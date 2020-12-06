Week 14 CFB Breakout Performers

Colorado RB Jarek Broussard

A game like this had to be in the works for Jarek Broussard. After having not played at all in 2019, Broussard has been fantastic for the Buffs in 2020. Through the first three games of the year, he earned anywhere between 121 yards and 187 yards in each performance, even scoring three times in the opener against UCLA. It’s clear the dude is talented.

None of that comes close to what he did against Arizona. While he somehow failed to hit pay dirt through all four quarters, Broussard was a problem every time he touched the ball. Broussard’s 75-yard run to open a second-quarter scoring drive is the obvious carry of note, but he also ripped off another 59-yarder on the following drive, which again set up a touchdown.

And yes, he ripped off another crazy run in the fourth quarter to help put the game away with a 72-yard dash to set up a field goal. It’s a shame Broussard never found the end zone himself considering all the work he did to make sure everyone else could put points on the board.

What stands out with Broussard’s performance is that there is reason to expect he can keep up the good work. With some other breakout players, the outing will be a one-off game where it’s tough to gauge if their production is sustainable. While Broussard can not go for 300-plus every week, the fact that he’s earned at least 100 yards in all his other performances suggests his electrifying rushing style is here to stay.

Troy QB Gunnar Watson

A redshirt sophomore, Gunnar Watson has been starting most of the year for Troy. Though largely unspectacular, he has been plenty fine for a first-year Group of Five starter. Troy’s record sits at a modest 5-5 this year, but Watson’s generally consistent, solid performance (save for a stinker against BYU early in the year) has helped keep the program afloat.

Watson finally took it to the next level on Saturday. Though not quite Watson’s most high-scoring game to date, he had the offense rolling at an almost unfathomable level of efficiency. On 41 attempts, Watson completed 34 balls (82.9% completion rate) for 297 yards, three touchdowns, and zero picks.

Surprisingly, Watson’s longest completion of the day was just 26 yards. However, that only further puts a spotlight on how outrageous Watson was in creating a reliable, consistent short-to-intermediate passing game. It was the kind of ruthless efficiency that suggests Watson can further bloom into a sharp, high-level game manager for the Trojans.

Watson will have more chances to prove it. Coastal Carolina, who just upset BYU, and ULM still remain on Troy’s schedule for now. The ULM game should be a free win, but if Watson can even keep things close in a shootout with Coastal Carolina, he will have earned himself some votes of confidence from coaches and analysts alike heading into 2021.

Arkansas RB Trelon Smith

Arkansas’ entire ethos as a program this year is to surprise. Well, guess what, surprise: the Razorbacks look to have a new stud RB in the mix.

On 26 carries, Smith earned himself 172 yards and a stunning three touchdowns. Arkansas just barely fell to Missouri on the final scoreboard, but Smith helped lead a tremendous effort in the shootout. He was not really pumping out explosive gains, but the man was as steady as six-to-eight yards has ever looked.

Smith has been in the mix for Arkansas a bit this season. Earlier in the year, he eclipsed 100 yards against Florida, though that was mostly off of one 83-yard run rather than a complete effort throughout the game. This was Smith’s full game as a heavy-workload back in which he looked like he could really keep up against SEC talent. How much Smith work will get moving forward is unclear, but at least now the coaching staff knows he can handle it.

Stanford RB Austin Jones

Most “breakout” performances included a handful of explosive plays or outrageous touchdowns that really pop off the screen. That’s not the case with Stanford’s Austin Jones. Instead, Jones “broke out” in the sense that he proved himself to be everything a Stanford RB needs to be: tough, consistent, and able to take on a hefty workload.

Jones handled 31 carries for 138 yards (4.5 per carry) and a couple of scores. His longest gain did not even go for 20 yards, but as mentioned before, the real takeaway here is that Jones proved himself as someone who could take on the burden of the offense and still produce at an efficient clip. Some backs just do not have the strength and stamina to take that many carries over the course of a game, but Jones can make it work.

Jones even tacked on some receptions to boot. On three catches, Jones earned himself 28 yards, serving as a solid checkdown option for the Stanford passing game. Seeing as a surprising amount of college RBs struggle even doing that, it’s a blessing that Jones showed up in that regard. He also had a game earlier this year in which he brought in seven receptions for 48 yards.

Arkansas State WR Corey Rucker

Freshman WR Corey Rucker entered Saturday afternoon with seven catches on the season. He has been active for most of the season and caught one or two passes in a handful of games, but has mostly been an afterthought. Seeing as how Arkansas State is a pass-heavy team that loves to throw down the field, being put on the backburner entirely in that kind of offense usually means you just aren’t ready to play. Coaches find ways to get dudes the ball in those kinds of offenses.

For whatever reason, the flip switched for Rucker against ULM. He hauled in nine passes — two more than the entire rest of the season — for 310 yards and a whopping four touchdowns. Rucker basically doubled his previous production in a single game, seemingly out of nowhere. Sure, ULM is a miserable winless squad, but that alone is not enough to fully explain a player who barely saw the field suddenly becoming the nation’s most productive pass-catcher.

Rucker was an absolute terror down the field. At 6-foot-2 and 190-pounds, Rucker presents a bit of an athletic mismatch considering his speed for someone of that size. He can really kick into a second-gear once he gets a few steps in. Rucker also showed some crafty work at the line of scrimmage to give himself those first few steps in the first place, which is why he was able to literally run through the ULM defense the way he did.

Considering Arky State has Incarnate Word up next on the schedule to round out the year, it is entirely possible Rucker absolutely shreds next week, too. It’s hard to match a performance like this one even against an FCS squad, but if there were ever an opportunity for a wide receiver to pop off with two straight 300-yard performances, this would be it. If nothing else, it seems Arkansas State has found the heir to Jonathan Adams Jr.’s throne for when he departs for the NFL this offseason.