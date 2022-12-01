Week 14: BCS simulated rankings compared to College Football Playoff top 25

Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6 SEC), 56-0, in Week 13 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee’s regular-season has concluded.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Following Week 13, the Vols are No. 7 in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.

The College Football Playoff format was first implemented during the 2014 season. The Bowl Championship Series determined a college football national champion from 1998-2013.

Ahead of Week 14 and conference championship weekend, BCS Know How released Bowl Championship Series simulated rankings. The BCS formula was used in the Football Bowl Subdivision from 1998 to 2013 to determine the top two teams to play in a national championship game.

Tennessee defeated Florida State, 23-16, in the inaugural BCS national championship game on Jan. 4, 1999, in the Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Below are the BCS simulated rankings compared to the College Football Playoff top 25 ahead of Week 14.

Georgia (CFP), Georgia (BCS)

Michigan (CFP), Michigan (BCS)

TCU (CFP), TCU (BCS)

USC (CFP), Ohio State (BCS)

Ohio State (CFP), USC (BCS)

Alabama (CFP), Alabama (BCS)

Tennessee (CFP), Tennessee (BCS)

Penn State (CFP), Penn State (BCS)

Clemson (CFP), Washington (BCS)

Kansas State (CFP), Clemson (BCS)

Utah (CFP), Kansas State (BCS)

Washington (CFP), LSU (BCS)

Florida State (CFP), Utah (BCS)

LSU (CFP), Oregon (BCS)

Oregon State (CFP), Florida State (BCS)

Oregon (CFP), Oregon State (BCS)

UCLA (CFP), UCLA (BCS)

Tulane (CFP), Tulane (BCS)

South Carolina (CFP), Texas (BCS)

Texas (CFP), Notre Dame (BCS)

Notre Dame (CFP), South Carolina (BCS)

UCF (CFP), Mississippi State (BCS)

North Carolina (CFP), UTSA (BCS)

Mississippi State (CFP), UCF (BCS)

North Carolina State (CFP), North Carolina (BCS)

