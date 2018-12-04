Week 14 Fantasy Defense Rankings: Buffalo can ruin Darnold's return

Jerry Hughes and co. could have some fun against Sam Darnold in Week 14. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Remember when it seemed like every defense facing the Buffalo Bills was a prime fantasy choice? Yet in Week 14, it’s Buffalo’s underrated stop-unit that is expected to receive many a look.

While the Bills haven’t been a great team, their in-state rivals, the Jets, haven’t been any better. Gang Green is set to get the turnover-prone Sam Darnold back under center in Week 14. Buffalo should put up solid fantasy points against him.

