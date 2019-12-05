Week 14 bold predictions: Jets-Dolphins matchup will determine fate of several fantasy playoff matchups

Every week, our Yahoo fantasy crew will unveil their boldest predictions for the action ahead. With the playoffs here, our group of experts think the Jets-Dolphins matchup is going to be a fantasy carnival. Now, on to the Week 14 predictions!

Robbie Anderson joins the WR1 club

The Jets threw up a stinker last week in Cincinnati — no one rescues a winless team like the 2019 Jets — but the Robby Anderson reawakening continued (7-101-0). More importantly, he absorbed a season-high 10 targets. Anderson had touchdowns in his two previous games, and now he takes dead aim at a Miami secondary that is woefully undermanned on the flanks. You beat this team outside the numbers, and down the field. Anderson is primed for his best fantasy game of the year, and will settle inside the Top 12 at the position. - Scott Pianowski

Robbie Anderson lifts playoff hopes

Pianow is spot on. Anderson, eerily similar to what he accomplished this time last year, is revving the engine during the most opportune time. This is a dream matchup. Anderson, No. 5 in average depth of target (15.9) and in the top-quarter in total air yards, is in quite the advantageous position. The Dolphins have surrendered a 9.6 average depth of target, the sixth-most total air yards and the third-most fantasy points to receivers. He’s slated to clash with Nik Needham in coverage, a DB who’s coughed up a 96.8 passer rating and 1.37 yards per snap to his assignments.

Anderson, who scored two touchdowns in his past three games and totaled 187 yards in his past two contests, should greatly improve on his uneventful 2-33-0 line logged Week 9 in Miami. He and Sam Darnold, No. 6 in adjusted completion percentage since Week 11, get back on the right foot after last Sunday’s forgettable effort in Cincinnati. - Brad Evans

Patrick Laird an RB2 in tough matchup

Laird isn’t the long-term answer at running back for Miami, but he’s atop the team’s depth chart right now with Kalen Ballage going on IR. The YPC might not be great against a strong Jets run defense, but Laird should see good volume, especially as a receiver (he’s recorded 4+ catches in two of the last three games in very limited work).

A lead back who’s the favorite for goal-line work and should be among the most active backs in the passing game this week, Laird is curiously buried on most rankings (his ECR is 42 right now), but he’s an easy RB2 for me, especially in PPR. The Jets are poorly coached, while Ryan Fitzpatrick has Miami 3-2 over its last five games and the offense moving with DeVante Parker (revenge game against Adam Gase), so the setup here isn’t terrible for Laird either. He’s tough to pass up in DFS at his price ($11). - Dalton Del Don

Patrick Laird (#42) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (#14) are both in great spots to deliver for fantasy managers in Week 14. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Ryan Fitzpatrick, top-15 fantasy QB

Throw on a track-suit and grab a slice of kids’ birthday cake… it’s Fitzmagic Time. Coming off of back-to-back top-seven fantasy outings, the Dolphins QB is in another smash spot this Sunday. Facing a Jets pass defense that’s forced a paltry seven interceptions, while giving up nearly 260 receiving yards per game, Fitz figures to do some damage. With 15 money throws (QB10) on the season, and 5 TDs over the past two weeks, Fitz has been a fire play for DFS enthusiasts. (By the way, he’s only $23 in Yahoo DFS this week.) Between his connection with DeVante Parker (13-250-2 over the past two games) and given the likely absence of Jets stud DB Jamal Adams, the Harvard alum has top 15 fantasy potential. - Liz Loza

Darwin Thompson scores, clears 80 total yards

Don’t worry, this isn’t some kind of wish-casting situation. The ninth-round pick I spent on Darwin Thompson in so many leagues has long since been buried. He was sent to waivers painfully early in my season-long formats. In best ball contests, those teams are dead in the water. This is a realistic bold prediction based merely on relevant facts, although it would help me sleep at night.

Kansas City’s running back room is injured to the point it could be just Thompson and what’s left of LeSean McCoy on Sunday. In that same scenario last week, Thompson took 11 carries for 44 yards and a score against the Raiders. He has the juice and it should remind us of when Damien Williams and his fresh legs came in to win fantasy leagues in this ultra-productive backfield last year. Don’t fear the Patriots defense. We saw Deshaun Watson move the ball at will against them last week and Patrick Mahomes and company can certainly do that. - Matt Harmon

Ryan Tannehill, top-10 fantasy QB

What, you thought we were gonna caution against using Ryan Tannehill now, when he’s facing a Raiders defense that’s allowed 27 touchdown passes and 8.2 Y/A? Hell no. Tanny is going to finish as a QB1 this week, with ease. The matchup is ideal and he’s been dealing. He’s completing 72.7 percent of his throws and averaging an obscene 9.1 Y/A. He’s been exceptional off play-action — thanks, Derrick Henry — averaging 12.4 Y/A and producing a 128.0 rating, per PFF. Expect multiple TD passes at Oakland. - Andy Behrens

