Busy Sunday? Keep up with the biggest plays, scores and injury updates for your fantasy football leagues in the Week 14 Fantasy Blog.

(3:00 PM) Deshaun Watson finally makes a play - a 43-yard touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins.

INJURY. Ryan Griffin is in at quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jameis Winston finds the bench. He's thrown for 277 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in today's outing, as the Bucs trail by 6. The team is listing him with a right-hand injury.

Jimmy Garoppolo hits George Kittle for a five-yard score. The 49ers and Saints have racked up 65 points with 9:40 left in the 3rd quarter.

(2:50 PM) BIG PLAY & SCORE! Nick Chubb rushes for 57 yards to set up first-and-goal, and Kareem Hunt rushes for a three-yard touchdown. It's his third score since returning from an eight-game suspension in Week 10.

(2:33 PM) SCORE. Dalvin Cook rushes for a three-yard touchdown! This comes after a 44-yard gain from Kirk Cousins to Stefon Diggs.

INJURY. DeVante Parker has been ruled out with a concussion. That leaves Allen Hurns, Isiah Ford, and Mack Hollins to pave the way.

SCORE. If Jameis Winston's two interceptions are bothering him, you wouldn't know it. He tosses another touchdown to TE Cameron Brate. The Colts continue to lead this boat race, 27-21.

(2:24 PM) SCORE. With Greg Olsen inactive, Ian Thomas steps up. One-yard touchdown!

SCORE. Drew Lock is balling out. He finds RB Royce Freeman for his third touchdown of the day, to bring the Broncos up 31-3, as the Texans struggle to get rolling at home.

SCORE. Raheem Mostert is at it again. A ten-yard rush to take the lead over New Orleans, 28-27.

(2:15 PM) SCORE. Another defensive touchdown. Darius Leonard intercepts Jameis Winston and takes it back for an 80-yard touchdown.

(1:59 PM) SCORE. Drew Brees with... surprise, another touchdown. This time, he rushes it up the middle. It's his fourth score of the day.

SCORE. Baker Mayfield rushes to the left for a seven-yard touchdown.

SCORE. Welcome back, Marlon Mack! He rushes for a two-yard touchdown in his first game returning from a broken hand.

SCORE. Some trickery! Jimmy Garoppolo hands off to Deebo Samuel, who laterals to Emmanuel Sanders... who THROWS a touchdown - a 35-yard pass to Raheem Mostert.

INJURY. Derrius Guice is sidelined after taking a hit to the leg. Adrian Peterson is in at RB for the Redskins. It's a big blow for the second-year running back whose first two seasons have been riddled with injuries and returned from IR in Week 11.

(1:53 PM) INJURY UPDATE. Mike Evans has been ruled OUT.

SCORE. Joe Mixon rushes for a one-yard touchdown. It's just his second rushing touchdown on the season.

(1:42 PM) SCORE. Jimmy Garoppolo hits Emmanuel Sanders for 75-yard touchdown. Raheem Mostert is the 49ers' leading rusher with... one rushing yard.

SCORE. Jameis Winston hits Mike Evans for a 61-yard receiving touchdown. Evans was grabbing at his hamstring after the play, likely will be questionable to return.

SCORE. Lamar Jackson hits Nick Boyle for a juggling catch touchdown.

SCORE. Matt Ryan to Calvin Ridley for a 15-yard touchdown. Atlanta takes the lead, 10-3.

INJURY. DeAndre Hopkins is being evaluated in the medical tent after a big hit to the helmet by Kareem Jackson.

(1:31 PM) SCORE. Kirk Cousins hits rookie Bisi Johnson for the nine-yard touchdown. Cousins entered week 14 with a second-highest passer rating among QBs (111.9) and the fourth-most passing touchdowns (23).

SCORE. Jameis Winston redeems himself, rushes for a one-yard touchdown.

SCORE. Sam Darnold hits Robby Anderson for a 26-yard score.

SCORE. Drew Brees tosses his third touchdown of the day.

TURNOVER. Deshaun Watson passes to Keke Coutee for eight yards, who fumbles. The ball is recovered by Denver's Jeremiah Attaochu, who hands it off to Kareem Jackson and takes it 70 yards for the touchdown.

(1:26 PM) TURNOVER. Andy Dalton throws a pick-six, straight into the arms of Denzel Ward.

Drew Brees hits Jared Cook for his second touchdown of the day. He takes a hit to the helmet on the play and is slow to get up, drawing the penalty. The Saints go for two. It's no good.

(1:18 PM) TURNOVER. The Buccaneers can't catch a break. Their second turnover of the day comes less than six minutes into the first quarter, a fumble off the eight-yard catch by RB Dare Ogunbowale. Indianapolis recovers.

SCORE. Jimmy Garoppolo to Kendrick Bourne for a six-yard receiving touchdown. Incredibly, on the first drive, the 49ers have totaled -1 rushing yards.

Drew Lock finds Noah Fant again - this time, for the touchdown. Denver leads 7-0.

(1:14 PM) BIG PLAY! Rookie to rookie - Drew Lock finds Noah Fant for a 48-yard reception.

SCORE. Aaron Jones rushes for a four-yard touchdown.

(1:08 PM) BIG PLAY. Any attempt to keep Lamar Jackson in the pocket is futile. He comes up with his first big play of the day - a 16-yard rush.

SCORE. Jacoby Brissett to Marcus Johnson for a 46-yard bomb. The Colts take the lead quickly after Jameis Winston's first pick of the game and his 21st on the season.

SCORE. Drew Brees finds Jared Cook for a 38-yard touchdown. The Saints will look to continue their lead in the NFC with a win today.

(12:54 PM) NOTABLE INACTIVES: Will Fuller, Adam Thielen, A.J. Green, Greg Olsen, Matthew Stafford, Dante Pettis, Von Miller, James Conner, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Le'Veon Bell

NOTABLE ACTIVES: Marquise Brown, David Njoku, Julio Jones, Austin Hooper