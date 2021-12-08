Fantasy Football: Week 14 Backfield Report

NFL depth charts are always changing, whether it’s due to injuries, coaching decisions, or performance-related issues. The running back position, in particular, can be tough to stay on top of throughout the season, as the vast majority of teams have gone with some sort of committee approach, featuring two and sometimes even three backs.

With one week under our belt, we now have some data to help clear some things up for us. Below is a breakdown of each team’s backfield to help us determine offenses that are using a single workhorse, committees, and situations to avoid for fantasy. I’ll use this space each week to track the numbers and provide some thoughts.

All snap counts and touches are compiled from Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Reference. Opportunities refers to the running back’s combined carries and targets.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Chase Edmonds (Week 1: 58% snap rate, 16 opportunities, Week 2: 64%, 13, Week 3: 66%, 19, Week 4: 67%, 17, Week 5: 61%, 10, Week 6: 37%, 8, Week 7: 69%, 18, Week 8: 59%, 11, Week 9: 1%, 1, Weeks 10-13: DNP)

James Conner (Week 1: 49%, 16, Week 2: 39%, 8, Week 3: 37%, 12, Week 4: 42%, 20, Week 5: 48%, 11, Week 6: 55%, 17, Week 7: 30%, 10, Week 8: 37%, 5, Week 9: 77%, 26, Week 10: 82%, 14, Week 11: 82%, 27, Week 13: 91%, 22)

Eno Benjamin (Week 9: 24%, 9, Week 10: 27%, 7, Week 11: 22%, 7, Week 13: 8%, 3)

Notes: Edmonds has essentially missed the last four games with a high-ankle sprain. He’s eligible to return to the lineup as soon as Week 14. In the four games Edmonds has sat, Conner is the overall RB3 in half-PPR points per game with six touchdowns while averaging 111.75 yards per contest and seeing 17 total targets in that span. Conner is an every-week RB1 who has earned a larger share of the backfield workload even when Edmonds returns.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Cordarrelle Patterson (Week 1: 33% snap rate, 9 opportunities, Week 2: 33%, 13, Week 3: 42%, 14, Week 4: 30%, 12, Week 5: 59%, 23, Week 7: 73%, 19, Week 8: 60%, 14, Week 9: 56%, 15, Week 10: 28%, 6, Week 11: DNP, Week 12: 48%, 19, Week 13: 48%, 18)

Mike Davis (Week 1: 75%, 21, Week 2: 64%, 16, Week 3: 60%, 16, Week 4: 67%, 15, Week 5: 64%, 18, Week 7: 60%, 4, Week 8: 64%, 15, Week 9: 56%, 11, Week 10: 37%, 5, Week 11: 48%, 7, Week 12: 50%, 9, Week 13: 54%, 8)

Wayne Gallman (Week 10: 43%, 17, Week 11: 4%, 1, Week 12: 8%, 4, Week 13: DNP)

Qadree Ollison (Week 11: 48%, 12, Week 12: DNP, Week 13: 18%, 3)

Notes: Devoid of playmakers, Atlanta is running its offense through Patterson. He’s the overall RB6 on the year and is averaging 5.2 targets per game, seventh among all running backs. Davis is nothing more than a touchdown-dependent, desperation RB3/FLEX play.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Latavius Murray (Week 1: 31%, 10, Week 2: 36%, 9, Week 3: 33%, 7, Week 4: 62%, 18, Week 5: 49%, 9, Week 6: 38%, 11, Weeks 7-10: DNP, Week 11: 37%, 12, Week 12: 44%, 8, Week 13: 19%, 4)

Devonta Freeman (Week 1: DNP, Week 2: 13%, 2, Week 3: 16%, 3, Week 4: 8%, 1, Week 5: 27%, 5, Week 6: 30%, 11, Week 7: 40%, 7, Week 9: 58%, 16, Week 10: 58%, 14, Week 11: 58%, 22, Week 12: 49%, 17, Week 13: 69%, 22)

Notes: Lamar Jackson is the Ravens’ true RB1. But Freeman is coming off a season-high 69% snap rate and eight targets. He’s averaging 18.2 combined carries and targets over the last five games and has settled in as the Ravens’ clear lead back and reliable fantasy RB2 playing in a run-favorable offense. Freeman has five touchdowns over his last seven games.

BUFFALO BILLS

Zack Moss (Week 1: DNP, Week 2: 28% snap rate, 10 opportunities, Week 3: 56%, 16, Week 4: 56%, 15, Week 5: 74%, 15, Week 6: 55%, 12, Week 8: 64%, 15, Week 9: 28%, 7, Week 10: 48%, 7, Week 11: 29%, 4, Week 12: DNP, Week 13: 41%, 11)

Devin Singletary (Week 1: 75%, 16, Week 2: 66%, 16, Week 3: 43%, 13, Week 4: 44%, 15, Week 5: 26%, 8, Week 6: 45%, 10, Week 8: 34%, 8, Week 9: 72%, 14, Week 10: 38%, 8, Week 11: 38%, 7, Week 12: 68%, 16, Week 13: 48%, 10)

Matt Breida (Week 10: 14%, 6, Week 11: 32%, 7, Week 12: 32%, 11, Week 13: 12%, 2)

Notes: With all three of Moss, Singletary, and Breida seeing snaps and touches, it renders this backfield useless for fantasy. Josh Allen is the Bills’ best pure runner and favorite for TDs

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Chuba Hubbard (Week 1: 11%, 2, Week 2: 25%, 8, Week 3: 55%, 16, Week 4: 47%, 15, Week 5: 65%, 30, Week 6: 65%, 19, Week 7: 53%, 17, Week 8: 55%, 26, Week 9: 17%, 5, Week 10: 21%, 9, Week 11: 2%, 0, Week 12: 20%, 3)

Ameer Abdullah (Week 8: 30%, 13, Week 9: 37%, 6, Week 10: 21%, 13, Week 11: 16%, 1, Week 12: 49%, 8)

Notes: Christian McCaffrey (ankle) is done for the season. Look for Hubbard to handle early-down work while Abdullah gets the pass-game snaps. Cam Newton is the Panthers’ best bet for goal-line carries. Abdullah is the preferred add in PPR leagues while Hubbard is a TD-or-bust RB2/3 option. Coach Matt Rhule fired OC Joe Brady during the bye week over philosophical differences. Rhule wants to run the ball more over the final five weeks.

CHICAGO BEARS

David Montgomery (Week 1: 59% snap rate, 17 opportunities, Week 2: 80%, 24, Week 3: 82%, 14, Week 4: 62%, 23, Weeks 5-8: DNP, Week 9: 85%, 15, Week 11: 95%, 15, Week 12: 84%, 20, Week 13: 70%, 30)

Damien Williams (Week 1: 43%, 11, Week 2: 23%, 5, Week 3: 16%, 0, Week 4: 33%, 10, Week 5: 48%, 19, Week 6: DNP, Week 7: 17%, 4, Week 8: 6%, 2, Weeks 9-13: DNP)

Khalil Herbert (Week 5: 53%, 18, Week 6: 89%, 22, Week 7: 77%, 23, Week 8: 84%, 25, Week 9: 16%, 4, Week 11: 12%, 1, Week 12: 14%, 4, Week 13: 29%, 5)

Notes: Montgomery is virtually an every-snap player after missing four weeks in the middle of the season with his knee issue. He saw a career-high nine targets last week and went 21-90-1 on the ground, scoring his first touchdown since Week 4. Montgomery is the overall RB22 on the season and should be viewed as a back-end RB1 the rest of the way with better TD luck.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Joe Mixon (Week 1: 78% snap rate, 33 opportunities, Week 2: 84%, 22, Week 3: 74%, 19, Week 4: 69%, 18, Week 5: 28%, 11, Week 6: 62%, 24, Week 7: 54%, 12, Week 8: 77%, 19, Week 9: 63%, 18, Week 11: 72%, 30, Week 12: 72%, 32, Week 13: 66%, 20)

Samaje Perine (Week 1: 22%, 6, Week 2: 5%, 1, Week 3: 21%, 2, Week 4: 28%, 4, Week 5: 61%, 16, Week 6: DNP, Week 7: 48%, 12, Week 8: 25%, 2, Week 9: 33%, 8, Week 11: 15%, 5, Week 12: 15%, 4, Week 13: 34%, 7)

Notes: Mixon’s touchdown streak stands at nine games with 13 total in that span, vaulting him to the overall RB5 in half-PPR points per game. Mixon’s pass-game role has been sporadic with four-plus targets in five games and 0-1 targets in five others. If he caught more passes, Mixon would be right there with Jonathan Taylor and Austin Ekeler. Instead, Mixon is more touchdown-dependent and a volume-driven runner.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Nick Chubb (Week 1: 53% snap rate, 17 opportunities, Week 2: 57%, 12, Week 3: 49%, 22, Week 4: 47%, 22, Week 5: 56%, 22, Weeks 6-7: DNP, Week 8: 56%, 17, Week 9: 56%, 16, Week 10: DNP, Week 11: 57%, 24, Week 12: 50%, 12)

Kareem Hunt (Week 1: 47%, 9, Week 2: 38%, 14, Week 3: 41%, 17, Week 4: 53%, 18, Week 5: 44%, 18, Week 6: 69%, 17, Weeks 7-11: DNP, Week 12: 38%, 8)

D’Ernest Johnson (Week 7: 69%, 24, Week 8: 31%, 7, Week 9: 33%, 8, Week 10: 88%, 27, Week 11: 35%, 5, Week 12: 10%, 0)

Notes: The Browns are coming off their bye week. Chubb and Hunt played together in Week 12 for the first time since Week 5. Eased back in off his calf injury, Hunt tallied just seven carries to Chubb’s eight, and Hunt failed to catch a pass for the first time all season. The duo now has a second straight date with the Ravens in Week 14. Chubb and Hunt are both top-15 fantasy running backs in this run-dominant offense when they’re healthy.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Ezekiel Elliott (Week 1: 83% snap rate, 13 opportunities, Week 2: 71%, 18, Week 3: 70%, 20, Week 4: 75%, 21, Week 5: 60%, 24, Week 6: 71%, 26, Week 8: 75%, 22, Week 9: 53%, 13, Week 10: 49%, 17, Week 11: 69%, 15, Week 12: 64%, 17, Week 13: 64%, 16)

Tony Pollard (Week 1: 24%, 7, Week 2: 34%, 15, Week 3: 38%, 12, Week 4: 30%, 10, Week 5: 40%, 18, Week 6: 29%, 13, Week 8: 26%, 8, Week 9: 39%, 6, Week 10: 42%, 18, Week 11: 33%, 9, Week 12: 42%, 14, Week 13: 40%, 11)

Notes: Elliott is nursing a knee issue that isn’t bad enough to keep him out but is clearly playing a part in his down games. Since Week 6, Elliott is averaging 44.7 rushing yards per game and is the overall RB24 in half-PPR points per game. He still sees heavy goal-line usage to keep him afloat, but Elliott has devolved into a back-end RB2 who is being outplayed by Pollard. Elliott said he doesn’t expect his knee to be “good” for another 3-4 weeks.

DENVER BRONCOS

Melvin Gordon (Week 1: 50% snap rate, 14 opportunities, Week 2: 59%, 15, Week 3: 54%, 20, Week 4: 49%, 13, Week 5: 60%, 11, Week 6: 53%, 13, Week 7: 58%, 11, Week 8: 57%, 13, Week 9: 53%, 24, Week 10: 43%, 13, Week 12: 42%, 19, Week 13: DNP)

Javonte Williams (Week 1: 50%, 15, Week 2: 41%, 14, Week 3: 40%, 16, Week 4: 51%, 10, Week 5: 42%, 11, Week 6: 47%, 14, Week 7: 42%, 11, Week 8: 43%, 13, Week 9: 47%, 17, Week 10: 57%, 11, Week 12: 58%, 18, Week 13: 78%, 32)

Notes: Gordon missed Week 13 with a hip injury, and we got our first glimpse at Williams in a workhorse role. The rookie proved he’s probably already one of the league’s most talented backs, piling up 178 total yards and one touchdown on 29 touches against the Chiefs, finishing the week as Week 13’s top fantasy points-scorer. Gordon was back at practice Wednesday, but Williams has done enough of late to take 1A duties from Gordon as an every-week RB2.

DETROIT LIONS

D’Andre Swift (Week 1: 68% snap rate, 22 opportunities, Week 2: 63%, 13, Week 3: 56%, 21, Week 4: 73%, 14, Week 5: 74%, 17, Week 6: 78%, 20, Week 7: 75%, 23, Week 8: 71%, 17, Week 10: 93%, 39, Week 11: 73%, 18, Week 12: 20%, 6, Week 13: DNP)

Jamaal Williams (Week 1: 35%, 18, Week 2: 39%, 10, Week 3: 49%, 14, Week 4: 30%, 14, Week 5: 32%, 15, Week 6: 30%, 6, Week 7: 29%, 12, Weeks 8-10: DNP, Week 11: 27%, 7, Week 12: 63%, 20, Week 13: 47%, 18)

Godwin Igwebuike (Week 13: 39%, 4)

Notes: Swift injured his shoulder Thanksgiving and missed Week 13. Williams handled the early-down work but busted with 80 empty yards on 18 touches while Igwebuike handled pass-game work and ran far more routes than Williams. Swift is said to be “improving” but remains a long shot for Week 14. Williams will be a volume-based, TD-or-bust RB2/3 play.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Aaron Jones (Week 1: 49% snap rate, 7 opportunities, Week 2: 69%, 23, Week 3: 73%, 21, Week 4: 62%, 19, Week 5: 69%, 19, Week 6: 59%, 17, Week 7: 73%, 11, Week 8: 66%, 26, Week 9: 63%, 14, Week 10: 46%, 13, Week 11: DNP, Week 12: 49%, 11)

AJ Dillon (Week 1: 28%, 5, Week 2: 29%, 6, Week 3: 29%, 8, Week 4: 40%, 16, Week 5: 33%, 12, Week 6: 42%, 11, Week 7: 23%, 5, Week 8: 40%, 16, Week 9: 38%, 12, Week 10: 49%, 23, Week 11: 75%, 17, Week 12: 51%, 25)

Notes: The Packers are coming off their bye week. Jones missed just one game with his sprained MCL and should be close to 100% after the week off. But it was Dillon who out-touched Jones 25-10 against the Rams last time out. It sure looks like things might have flipped in Green Bay’s backfield, with Dillon being the 1A to Jones’ 1B, though we’d still expect Jones to see money chances in the red zone and scoring area. Dillon, however, has closed the gap on Jones. Consider both high-end RB2 options going forward.

HOUSTON TEXANS

David Johnson (Week 1: 28%, 7, Week 2: 43%, 8, Week 3: 38%, 2, Week 4: 57%, 9, Week 5: 53%, 8, Week 6: 43%, 4, Week 7: 54%, 13, Week 8: 18%, 3, Week 9: 45%, 9, Week 11: 55%, 17, Week 12: 39%, 13, Week 13: DNP)

Rex Burkhead (Week 8: 49%, 8, Week 9: 30%, 2, Week 11: 42%, 18, Week 12: 61%, 15, Week 13: 46%, 10)

Notes: There’s no fantasy value in this decrepit backfield.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Jonathan Taylor (Week 1: 55% snap rate, 24 opportunities, Week 2: 45%, 16, Week 3: 48%, 13, Week 4: 51%, 19, Week 5: 52%, 19, Week 6: 65%, 16, Week 7: 69%, 21, Week 8: 74%, 20, Week 9: 69%, 21, Week 10: 84%, 29, Week 11: 83%, 35, Week 12: 71%, 21, Week 13: 76%, 32)

Nyheim Hines (Week 1: 45%, 17, Week 2: 37%, 3, Week 3: 56%, 12, Week 4: 31%, 4, Week 5: 38%, 5, Week 6: 23%, 6, Week 7: 28%, 11, Week 8: 31%, 6, Week 9: 45%, 12, Week 10: 28%, 6, Week 11: 19%, 4, Week 12: 36%, 5, Week 13: 19%, 7)

Notes: Simply put, Taylor is the premier fantasy back ever since Derrick Henry went down with his season-ending foot injury. Taylor has 71 red-zone carries. The next-closest player has just 38, and Taylor leads the league in carries, rushing yards, and touchdowns. He’s averaging over 103 yards per game on the ground and over 25 more as a receiver.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

James Robinson (Week 1: 64% snap rate, 11 opportunities, Week 2: 73%, 14, Week 3: 59%, 21, Week 4: 95%, 20, Week 5: 68%, 19, Week 6: 85%, 21, Week 8: 11%, 6, Week 9: DNP, Week 10: 59%, 17, Week 11: 63%, 15, Week 12: 52%, 21, Week 13: 44%, 12)

Carlos Hyde (Week 1: 34%, 11, Week 2: 25%, 4, Week 3: 34%, 8, Week 4: DNP, Week 5: 25%, 5, Week 6: 14%, 1, Week 8: 66%, 17, Week 9: 79%, 23, Week 10: 27%, 4, Week 11: 30%, 1, Week 12: 44%, 7, Week 13: 49%, 10)

Notes: Robinson has fumbled in back-to-back games and has been benched for it in both. Playing through injuries as well, Robinson has fallen back to shaky RB2 status with coach Urban Meyer actively looking for reasons to play Hyde.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Week 1: 72% snap rate, 17 opportunities, Week 2: 65%, 13, Week 3: 62%, 19, Week 4: 52%, 17, Week 5: 26%, 9, Weeks 6-10: DNP, Week 11: 47%, 14, Week 13: 51%, 17)

Darrel Williams (Week 1: 22%, 1, Week 2: 27%, 3, Week 3: 34%, 10, Week 4: 36%, 12, Week 5: 43%, 10, Week 6: 72%, 25, Week 7: 64%, 9, Week 8: 64%, 19, Week 9: 54%, 23, Week 10: 59%, 20, Week 11: 53%, 8, Week 13: 46%, 8)

Notes: CEH and Williams are splitting snaps basically right down the middle, but Edwards-Helaire has seen 31 combined carries and targets to Williams’ 14 since CEH’s return two games back. Edwards-Helaire is an upside RB2 but doesn’t have a strong volume ceiling. Williams remains a strong hold on fantasy benches should CEH go down again.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Josh Jacobs (Week 1: 52% snap rate, 12 opportunities, Weeks 2-3: DNP, Week 4: 63%, 18, Week 5: 69%, 20, Week 6: 64%, 17, Week 7: 36%, 9, Week 9: 49%, 17, Week 10: 57%, 12, Week 11: 66%, 16, Week 12: 66%, 26, Week 13: 85%, 22)

Kenyan Drake (Week 1: 48%, 11, Week 2: 71%, 13, Week 3: 43%, 14, Week 4: 35%, 1, Week 5: 18%, 3, Week 6: 21%, 6, Week 7: 39%, 17, Week 9: 45%, 12, Week 10: 31%, 7, Week 11: 32%, 7, Week 12: 18%, 9, Week 13: 12%, 3)

Notes: Jacobs is coming off a season-high 85% playing time clip and caught a career-high nine passes last week against Washington after Kenyan Drake went down with a season-ending foot injury while Jalen Richard was out with COVID. Jacobs has become a rock-solid RB1/2 as the new focal point of Vegas’ offense. He has touchdowns in back-to-back games. As long as Jacobs’ body can hold up over the final five weeks, he has top-12 upside on strong volume.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Austin Ekeler (Week 1: 58% snap rate, 15 opportunities, Week 2: 63%, 18, Week 3: 74%, 17, Week 4: 60%, 20, Week 5: 71%, 22, Week 6: 61%, 13, Week 8: 75%, 21, Week 9: 67%, 20, Week 10: 71%, 17, Week 11: 70%, 18, Week 12: 68%, 20, Week 13: 73%, 19)

Notes: Ekeler is as safe of an RB1 as there is in one of the league’s more talented offenses. He’s the overall RB3 in half-PPR points per game. Ekeler leads the team with 34 red-zone carries, tied for fourth in the league, and is third among running backs, averaging 5.9 targets per game. Ekeler is right there with Jonathan Taylor as the top RB1 options the rest of the season. Larry Rountree, Justin Jackson, and Joshua Kelley have all taken turns acting as the RB2. None of the three have any sort of fantasy value with Ekeler healthy.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Darrell Henderson (Week 1: 94% snap rate, 17 opportunities, Week 2: 68%, 18, Week 3: DNP, Week 4: 90%, 20, Week 5: 66%, 18, Week 6: 82%, 24, Week 7: 88%, 21, Week 8: 61%, 16, Week 9: 60%, 15, Week 10: 75%, 11, Week 12: 81%, 20, Week 13: DNP)

Sony Michel (Week 1: 6%, 1, Week 2: 27%, 10, Week 3: 74%, 24, Week 4: 10%, 3, Week 5: 34%, 12, Week 6: 18%, 9, Week 7: 12%, 2, Week 8: 30%, 11, Week 9: 40%, 10, Week 10: 25%, 6, Week 12: 19%, 4, Week 13: 97%, 28)

Notes: Henderson has yet to run for 100 yards in a game this season and hasn’t rushed for a score since Week 8. He’s still the overall RB15 on the season thanks to seven combined touchdowns. Henderson hasn’t had big games but has been a solid producer. Henderson missed Week 13 with a quad issue, and Michel ran roughshod through the Jaguars for 24-121-1 and three catches as the week’s overall RB4. We’d still expect this to be Henderson’s backfield, but coach Sean McVay hyped Michel after the big performance, and we’ve seen McVay go with backfield committees in the past. It’s hard to trust Henderson as anything more than an RB2.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Myles Gaskin (Week 1: 54% snap rate, 14 opportunities, Week 2: 61%, 10, Week 3: 52%, 19, Week 4: 23%, 2, Week 5: 69%, 15, Week 6: 36%, 11, Week 7: 63%, 19, Week 8: 58%, 16, Week 9: 72%, 26, Week 10: 61%, 16, Week 11: 74%, 27, Week 12: 50%, 18, Week 13: 64%, 17)

Malcolm Brown (Week 1: 30%, 5, Week 2: 12%, 5, Week 3: 41%, 7, Week 4: 67%, 9, Week 5: 9%, 0, Week 6: 36%, 6, Week 7: 7%, 4, Weeks 8-13: DNP)

Salvon Ahmed (Week 1: 20%, 6, Week 2: 31%, 9, Week 3: 6%, 0, Week 4: 10%, 5, Week 5: 20%, 5, Week 6: 27%, 9, Week 7: 30%, 9, Week 8: 23%, 9, Week 9: 19%, 4, Week 10: 13%, 3, Week 11: DNP, Week 12: 18%, 6, Week 13: 32%, 8)

Phillip Lindsay (Week 12: 20%, 12, Week 13: DNP)

Notes: Averaging 19.7 touches per game over his last seven outings, Gaskin has settled in as an every-week RB2 based on volume alone. He has five touchdowns in those seven games, and Gaskin is sixth among all running backs with 56 targets on the season.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Dalvin Cook (Week 1: 71% snap rate, 27 opportunities, Week 2: 77%, 25, Week 3: DNP, Week 4: 49%, 15, Week 5: DNP, Week 6: 74%, 31, Week 8: 71%, 20, Week 9: 80%, 20, Week 10: 82%, 29, Week 11: 76%, 26, Week 12: 53%, 17, Wee k13: DNP)

Alexander Mattison (Week 1: 11%, 2, Week 2: 21%, 4, Week 3: 68%, 34, Week 4: 34%, 10, Week 5: 66%, 32, Week 6: 13%, 3, Week 8: 12%, 4, Week 9: 17%, 5, Week 10: 15%, 5, Week 11: 17%, 4, Week 12: 40%, 10, Week 13: 86%, 25)

Notes: Mattison is an elite RB1 whenever Cook misses action with touch counts of 32, 32, and 25 in three games without Cook. Cook is officially listed as questionable for Week 14 against the Steelers Thursday night. He was initially expected to miss this game.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Damien Harris (Week 1: 53% snap rate, 26 opportunities, Week 2: 41%, 17, Week 3: 31%, 8, Week 4: 61%, 6, Week 5: 33%, 14, Week 6: 48%, 19, Week 7: 46%, 16, Week 8: 53%, 24, Week 9: 39%, 16, Week 10: DNP, Week 11: 39%, 11, Week 12: 37%, 12, Week 13: 25%, 10)

Brandon Bolden (Week 4: 32%, 7, Week 5: 38%, 6, Week 6: 20%, 2, Week 7: 28%, 9, Week 8: 32%, 4, Week 9: 47%, 10, Week 10: 27%, 6, Week 11: 27%, 3, Week 12: 33%, 10, Week 13: 12%, 5)

Rhamondre Stevenson (Week 5: 34%, 11, Week 6: 33%, 8, Week 7: DNP, Week 8: 16%, 10, Week 9: 27%, 12, Week 10: 55%, 25, Week 11: 34%, 13, Week 12: 32%, 4, Week 13: 63%, 24)

Notes: The Patriots famously ran the ball 46 times and called just three pass plays last Monday night against the Bills. Harris pulled a hamstring along the way. But New England now has its bye week, giving Harris time to get ready for Week 15 at the Colts. If Harris needs to miss time, Stevenson would be a volume-driven RB1/2 in New England’s run-oriented offense.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Alvin Kamara (Week 1: 73% snap rate, 24 opportunities, Week 2: 84%, 11, Week 3: 84%, 28, Week 4: 87%, 26, Week 5: 88%, 24, Week 7: 82%, 31, Week 8: 67%, 23, Week 9: 68%, 20, Weeks 10-13: DNP)

Mark Ingram (Week 8: 29%, 8, Week 9: 34%, 14, Week 10: 85%, 21, Week 11: 72%, 24, Week 12: DNP, Week 13: 43%, 12)

Tony Jones (Week 11: 15%, 3, Week 12: 37%, 16, Week 13: DNP)

Notes: Kamara has missed the last four games with a knee injury but is expected back this week against the lowly Jets. Ingram landed on the COVID list Wednesday and will very likely sit out Week 14. He’s vaccinated but needs two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Saquon Barkley (Week 1: 48% snap rate, 13 opportunities, Week 2: 84%, 16, Week 3: 86%, 23, Week 4: 89%, 19, Week 5: 9%, 3, Weeks 6-9: DNP, Week 11: 62%, 12, Week 12: 87%, 18, Week 13: 75%, 20)

Devontae Booker (Week 1: 39%, 5, Week 2: 14%, 3, Week 3: DNP, Week 4: 11%, 2, Week 5: 88%, 20, Week 6: 72%, 16, Week 7: 82%, 17, Week 8: 93%, 21, Week 9: 73%, 24, Week 11: 36%, 4, Week 12: 17%, 4, Week 13: 35%, 10)

Notes: Barkley’s snap share is elite, but the production hasn’t been there, and the Giants are getting desperate for quarterback help with Daniel Jones (neck) and now Mike Glennon (concussion) hurt. Jake Fromm is now expected to start against the Chargers. Barkley hasn’t scored since his Week 11 return and is averaging 61 total yards per game in that span.

NEW YORK JETS

Michael Carter (Week 1: 25% snap rate, 6 opportunities, Week 2: 45%, 14, Week 3: 43%, 12, Week 4: 51%, 16, Week 5: 52%, 13, Week 7: 72%, 20, Week 8: 70%, 29, Week 9: 58%, 15, Week 10: 52%, 22, Week 11: 33%, 10, Weeks 12-13: DNP)

Ty Johnson (Week 1: 54%, 7, Week 2: 45%, 12, Week 3: 57%, 8, Week 4: 33%, 5, Week 5: 39%, 7, Week 7: 32%, 12, Week 8: 29%, 10, Week 9: 42%, 7, Week 10: 32%, 10, Week 11: 33%, 2, Week 12: 34%, 7, Week 13: 47%, 5)

Tevin Coleman (Week 1: 26%, 9, Week 2: 10%, 5, Week 3: DNP, Week 4: 18%, 6, Week 5: 9%, 4, Weeks 7-9: DNP, Week 10: 22%, 7, Week 11: 33%, 6, Week 12: 45%, 19, Week 13: 39%, 15)

Austin Walter (Week 12: 24%, 10, Week 13: 14%, 3)

Notes: Carter suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 11 and remains on IR. None of these other three backs are neither exciting nor reliable fantasy options in a bad Jets offense.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Miles Sanders (Week 1: 66% snap rate, 20 opportunities, Week 2: 67%, 15, Week 3: 60%, 6, Week 4: 64%, 10, Week 5: 75%, 16, Week 6: 83%, 13, Week 7: 17%, 7, Weeks 8-10: DNP, Week 11: 46%, 17, Week 12: 33%, 10, Week 13: 58%, 27)

Kenneth Gainwell (Week 1: 35%, 12, Week 2: 33%, 9, Week 3: 31%, 5, Week 4: 39%, 11, Week 5: 24%, 5, Week 6: 23%, 2, Week 7: 51%, 13, Week 8: 31%, 13, Week 9: 19%, 2, Week 10: 31%, 3, Week 11: DNP, Week 12: 16%, 4, Week 13: 38%, 17)

Boston Scott (Week 7: 31%, 9, Week 8: 45%, 13, Week 9: 44%, 10, Week 10: 31%, 13, Week 11: 37%, 8, Week 12: 51%, 18, Week 13: 4%, 0)

Jordan Howard (Week 8: 25%, 12, Week 9: 40%, 17, Week 10: 38%, 12, Week 11: 17%, 10, Weeks 12-13: DNP)

Notes: Sanders still doesn’t have a touchdown this season but is averaging a robust 5.2 YPC on the season and is coming off a 24-120 evisceration of the Jets. If Sanders gets better touchdown luck the rest of the way, he could be a true league-winner in the Eagles’ run-heavy offense. Gainwell and Scott are mere RB3/FLEX plays fighting for work behind Sanders.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Najee Harris (Week 1: 100% snap rate, 19 opportunities, Week 2: 95%, 15, Week 3: 95%, 33, Week 4: 80%, 22, Week 5: 65%, 28, Week 6: 84%, 31, Week 8: 84%, 29, Week 9: 82%, 25, Week 10: 87%, 30, Week 11: 75%, 18, Week 12: 58%, 13, Week 13: 97%, 26)

Notes: Harris is an every-week RB1 based on volume alone, even if he’s running behind one of the league’s worst offensive lines while averaging 3.6 YPC. Harris is second among running backs seeing six targets per game. He’s gone back-to-back games without a touchdown. Harris is the overall RB9 in half-PPR points per game. He’s on pace for over 388 touches as a rookie.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Elijah Mitchell (Week 1: 64% snap rate, 19 opportunities, Week 2: 61%, 19, Weeks 3-4: DNP, Week 5: 68%, 11, Week 7: 66%, 18, Week 8: 64%, 18, Week 9: 66%, 13, Week 10: 53%, 27, Week 11: DNP, Week 12: 70%, 33, Week 13: 84%, 25)

JaMycal Hasty (Week 7: 34%, 9, Week 8: 34%, 5, Week 9: 34%, 5, Weeks 10-12: DNP, Week 13: 2%, 0)

Jeff Wilson (Week 10: 32%, 10, Week 11: 58%, 21, Week 12: 14%, 3, Week 13: 3%, 0)

Notes: Mitchell is now dealing with a concussion and knee soreness after playing a season-high 84% of the snaps against Seattle. Wilson (knee) and Trey Sermon (ankle, I.R.) are also dinged up, leaving Hasty as the lone healthy back. It forced the Niners to sign Brian Hill Wednesday. Mitchell is an easy RB1 when healthy, but he’s been dinged up a lot as a rookie.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Alex Collins (Week 4: 39%, 12, Week 5: 71%, 18, Week 6: 60%, 21, Week 7: 39%, 17, Week 8: 47%, 10, Week 10: 49%, 11, Week 11: 37%, 10, Week 12: 40%, 8, Week 13: DNP)

Rashaad Penny (Week 7: 36%, 6, Week 8: 19%, 7, Week 10: DNP, Week 11: 16%, 2, Week 12: DNP, Week 13: 41%, 11)

Travis Homer (Week 10: 51%, 5, Week 11: 10%, 1, Week 12: DNP, Week 13: 30%, 8)

DeeJay Dallas (Week 11: 37%, 6, Week 12: 60%, 8, Week 13: 3%, 0)

Adrian Peterson (Week 13: 26%, 11)

Notes: Chris Carson (neck) needs disc-fusion neck surgery and is done for the season. The Seahawks can’t seem to find a capable running back, cycling through four or five of them and have resorted to signing Peterson and feeding him carries. His 10 carries produced 16 yards but a short touchdown in his Seahawks debut. The Seahawks need Penny to show something. But this backfield is pretty much off-limits from a fantasy perspective.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Leonard Fournette (Week 1: 65% snap rate, 16 opportunities, Week 2: 49%, 15, Week 3: 36%, 7, Week 4: 82%, 25, Week 5: 62%, 17, Week 6: 63%, 28, Week 7: 53%, 19, Week 8: 61%, 13, Week 10: 65%, 20, Week 11: 59%, 16, Week 12: 81%, 25, Week 13: 87%, 21)

Ronald Jones (Week 1: 9%, 4, Week 2: 41%, 9, Week 3: 16%, 5, Week 4: 17%, 6, Week 5: 14%, 6, Week 6: 19%, 6, Week 7: 19%, 10, Week 8: 15%, 4, Week 10: 2%, 0, Week 11: 19%, 8, Week 12: 18%, 7, Week 13: 3%, 2)

Giovani Bernard (Week 1: 26%, 3, Week 2: 10%, 2, Week 3: 45%, 10, Week 4: DNP, Week 5: 23%, 6, Week 6: 16%, 2, Week 7: 15%, 3, Week 8: 21%, 3, Week 10: 29%, 4, Week 11: 10%, 1, Week 12: 1%, 0, Week 13: 10%, 3)

Notes: Fournette is the overall RB8 on the season. Jones and Bernard simply aren’t even playing with Fournette playing so well. He’s been unbelievably good this season and a true league-winner, handling pass-game and red-zone work in the Bucs’ elite offense.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Derrick Henry (Week 1: 62% snap rate, 21 opportunities, Week 2: 76%, 41, Week 3: 72%, 31, Week 4: 59%, 35, Week 5: 77%, 29, Week 6: 81%, 23, Week 7: 74%, 31, Week 8: 74%, 28, Weeks 9-12: DNP)

Jeremy McNichols (Week 1: 36%, 6, Week 2: 24%, 4, Week 3: 26%, 4, Week 4: 40%, 13, Week 5: 23%, 3, Week 6: 2%, 0, Week 7: 15%, 1, Week 8: 23%, 3, Week 9: 45%, 10, Week 10: 27%, 7, Weeks 11-12: DNP)

D’Onta Foreman (Week 9: 21%, 5, Week 10: 35%, 13, Week 11: 19%, 8, Week 12: 49%, 20)

Dontrell Hilliard (Week 11: 63%, 17, Week 12: 51%, 14)

Notes: The Titans are coming off their bye week. Henry (foot) is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season. McNichols missed Weeks 11 and 12 with a concussion, and Adrian Peterson was cut after turning in a 27-82-1 (3.0 YPC) line across three games with the team. Hilliard and Foreman each went over 100 yards last time out against the Patriots. Foreman is the Titans’ preferred early-down runner with Hilliard getting most of the pass-game work. Tennessee will continue to operate through both backs with its receiving corps decimated by injuries. A.J. Brown (chest) remains on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

Antonio Gibson (Week 1: 65% snap rate, 25 opportunities, Week 2: 61%, 15, Week 3: 57%, 14, Week 4: 55%, 16, Week 5: 57%, 22, Week 6: 39%, 13, Week 7: 42%, 16, Week 8: 33%, 11, Week 10: 63%, 26, Week 11: 49%, 19, Week 12: 68%, 36, Week 13: 82%, 29)

J.D. McKissic (Week 1: 36%, 1, Week 2: 44%, 10, Week 3: 46%, 5, Week 4: 40%, 12, Week 5: 41%, 6, Week 6: 61%, 18, Week 7: 64%, 10, Week 8: 46%, 11, Week 10: 38%, 6, Week 11: 46%, 11, Week 12: 39%, 12, Week 13: DNP)

Notes: Washington has won all four games since the bye, and Gibson has been the engine of the offense. He’s averaging 27.25 touches per game over the last four weeks with back-to-back 100-yard games and 12 catches over the last two weeks. McKissic should return this week from his neck injury, but Gibson has been excellent, and Washington is winning by feeding him. Gibson is fantasy’s overall RB8 since Week 10. McKissic is a PPR-based RB3/FLEX play.

