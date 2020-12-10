Week 14 Betting Preview: Zig-zag theory and DFS picks

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don are here to talk all things betting in Week 14 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

Scott & Dalton handicap all Week 14 matchups and also throw in some moneylines, player props and fantasy nuggets.

Will the Tennessee Titans bounce back from a tough loss to cover (-7) against the Jacksonville Jaguars? Can the red-hot Vikings offense help Minnesota (+6.5) hand Tampa Bay their third straight loss? How many points will be scored when the Packers and Lions square off (O/U 55.5)? Dive into the show to find out.

This week’s odds are courtesy of BetMGM, and Dalton and Scott discuss them for the full slate of NFL matchups in Week 14.

(As always, odds are subject to change before gametime.)

Dalton and Scott also offer up some DFS value plays and names to fade for Week 14.

