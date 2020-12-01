Week 14 CFB ATS Notes

In the table below, you'll find the Adjusted Thor Line (ATL), a system I devised for determining line value. ATL does not consider injuries, COVID absences, or situational spots. The lines in the table below are from the perspective of the home team. I consider any discrepancy one-point or lower to be negligible.

Day Away Home PB Line ATL ATL side Line value 12/3 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs North Texas Mean Green +2.5 -0.4 North Texas Mean Green 2.9 12/3 Air Force Falcons Utah State Aggies +10 +8.8 Air Force Falcons 1.2 12/4 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Appalachian State Mountaineers -2.5 -0.4 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 2.1 12/4 Boise State Broncos UNLV Rebels +28 +27.8 N/A N/A 12/5 Florida International Panthers Charlotte 49ers -8 -7.3 N/A N/A 12/5 Rice Owls Marshall Thundering Herd -23.5 -21.0 Rice Owls 2.5 12/5 Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan State Spartans +24 +26.7 Ohio State Buckeyes 2.7 12/5 Texas A&M Aggies Auburn Tigers +7 +5.6 Texas A&M Aggies 1.4 12/5 Arkansas Razorbacks Missouri Tigers -3 -0.7 Arkansas Razorbacks 2.3 12/5 Penn State Nittany Lions Rutgers Scarlet Knights N/A +11.7 N/A N/A 12/5 Nebraska Cornhuskers Purdue Boilermakers -2 -3.9 Purdue Boilermakers 1.9 12/5 Kent State Golden Flashes Miami Ohio RedHawks +3 +1.6 Miami Ohio RedHawks 1.4 12/5 Toledo Rockets Northern Illinois Huskies +10 +9.5 N/A N/A 12/5 Oklahoma State Cowboys TCU Horned Frogs +2.5 +5.8 Oklahoma State Cowboys 3.3 12/5 Texas Longhorns Kansas State Wildcats +10 +11.6 Kansas State Wildcats 1.6 12/5 Kansas Jayhawks Texas Tech Red Raiders -27 -20.8 Kansas Jayhawks 6.2 12/5 Memphis Tigers Tulane Green Wave -1.5 -2.5 Tulane Green Wave 1.0 12/5 Bowling Green Falcons Akron Zips -2.5 -4.9 Akron Zips 2.4 12/5 Eastern Michigan Eagles Western Michigan Broncos -13.5 -15.5 Western Michigan Broncos 2.0 12/5 Troy Trojans South Alabama Jaguars +4.5 +7.5 Troy Trojans 3 12/5 Liberty Flames Coastal Carolina Chanticleers -7 -7.3 N/A N/A 12/5 Syracuse Orange Notre Dame Fighting Irish -33.5 -36.7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3.2 12/5 UL Monroe Warhawks Arkansas State Red Wolves -21 -17.4 UL Monroe Warhawks 3.6 12/5 Florida Gators Tennessee Volunteers +17 +15.9 Tennessee Volunteers 1.1 12/5 Indiana Hoosiers Wisconsin Badgers -14 -13.2 N/A N/A 12/5 West Virginia Mountaineers Iowa State Cyclones -7 -8.1 Iowa State Cyclones 1.1 12/5 Iowa Hawkeyes Illinois Fighting Illini +13.5 +15.4 Illinois Fighting Illini 1.9 12/5 Boston College Eagles Virginia Cavaliers -6.5 -1.0 Boston College Eagles 5.5 12/5 South Carolina Gamecocks Kentucky Wildcats -11.5 -5.9 South Carolina Gamecocks 5.6 12/5 Maryland Terrapins Michigan Wolverines -5 -5.0 N/A N/A 12/5 Tulsa Golden Hurricane Navy Midshipmen N/A +11.8 N/A N/A 12/5 Buffalo Bulls Ohio Bobcats +11 +6.0 Ohio Bobcats 5.0 12/5 Vanderbilt Commodores Georgia Bulldogs -35 -35.9 N/A N/A 12/5 Stanford Cardinal Washington Huskies -11 -12.5 Stanford Cardinal 1.5 12/5 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets NC State Wolfpack -7 -6.1 N/A N/A 12/5 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors San Jose State Spartans -6 -2.5 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 3.5 12/5 Ball State Cardinals Central Michigan Chippewas -1.5 -6.7 Central Michigan Chippewas 5.2 12/5 Florida Atlantic Owls Georgia Southern Eagles -2.5 -2.9 N/A N/A 12/5 Oregon Ducks California Golden Bears +10 +14.1 Oregon Ducks 4.1 12/5 Colorado State Rams San Diego State Aztecs -8.5 -10.7 San Diego State Aztecs 2.2 12/5 Colorado Buffaloes Arizona Wildcats +7 +4.4 Arizona Wildcats 2.6 12/5 Clemson Tigers Virginia Tech Hokies +22 +12.3 Virginia Tech Hokies 9.7 12/5 Baylor Bears Oklahoma Sooners -22 -21.4 N/A N/A 12/5 Alabama Crimson Tide LSU Tigers +28.5 +22.6 LSU Tigers 5.9 12/5 Miami Hurricanes Duke Blue Devils +15 +8.3 Duke Blue Devils 6.7 12/5 Houston Cougars SMU Mustangs +1.5 -1.4 SMU Mustangs 2.9 12/5 UCLA Bruins Arizona State Sun Devils -3 -4.6 Arizona State Sun Devils 1.6 12/5 Wyoming Cowboys New Mexico Lobos +16.5 +13.9 New Mexico Lobos 2.6 12/5 Fresno State Bulldogs Nevada Wolf Pack -7 -5.5 Fresno State Bulldogs 1.5 12/5 Oregon State Beavers Utah Utes -11.5 -11.2 N/A N/A 12/6 Washington State Cougars USC Trojans -14 -12.7 Washington State Cougars 1.3

Situational opportunities

Memphis Tigers (+1.5) at Tulane Green Wave

ATL: Tulane -2.5

If you’ve been reading regularly this season, you know we’ve made it a habit to fade Memphis as often as possible in 2020. The market simply hasn’t taken into full account the totality of devastation of Memphis’ personnel and coaching-staff losses over the last year.

The Tigers are 6-2 overall this season, but only 2-6 ATS (33.3%). And even a cursory glance at their resume shows cracks in the foundation. The Tigers have 4.9 second-order wins, a metric based on postgame win expectancy.

This is how ESPN’s Bill Connelly, the creator, describes it: “[Postgame-win expectancy] is intended to say ‘Given your success rates, big plays, field position components, turnovers, etc., you could have expected to win this game X% of the time.’ It has nothing to do with pre-game projections or opponent adjustments.”

In a nutshell: In losses to SMU and Cincy, Memphis played even worse than the final score indicated, and in the last four games against FBS teams (UCF, Temple, USF, Navy), Memphis won by an average of 4.25 PPG.

Last week, Memphis pulled out a 10-7 win over Navy despite getting outgained and finishing with a 5% postgame win expectancy. Earlier this year, Memphis beat USF with a 32% postgame win expectancy and UCF by one with a 16% postgame win expectancy.

Memphis remains firmly in the fade-or-stay-away camp for us. This week, the Tigers hope to get back RB Rodrigues Clark from the undisclosed injury he suffered in the win over Stephen F. Austin on November 21. Kylan Watkins and Marquavius Weaver have shared the load in his absence.

Injury updates

Indiana Hoosiers (+14) at Wisconsin Badgers

ATL: UW -13.2

Indiana suffered a huge loss in last Saturday’s win over Maryland when starting QB Michael Penix Jr. suffered a season-ending torn ACL. Utah transfer Jack Tuttle, who completed 5-of-5 passes for 31 yards coming on in relief of Penix on Saturday, will take over under center for the Hoosiers. If nothing else, Tuttle is a former high-end recruit.

In advance of this pivotal game against cross-division rival Wisconsin, Indiana trails Ohio State by one game in the Big Ten East.

Ball State Cardinals (+1.5) at Central Michigan Chippewas

ATL: CMU -6.7

Chippewas QB Daniel Richardson was carted off the field in the third quarter of last week’s win over Eastern Michigan with an air cast on his left leg. Earlier this week, Central Michigan HC Jim McElwain confirmed Richardson would undergo surgery and miss the Ball State game.

That means that Ty Brock, who took over for Richardson against EMU, will make his first career start. A native of College Station, Texas, Brock spent three years at FCS Sam Houston State and transferred over to CMU in the offseason after CMU’s attempted signing of former-Texas Tech QB Jett Duffey was submarined by Duffey’s off-the-field issues.

South Carolina Gamecocks (+11.5) at Kentucky Wildcats

ATL: South Carolina -5.9

Gamecocks WR Shi Smith remains in concussion protocol and is questionable for Saturday's game after missing last weekend's 45-16 loss to Georgia. He suffered the head injury in the loss to Missouri the week prior.

Smith, who wore a yellow no-contact jersey during Tuesday's practice, leads South Carolina in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown receptions.

True freshman QB Luke Doty is hoping for Smith’s swift return. Doty opened eyes in his first start, the loss to Georgia, connecting on 18-of-22 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Doty should once again be working beside sophomore RB Kevin Harris, who was given the end of the Georgia game off due to a mild ankle injury. Harris, who has rushed for 928 yards and 14 touchdowns on 5.7 YPC, is expected to be a full-go for the Wildcats.

On the Kentucky side, it looks like the Wildcats will get back RB Christopher Rodriguez for this game. Rodriguez has missed Kentucky's last three games after suffering an undisclosed injury against Georgia on Halloween. Kavosiey Smoke and Asim Rose Jr. divvied touches evenly during his absence.

Oklahoma State Cowboys (-2.5) at TCU Horned Frogs

ATL: OSU -5.8

Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard missed last week’s game against Texas Tech because of a nagging ankle injury he hasn't been able to shake for the last month. The redshirt junior walked out in street clothes after he was introduced with the seniors on Senior Day, a clear sign he intends to declare for the NFL Draft.

Hubbard has had a down year in 2020, running for 625 yards and five touchdowns after leading the nation with 2,094 rushing yards last year. It's unclear if he'll play Saturday.

Syracuse Orange (+33.5) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

ATL: ND -36.7

Syracuse HC Dino Babers said Monday that the team is still doctor clearance on freshman QB JaCobian Morgan. Morgan hasn’t played since suffering the upper-body injury against Louisville on November 20.

Morgan's status for Notre Dame will likely clarify later this week. If he’s ruled out again, veteran backup Rex Culpepper will draw another start.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (+2) at Purdue Boilermakers

ATL: Purdue -3.9

Nebraska hasn’t had the services of steady veteran RB Dedrick Mills since the 30-23 victory over Penn State on November 14 due to an undisclosed injury. But the Cornhuskers are hopeful he’ll return Saturday against Purdue.

Getting the redshirt senior back would be huge, as it would allow Marvin Scott III to slot in a complimentary role and allow Wan'Dale Robinson to focus more on his receiving duties. Robinson has been pulling double-duty since Mills’ injuries, with a huge surge in carries the past three games.

West Lafayette is expected to get hit with snow showers on Saturday.

Oregon Ducks (-10) at California Golden Bears

ATL: Oregon -14.1

Oregon RB CJ Verdell exited last week’s upset loss to Oregon State early with an unspecified injury. On Monday, HC Mario Cristobal said Verdell “will be okay. He got dinged up in the game a little bit.” Cristobal didn’t elaborate further.

WR Mycah Pittman mysteriously missed the last two games against UCLA and at Oregon State. He’s not confirmed to be injured, and he has not tested positive for COVID-19. But it looks like the Ducks may get him back on Saturday, with Cristobal saying Pittman is “good to go” and “an awesome competitor.”

Texas A&M Aggies (-7) at Auburn Tigers

ATL: A&M -5.6

Auburn is licking its wounds literally and figuratively following its embarrassing Iron Bowl loss to Alabama last weekend. The running back room is in particularly rough shape.

Auburn RB D.J. Williams sat out Sunday’s practice after suffering a lower-body injury against Alabama, while true freshman RB Tank Bigsby was limited in Sunday's session due to a lingering hip injury he’s been playing through.

The coaching staff hasn’t yet addressed Williams’ status in advance of the A&M game, though they deem Bigsby “day-to-day.” If either player misses the game or is compromised during it, Auburn will divvy more touches to Mark-Antony Richards and Shaun Shivers.

Oregon State Beavers (+11.5) at Utah Utes

ATL: Utah -11.2

Oregon State QB Tristan Gebbia was knocked out late in the fourth quarter on an attempted quarterback sneak in last week’s upset win over Oregon with a hamstring injury. He completed 23-of-27 passes for 263 yards and a rushing touchdown before going down.

To hear HC Jonathan Smith tell it, Gebbia’s status for Saturday is very much up in the air. Smith said Gebbia’s injury is “significantly more serious than we thought."

COVID corner

Maryland Terrapins (+5) at Michigan Wolverines

ATL: Michigan -5.0

Michigan conducted football activities virtually on Monday, presumptively because of a positive COVID-19 test inside the program. Until or unless we hear better news out of Ann Arbor later this week, consider this game questionable to be played.

If it is played, the forecast is calling for 40-degree weather and scattered cold showers.

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (+6) at San Jose State Spartans

ATL: SJSU -2.5

Because of COVID-related county restrictions in San Jose that limit group gatherings and put a temporary hold on contact sports, it is currently unknown where this game will be played. San Jose State is also not allowed to practice in the country until the restrictions are lifted.

It’s possible this game will get moved to Hawaii, or an alternate site. It’s also possible it’ll become a victim of circumstances and get 86’d.

Ohio State Buckeyes (-24) at Michigan State Spartans

ATL: OSU -26.7

If this game is played, Ohio State will play it without HC Ryan Day. Big 10 COVID-19 protocol states that he cannot return to the team until at least next Monday. Associate HC and DL coach Larry Johnson will assume Day's HC duties.

Again: If the game is played. The Buckeyes were forced to cancel last week’s against Illinois because the program exceeded the Big 10's threshold of a 7.5% positivity rate.

If the Buckeyes do not clear Big 10 COVID-19 protocol again, forcing the cancelation of this game, the Buckeyes would be eliminated from conference title game consideration. The Big 10 stipulated before the season that teams had to play in at least six-of-eight scheduled games to be eligible. OSU also had a game canceled against Maryland a few weeks ago.

Saturday’s East Lansing forecast is calling for low-40s weather with scattered showers and 7-10 mph wind. In that slop, Sparty will try avoid a letdown one week after knocking Northwestern from the ranks of the unbeatens as double-digit ‘dogs.

Opt-outs

Alabama Crimson Tide (-28.5) at LSU Tigers

ATL: Bama -22.6

Tigers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. announced on Instagram Sunday that he’s opting out for the remainder of the season. The 6-foot-3 junior, a top-25 overall prospect on Mel Kiper’s board, ranks third in the SEC with 731 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

This is the fourth high-profile opt-out LSU has suffered this year. WR Ja'Marr Chase, the 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner, DB Kary Vincent and DL Tyler Shelvin all left school before the start of the season.

LSU’s receiving corps on Saturday will be particularly compromised, because veteran WR Racey McMath, who recently accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl, will sit out with an undisclosed injury. McMath started the first five games before being inactive in last Saturday’s loss to Texas A&M.

Alabama gets HC Nick Saban is expected to be back on the sidelines after he missed last week’s Iron Bowl win with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Last year, a few early miscues -- including a Tua Tagovailoa fumble inside LSU’s 5 -- allowed the Tigers to escape the Crimson Tide en route to an undefeated, national-championship winning season.

Revenge is a dish best served cold.

Texas Longhorns (-10) at Kansas State Wildcats

ATL: UT -11.6

Texas OT Samuel Cosmi and S Caden Sterns both announced earlier this week that they’re opting out of the rest of the 2020 season to start preparing for the NFL Draft.

Cosmi is Mel Kiper’s No. 2 draft-eligible tackle, behind Oregon's Penei Sewell, and the No. 10 overall player on his board. He made 34-straight starts at either LT or RT, the last coming in Texas’ 23-20 loss on Friday to Iowa State.

Sterns, a top-100 overall prospect, earned first team All-Big 12 honors as a true freshman in 2018, the same year he was named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. A knee injury limited him to nine games as a sophomore, but he returned to play a starring role on this year’s defense, setting a career-high 13 tackles in the loss to ISU.

That defeat left Texas 5-3, eliminated from the Big 12 title race, likely prompting the opt-outs.

In Texas injury news, sophomore RB Keaontay Ingram remains questionable to play on the injury report due to the high-ankle sprain he suffered in late-October. With Ingram out, Bijan Robinson has been functioning as RB1 with Roschon Johnson spelling him off the bench.

Kansas Jayhawks (+27) at Texas Tech Red Raiders

ATL: UT -20.8

Kansas starting LG Jacobi Lott opted out of KU’s final two games of the season. Lott started the first seven games of the season before sitting out last weekend’s loss to TCU. Malik Clark will take his spot in the lineup.

Kansas is also dealing with injury issues at the moment. RB Velton Gardner, who assumed RB1 duties when Pooka Williams opted out, is questionable to play against Texas Tech on Saturday with an undisclosed injury. KU will also likely be without RB Daniel Hishaw Jr. again. If Gardner is out, the unseasoned Amauri Pesek-Hickson will likely start at running back.

Kansas also doesn’t know at present which quarterback they’ll be starting, though that’s more of a performance thing. Freshman QB Jalon Daniels had been starting, but was yanked in last Saturday’s loss to TCU in the first half while struggling mightily to complete passes.

Veteran backup Miles Kendrick, a tiny dual-threat lacking in arm talent, finished out the game and moved the offense far more efficiently. Whoever starts against the Red Raiders will not have a ton of leash.

UCF (on bye)

UCF WR Marlon Williams opted out earlier this week and has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Williams had an awesome season after assuming the deep-ball role in the offense opened by Gabriel Davis’ defection for the NFL after last season.

Williams posted a 71-1039-10 receiving line in only eight games this year. He currently is the No. 5 highest-graded PFF receiver in the nation (88.6) and leads all receivers in the country with 22 broken tackles.

Cancelations/postponements

Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles at UTEP Miners (Friday)

ATL: USM -5.7

UTEP temporarily suspended team activities on Sunday, prompting the cancelation of this game. It was the second-straight game canceled on Southern Miss, following their UAB game last Friday, Nov. 27.

Southern Miss concludes the season a week from Thursday against Florida Atlantic.

Northwestern Wildcats at Minnesota Golden Gophers

ATL: NW -4.6

This game was canceled by the Big 10 on Monday, following the pause of all Minnesota football-related activities as the roster fends off a rash of COVID cases.

The Twin Cities have been hit hard by COVID recently, and the Gopher football population was not immune. The Minnesota football program has had 47 positive cases since Nov. 19, 21 players and 26 staffers. The infestation also forced the cancelation of last week’s rivalry game against Wisconsin.

The cancelation essentially clinches the East division for Northwestern and clinches the Wildcats a return trip to the Big 10 title game.

Florida International Panthers (+8) at Charlotte 49ers

ATL: Charlotte -7.3

As of publication, this game was still on, but it’s in major cancelation-threat territory.

Tuesday afternoon’s game between Western Kentucky and Charlotte, which had been pushed back to a special time to give Charlotte’s roster more time to get healthy from its current COVID issues, was scrapped earlier this week.

The 49ers are going to need multiple players to be cleared of COVID and freed from isolation in order to have enough active scholarship players to take the field against FIU.

Miami Hurricanes at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

ATL: Miami -6.8

The ACC postponed this game on Sunday due to COVID-19 issues in the Demon Deacons program. The game was originally scheduled for last weekend, but was pushed to Dec. 5 because of Miami’s COVID issues at the time.

Last time this game was postponed, the ACC shook out a revised schedule, with the Hurricanes set to host North Carolina on Dec. 12 and host Georgia Tech on Dec. 19 if the Hurricanes hadn’t qualified for that day’s ACC title game.

Florida State Seminoles at Duke Blue Devils

ATL: Duke -3.6

COVID-19 issues on the Florida State side caused the ACC to nix this game on Sunday, the third-straight FSU game to be altered due to the virus. The Seminoles’ games against Clemson and Virginia were each canceled hours before Saturday kickoff the past two weeks.

Miami Hurricanes (-15) at Duke Blue Devils (Newly scheduled game!)

ATL: Miami -8.3

With the Hurricanes and Blue Devils both out Week 14 opponents, and with Miami’s altered schedule already full with games previously moved due to COVID, the ACC got creative and announced that Miami would take take FSU’s place for Saturday’s game at Duke.

If no more games are canceled, Miami still has three regular season games to rally up the bowl pecking order: Duke, UNC and Georgia Tech.

Washington State Cougars (+14) at USC Trojans (moved from Friday to Sunday)

ATL: USC -12.7

Originally scheduled for Friday, the Pac-12 pushed this game to Sunday so USC players could return from COVID-19 isolation and quarantine protocols in time to participate in the game.

The 3-0 Trojans were forced to cancel last Saturday's game against Colorado when COVID-19 protocols dropped the Trojans beneath the seven healthy scholarship offensive linemen requirement needed to play.

On Monday, it was reported that USC has four active cases of COVID-19 inside its program with an additional seven in contact tracing.

2020: 44-40-1 (52.4%) ATS

Lifetime (2014-Present): 584-509-17 (53.4%) ATS

