use this column more for a DFS slant, or as a springboard to player props.

I try to eschew the easy way out with these picks. You don't need 950 words on fading Rashod Bateman or Zach Moss this week. You're sharper than that.

Like anything else, I advise you to consider any reasonable argument you come across but ultimately make your own measured decision.

[Play in Yahoo's Week 14 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]

I welcome your own fades (and music reccos, and dog photos); join me on Twitter: @scott_pianowski.

Kyle Pitts at Carolina

Love the player, hate the situation. It’s a common refrain when we offer a fade or a harsh recommendation to a player whose talents we actually admire.

Enter Kyle Pitts. How has Atlanta fouled this up, exactly?

The 2021 Falcons are still on the cusp of playoff contention, but these guys aren’t going anywhere. Despite five wins, Football Outsiders has them dead last in their DVOA metric. If you prefer the 538 special sauce, Atlanta checks in 27th. It’s a lost season.

And yet, there have been surprise hits on this offense. Cordarrelle Patterson’s late-career breakout is the shocker of the fantasy season. Russell Gage has been an asset for about five weeks.

So why can’t they get Pitts going? I can’t imagine every pro-Pitts scout was wrong. I saw Pitts toy with the Jets and Dolphins in the middle of the year. I see the absurd catch radius, the athleticism, the competitiveness. I blame his lukewarm rookie year on the Atlanta infrastructure, not on the tight end.

All that said, I don’t care about sunk draft costs or summer expectations when I make my December fantasy decisions. I just want the best chance at points. After watching Pitts fade into obscurity the last six weeks (no touchdowns; TE17 in PPR, TE17 in standard), I can’t give him Circle of Trust treatment for Week 14. He’s out of my Top 10. I’m not kidding when I say I’d use Tyler Conklin over him, among others.

Story continues

I need a show-me game from Pitts, at minimum. Or maybe it’s just a start-over next year.

Odell Beckham Jr. at Arizona

It’s been the three bowls of porridge for Beckham since he joined the Rams. One game was piping hot (5-81-1), one game was ice cold (2-18-0), and one game was in the middle (2-28-1), bailed out by a late touchdown. He’s been targeted 18 times in three weeks.

Arizona’s nasty defense is one of the NFL’s most underreported stories. It ranks third in DVOA, and most importantly, third in pass-defense DVOA. Matthew Stafford absorbed six sacks in the first meeting (an Arizona blowout), and averaged a scant 6.8 YPA.

The takeaway here is not to be name-brand-driven when you make your bottom-half starting choices. I still prefer teammate Van Jefferson over Beckham. Elijah Moore’s recent form pushes him over the OBJ line for me. I would understand if you played the aforementioned Gage over OBJ.

Beckham was a comet at the front of his career, three straight Pro Bowls out of the box. The 2014 receiver class was the first time we accepted that a class of rookie receivers could break fantasy football out of the gate (even if that trend didn’t reappear in full until the end of the decade). There are several Beckham highlights that loop in your mind, no device is needed. He was seismic. He resonated.

OBJ has been looking for his old form with the Rams. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

But in 2021, he’s just another middle-aged received looking to figure out what he is. He’s a mid-level receiver struggling with his own limitations in the harsh fade of stardom. He’s no longer an automatic start. Chase the numbers, not the names.

Ezekiel Elliott at Washington

I heavily promoted the WFT defense in the summer, and it’s one of my worst calls of the year. This unit has been a mess, a gift to opponents. Washington’s season looked dead on arrival after about two months.

But a funny thing has happened in the last month — WFT has rallied with four straight wins, and the defense is surging again. And this has happened despite the loss of DL Chase Young, the team’s signature pass rusher.

[So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun]

To be fair, Washington’s defense has stuffed the run well all year (eighth in run-defense DVOA). And I figure this surging unit is going to give Elliott a devil of a time Sunday.

The Cowboys might be realizing that the Elliott-Tony Pollard mix needs to be closer to 50-50. Elliott’s stumbled to a 3.18 YPC over his last four games, and every running and passing metric points to Pollard as the better player in 2021. You can only play to the contract for so long; at some point, you need to accept who your best players are.

Seasonal fantasy players might be forced to use Elliott, for his touch floor. I get it. But I’ll be eagerly awaiting the release of Elliott props this week, ready to hit the under button.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast