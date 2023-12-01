Week 14 college football predictions: Our picks for every championship game

All 10 conferences in the Football Bowl Subdivision will crown their champions this weekend. Some will have playoff berths at stake, while others will be mainly for bragging rights. No matter what is on the line, your favorite panel of experts is here to try and sort out the winners from the runners-up.

The action kicks off Friday evening in Conference USA, where league newcomers Liberty and New Mexico State square off. The power leagues also start to sort themselves out Friday as No. 3 Washington and No. 5 Oregon meet for the final time as Pac-12 members. Saturday’s action features the long-anticipated clash of SEC titans as No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama renew acquaintances. The Big Ten and ACC finales wrap up the night as No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 Florida State look to stay unbeaten.

Our staff is here to predict all 10 games, providing you even more opportunities to shower us with mockery and opprobrium. Mull over these prognostications, enjoy the games, and we’ll be back for the bowl season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 14: Alabama-Georgia, Washington-Oregon picks