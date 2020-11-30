Week 14 college football COVID-19 tracker: Florida State vs. Duke scrapped, Duke to play No. 9 Miami instead

Miami will play next weekend after all.

The ACC announced Sunday night that the ninth-ranked Hurricanes will now play on the road against Duke on Saturday, Dec. 5. Duke was originally scheduled to host Florida State, but FSU has been dealing with COVID-19 issues and had to call off its game against Virginia over the weekend.

Miami initially had Wake Forest on the schedule, but Wake’s own virus issues caused that to be postponed. With both teams needing an opponent, the ACC matched up Miami and Duke.

The game will kick off at 8 p.m. and air on ACC Network.

ACC scheduling adjustments started early

COVID-19 postponements for Week 14 began before Week 13 was even complete.

The ACC announced Saturday that No. 10 Miami’s game vs. Wake Forest on Dec. 5 had been postponed because of COVID-19 cases at Wake Forest. The game had been moved to Dec. 5 from Nov. 21 after COVID-19 cases at Miami cause the Hurricanes to miss two games.

Miami’s most recent game was a 25-24 win at Virginia Tech on Nov. 14. Wake Forest last played on that same day when it lost to North Carolina.

Wake Forest had a game against Duke canceled to help make way for the Miami game to be played on Dec. 5.

It’s unclear when the game could be made up. Both teams have games scheduled for Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. The latter weekend is the final weekend of the regular season and the scheduled date for the ACC championship game. While the Hurricanes have a slim shot of making it to the ACC title game, they are in position to make a New Year’s Six bowl with an undefeated finish to the season.

Week 14 postponed or canceled games

No. 9 Miami at Wake Forest (postponed)

Southern Miss vs. UTEP (canceled)

Florida State at Duke (postponed)

Wake Forest and Miami both last played on Nov. 14. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

