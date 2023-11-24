Week 14 area high school football games at a glance

Nov. 24—FRIDAY'S GAMES

(All games kick off at 7 p.m.)

MHSAA PLAYOFFS

SEMIFINALS

CLASS 7A

Madison Central (8-4) at Starkville (9-3)

The Buzz

—Starkville, last year's 6A champ, is facing a Madison Central team it beat 39-7 on Oct. 27. The Jaguars have allowed a total of 15 points in the three games since.

Stat Leaders

—Madison Central: QB Jaiden Johnson 62 of 111, 1,092 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs; 36 carries, 197 yards, 2 TDs. ... RB Glen Singleton 206 carries, 1,154 yards, 17 TDs. ... LB Ryan McCall 104 tackles, 13 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 INT.

—Starkville: QB Trey Petty 152 of 232, 2,020 yards, 20 TDs, 4 INTs; 113 carries, 809 yards, 9 TDs. ... WR Braylon Burnside 54 catches, 846 yards, 13 TDs. ... RB Jay Stevenson 146 carries, 1,134 yards, 15 TDs.

CLASS 5A

West Point (9-3) at Clarksdale (9-3)

The Buzz

—This is West Point's ninth straight appearance in the semifinals. These teams met during the regular season, with Clarksdale winning 27-21.

Stat Leaders

—West Point: RB Kahnen Daniels 233 carries, 2,305 yards, 24 TDs. ... QB/RB Quinterion Tillman-Evans 106 carries, 926 yards, 15 TDs ... RB Keimon Ewing 91 carries, 636 yards, 7 TDs.

—Clarksdale: QB Dmario Stapleton 35 of 83, 536 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT. ... RB Meco Maiden 187 carries, 1,132 yards, 12 TDs. ... Monrekus McGregory 115 carries, 1,002 yards, 8 TDs.

CLASS 4A

Houston (11-1) at Louisville (13-0)

The Buzz

—Louisville, the reigning state champion, beat Houston 50-6 in the regular season. The Wildcats also defeated the Hilltoppers in last season's 4A North final, 31-21.

Stat Leaders

—Houston: QB Steele Brooks 75 of 156, 973 yards, 10 TDs, 5 INTs; 86 carries, 510 yards, 6 TDs. ... RB Jalen Washington 228 carries, 2,031 yards, 23 TDs. ... WR Jayden Knox 20 catches, 265 yards, 2 TDs.

—Louisville: QB Xavier Hunt 132 of 242, 1,885 yards, 21 TDs, 6 INTs; 54 carries, 182 yards, 2 TDs. ... WR Kamron Triplett 44 catches, 713 yards, 8 TDs. ... LB Corxavier Coleman 116 tackles, 22 TFL, 4 sacks.

CLASS 1A

Vardaman (12-0) at Biggersville (10-1)

The Buzz

—Vardaman is seeking its first state championship game berth. A win tonight would also tie a program record for wins in a season (2006).

Stat Leaders

—Vardaman: QB Brady White 26 of 39, 505 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs. ... RB Za Pratt 154 carries, 1,424 yards, 19 TDs. ... WR Andrew Easley 12 catches, 262 yards, 8 TDs.

—Biggersville: QB Drew Rowsey 58 of 80, 1,203 yards, 18 TDs, 0 INTs. ... RB Jathan Hatch 89 carries, 1,285 yards, 21 TDs; 6 catches, 123 yards, 3 TDs. ... ATH Tre Gunn 47 touches, 1,022 yards, 23 TDs; 52 tackles, 7 INTs, 6 forced fumbles on defense.

Brad Locke

brad.locke@journalinc.com