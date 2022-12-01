Week 14: BCS simulated rankings compared to College Football Playoff top 25
Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6 SEC), 56-0, in Week 13 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tennessee’s regular-season has concluded.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).
2022 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule: Vols Wire’s downloadable schedule wallpaper
Following Week 13, the Vols are No. 7 in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.
The College Football Playoff format was first implemented during the 2014 season. The Bowl Championship Series determined a college football national champion from 1998-2013.
Ahead of Week 14 and conference championship weekend, BCS Know How released Bowl Championship Series simulated rankings. The BCS formula was used in the Football Bowl Subdivision from 1998 to 2013 to determine the top two teams to play in a national championship game.
Tennessee defeated Florida State, 23-16, in the inaugural BCS national championship game on Jan. 4, 1999, in the Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.
PHOTOS: Tennessee defeats Florida State to win 1998 national championship
Below are the BCS simulated rankings compared to the College Football Playoff top 25 ahead of Week 14.
Georgia (CFP), Georgia (BCS)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Michigan (CFP), Michigan (BCS)
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
TCU (CFP), TCU (BCS)
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
USC (CFP), Ohio State (BCS)
AP Photo/Roger Steinman
Ohio State (CFP), USC (BCS)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama (CFP), Alabama (BCS)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Tennessee (CFP), Tennessee (BCS)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Penn State (CFP), Penn State (BCS)
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson (CFP), Washington (BCS)
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas State (CFP), Clemson (BCS)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Utah (CFP), Kansas State (BCS)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Washington (CFP), LSU (BCS)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Florida State (CFP), Utah (BCS)
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
LSU (CFP), Oregon (BCS)
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon State (CFP), Florida State (BCS)
AP Photo/Roger Steinman
Oregon (CFP), Oregon State (BCS)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
UCLA (CFP), UCLA (BCS)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Tulane (CFP), Tulane (BCS)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
South Carolina (CFP), Texas (BCS)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Texas (CFP), Notre Dame (BCS)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame (CFP), South Carolina (BCS)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
UCF (CFP), Mississippi State (BCS)
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina (CFP), UTSA (BCS)
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State (CFP), UCF (BCS)
AP Photo/Roger Steinman
North Carolina State (CFP), North Carolina (BCS)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports