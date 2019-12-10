Week 14: AFC Targets & Touches

Fantasy football is, at its core, an exercise in risk analysis. Points are our currency and every article we digest, every podcast we engorge ourselves in, every box score we study is aimed at shining a light on safe, bankable volume we can rely on. That’s the purpose served by Targets and Touches, a thorough and exhaustively researched window into which players are making their respective teams tick. This is a weekly fixture here at Rotoworld, informed by data from Airyards.com, Pro Football Focus and Pro-Football-Reference.

Before we open Pandora’s box, please note that stat lines are arranged with the most recent game first while “X” signifies a player’s absence. To make the info more accessible, I also cut out much of the clutter, removing players averaging fewer than one target or carry, anyone slated to miss significant time and other fluff (fullback and receiver carries, for instance) that doesn’t factor into our decision-making. Now that we’re in the meat of the season, each players’ stats will only include the past five games. Anything more would be overkill. Now let’s get to the good stuff.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Seth Roberts (4, 2, 4, 1, 0), Willie Snead (4, 2, 3, 3, 3), Mark Andrews (3, 6, 3, 4, 8), Nick Boyle (3, 2, 1, 3, 4), Marquise Brown (3, 2, 7, 4, 4), Hayden Hurst (3, 4, 1, 2, 2), Mark Ingram (3, 2, 1, 4, 0), Miles Boykin (0, 0, 2, 2, 0)

Air Yards: Mark Andrews (70, 91, 35, 26, 76), Seth Roberts (40, 8, 22, 15, 0), Hayden Hurst (31, 25, 8, 11, 17), Nick Boyle (14, 6, 7, 21, 52), Willie Snead (14, 49, 20, 34, 32), Miles Boykin (0, 0, 52, 59, 0), Mark Ingram (-8, 3, 2, 7, 0), Marquise Brown (-13, 14, 44, 42, 34)

Receiving Yards: Hayden Hurst (73, 21, 0, 16, 20), Mark Ingram (29, 3, 7, 37, 0), Mark Andrews (14, 50, 45, 75, 53), Willie Snead (13, 12, 14, 13, 12), Nick Boyle (10, 4, 7, 20, 78), Seth Roberts (8, 5, 39, 15, 0), Marquise Brown (0, 1, 42, 23, 80), Miles Boykin (0, 0, 54, 0, 0)

Carries: Mark Ingram (15, 15, 15, 13, 9), Lamar Jackson (11, 16, 8, 9, 7), Gus Edwards (4, 6, 14, 8, 4), Justice Hill (3, 1, 8, 5, 3)

RZ Targets: Mark Andrews (1, 2, 0, 1, 1), Nick Boyle (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Willie Snead (1, 0, 2, 1, 0), Marquise Brown (0, 0, 6, 0, 1), Hayden Hurst (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Mark Ingram (0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Seth Roberts (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Mark Ingram (4, 2, 4, 0, 2), Gus Edwards (2, 0, 4, 0, 0), Justice Hill (1, 0, 0, 2, 0), Lamar Jackson (1, 2, 0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marlon Humphrey (5-39-0, 2-12-0, 7-37-0, 0-0-0, 4-42-0), Marcus Peters (4-30-1, 5-79-1, 4-35-0, 4-27-0, 3-22-0), Jimmy Smith (3-20-0, 1-18-0, 4-42-0, 3-35-0, 2-25-0)

Observations: Though neither the most convincing or aesthetically pleasing of their 11 wins, the Ravens’ victory in Buffalo was a biggie, further separating them from the AFC pack. How’s this for consistency? Mark Ingram has logged exactly 15 carries in four of his last six games. Only six teams in the NFL’s storied history have boasted a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in the same season. With Lamar Jackson already over the hump and Ingram well on his way to joining him (he can punch his ticket with 113 yards in his final three games), Baltimore is poised to make it seven. Already the league leader in touchdown passes with 28 (three of them achieved Sunday in Orchard Park), Jackson enters Week 15 needing just 23 yards on the ground to set a new high-water mark among quarterbacks. In doing so he’ll supplant Michael Vick, whose QB record of 1,039 rushing yards has stood since 2006. Marquise Brown didn’t get much love in the Twitter poll I ran Monday. That snub may be warranted—the rookie has been held under 50 yards receiving in eight of his last nine games, averaging a sluggish 31.7 yards over that span. Mark Andrews won’t face any long-term consequences from his knee contusion, but for many of his fantasy owners, the damage has already been done. Andrews’ injury limited him to just nine snaps in Week 14.

Buffalo Bills

Targets: John Brown (8, 4, 4, 14, 11), Devin Singletary (8, 4, 2, 1, 7), Cole Beasley (7, 7, 9, 4, 6), Isaiah McKenzie (5, 3, 3, 6, 4), Robert Foster (4, 2, 1, 0, 1), Dawson Knox (4, 4, 2, 3, 6)

Air Yards: Robert Foster (117, 37, 2, 0, 19), John Brown (96, 76, 74, 172, 155), Dawson Knox (59, 32, 9, 10, 40), Cole Beasley (38, 65, 59, 33, 88), Devin Singletary (35, 27, 3, 0, -6), Isaiah McKenzie (24, 7, 23, 35, 38)

Receiving Yards: Dawson Knox (37, 17, 11, 32, 55), Cole Beasley (29, 110, 76, 38, 74), Devin Singletary (29, 38, 8, 4, 8), John Brown (26, 26, 39, 137, 77), Isaiah McKenzie (25, 34, 13, 21, 19), Robert Foster (0, 20, 24, 0, 20)

Carries: Devin Singletary (17, 14, 21, 15, 8), Frank Gore (4, 9, 15, 11, 5), Josh Allen (2, 10, 9, 7, 6)

RZ Targets: Cole Beasley (1, 0, 3, 0, 0), John Brown (1, 0, 0, 4, 0), Dawson Knox (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Isaiah McKenzie (1, 0, 0, 0, 2), Devin Singletary (1, 1, 1, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Devin Singletary (2, 1, 0, 3, 0), Josh Allen (1, 1, 2, 1, 4), Frank Gore (1, 1, 1, 2, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Taron Johnson (3-21-0, 5-54-1, 1-0-0, 9-43-0, 3-26-0), Kevin Johnson (0-0-0, 3-58-0, 0-0-0, 2-16-0, 0-0-0), Levi Wallace (0-0-0, 4-45-0, 2--2-0, 3-27-0, 5-55-2), Tre’Davious White (0-0-0, 3-37-0, 1-27-0, 8-92-0, 4-39-0)

Observations: Devin Singletary began his career as a committee back but has quietly ascended to workhorse status in Brian Saboll’s run-first scheme (Buffalo’s 45.71 run percentage is the league’s seventh-highest). He was in on a career-high 82.2 percent of snaps in Week 14, contributing 118 yards on 23 touches (also a career-best) in a loss to Baltimore. The rookie out of Florida Atlantic leads all first-year ball-carriers in rushing yards since Week 8 (470). Buffalo isn’t the warmest place to be this time of year, though you wouldn’t know it from Cole Beasley’s heroics. The piping-hot receiver has sizzled of late, collecting touchdowns in three straight appearances for the Bills, who are on the cusp of their second playoff berth in three seasons following an 18-year dry spell. Only Marvin Jones (eight) has tallied more receiving scores than Beasley (six) since Week 7. While Beasley has been a man possessed, teammate John Brown has lost much of his early-season steam, averaging a tepid 30.3 yards over his last three games. Smoky may have trouble living up to his nickname Sunday night in Pittsburgh, where he’ll be challenged by Steelers stud Joe Haden (No. 29 in PFF’s coverage grades).

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: Alex Erickson (7, 2, 8, 5, 2), Tyler Boyd (6, 10, 9, 3, 8), Tyler Eifert (4, 2, 1, 4, 4), Joe Mixon (4, 4, 0, 3, 3), Giovani Bernard (3, 2, 3, 3, 1), John Ross (3, X, X, X, X), C.J. Uzomah (2, 6, 1, 5, 0)

Air Yards: Alex Erickson (71, 8, 52, 41, 8), Tyler Boyd (54, 92, 54, 13, 65), Joe Mixon (30, -16, 0, -12, 15), Giovani Bernard (28, -1, 5, 6, 0), Tyler Eifert (25, 15, 0, 33, 35), John Ross (16, X, X, X, X), C.J. Uzomah (4, 30, 0, 7, 0)

Receiving Yards: Tyler Boyd (75, 59, 101, 0, 62), Tyler Eifert (49, 12, 7, 21, 20), Alex Erickson (45, 21, 43, 0, 0), Joe Mixon (40, 26, 0, 17, 37), Giovani Bernard (31, 8, 31, 16, 0), John Ross (28, X, X, X, X), C.J. Uzomah (4, 51, 0, 5, 0)

Carries: Joe Mixon (23, 19, 18, 15, 30), Giovani Bernard (4, 1, 1, 3, 4), Andy Dalton (3, 5, X, X, X)

RZ Targets: Giovani Bernard (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Boyd (1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Joe Mixon (1, 2, 0, 0, 0), C.J. Uzomah (1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Tyler Eifert (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Alex Erickson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (6, 1, 1, 2, 4), Andy Dalton (2, 0, X, X, X), Giovani Bernard (1, 0, 0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (1-18-0, 10-107-0, 3-28-0, 5-69-0, 1-14-0), Darqueze Dennard (0-0-0, 2-17-0, 1-6-0, 5-51-0, 1-7-0), B.W. Webb (0-0-0, 3-29-0, 3-128-1, 3-28-0, 1-49-0)

Observations: Not a bad day at the office for Joe Mixon, who rumbled to a career-high 146 rushing yards Sunday at Cleveland. A non-factor early in 2019, Mixon has righted the ship in impressive fashion, averaging a healthy 109.5 yards from scrimmage with three touchdowns over his last four performances. He quietly ranks third in rushing yards since Week 10 (469), trailing only Tennessee’s Derrick Henry (599) and division-rival Nick Chubb (478) in that metric. John Ross played a modest 49.3 percent of snaps in his return from I.R. and didn’t bring much to the table, submitting just two catches for 28 forgettable yards while committing his sixth drop (a staggering number considering how few games he’s played) in Sunday’s defeat. A second consecutive 1,000-yard season is within reach for Tyler Boyd (73-833-3), though he’ll have to hustle over his final three games.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (7, 11, 13, 7, 10), Odell Beckham (5, 6, 8, 10, 12), Kareem Hunt (3, 5, 3, 8, 9), David Njoku (3, X, X, X, X), Nick Chubb (1, 2, 4, 1, 4), Damion Ratley (1, X, X, X, X), Ricky Seals-Jones (1, 0, 1, 0, X), Demetrius Harris (X, 4, 2, 0, 2)

Air Yards: Odell Beckham (86, 132, 76, 122, 168), Jarvis Landry (66, 146, 158, 63, 39), David Njoku (52, X, X, X, X), Kareem Hunt (10, -3, -5, 13, 7), Ricky Seals-Jones (7, 0, 11, 0, X), Nick Chubb (2, -4, 4, 4, -1), Damion Ratley (1, X, X, X, X), Demetrius Harris (X, 44, 13, 0, 13)

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (76, 76, 148, 43, 97), Kareem Hunt (40, 19, 9, 46, 44), Odell Beckham (39, 29, 84, 60, 57), Ricky Seals-Jones (22, 0, 0, 0, X), Nick Chubb (11, 21, 58, 0, 5), David Njoku (4, X, X, X, X), Damion Ratley (0, X, X, X, X), Demetrius Harris (X, 23, 20, 0, 28)

Carries: Nick Chubb (15, 16, 21, 27, 20), Kareem Hunt (9, 7, 8, 6, 4), Baker Mayfield (2, 1, 2, 1, 2)

RZ Targets: Kareem Hunt (1, 1, 1, 0, 0), David Njoku (1, X, X, X, X), Odell Beckham (0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Jarvis Landry (0, 0, 2, 1, 3), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 0, 1, 0, X), Demetrius Harris (X, 2, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Nick Chubb (4, 1, 6, 3, 7), Kareem Hunt (1, 1, 1, 0, 1), Baker Mayfield (1, 0, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Greedy Williams (4-51-0, 1-31-0, 4-50-0, 4-36-1, 3-50-0), Denzel Ward (4-44-0, 3-66-0, 3-18-0, 2-40-0, 3-25-0), T.J. Carrie (3-34-0, 2-35-1, 1-4-0, 1-8-0, 2-32-0)

Observations: There’s a soap opera brewing in Cleveland and you’re all invited. Whether it’s his reported sports hernia (an injury that will likely require offseason surgery) or the rumblings of discontent (a narrative OBJ has done nothing to quiet with his recent remarks), Odell Beckham can’t seem to stay out of the headlines. The high-maintenance receiver has, however, been quite adept at staying out of the end zone, a location he’s visited just once since Week 3. Kareem Hunt can’t relate to that predicament. He’s had no trouble finding pay-dirt, proving his scoring prowess by delivering a touchdown in each of his last three games. Back from a lengthy stint on injured reserve, David Njoku returned to little fanfare Sunday, managing a single catch for four yards in a win over Cincy. That 20-snap cameo marked Njoku’s first game action in over two months. The league leader in rushing yards through 13 games (1,281), Nick Chubb has a chance to become Cleveland’s first rushing champ in over 50 years. The last Brown to hold the honor was Hall of Famer Leroy Kelly in 1968, who accomplished that feat long before Chubb (23) was born.

Denver Broncos

Targets: Courtland Sutton (7, 5, 8, 9, 8), Noah Fant (4, 3, 5, 11, 4), DaeSean Hamilton (4, 3, 1, 0, 0), Tim Patrick (3, 2, 3, 8, X), Royce Freeman (2, 4, 2, 1, 1), Phillip Lindsay (2, 3, 3, 2, 0), Jeff Heuerman (1, 5, 0, X, X)

Air Yards: Tim Patrick (62, 15, 14, 115, X), Courtland Sutton (45, 105, 112, 168, 70), DaeSean Hamilton (41, 17, 20, 0, 15), Noah Fant (29, 38, 8, 83, 45), Phillip Lindsay (14, -12, -6, -8, 0), Jeff Heuerman (2, 31, 0, X, X), Royce Freeman (-1, -8, 3, 0, -1)

Receiving Yards: Noah Fant (113, 5, 14, 60, 115), Tim Patrick (50, 0, 3, 77, X), DaeSean Hamilton (36, 12, 0, 0, 0), Courtland Sutton (34, 74, 27, 113, 56), Royce Freeman (8, 13, 9, 14, -1), Jeff Heuerman (8, 15, 0, X, X), Phillip Lindsay (4, 4, 11, 8, 0)

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (16, 17, 13, 16, 9), Royce Freeman (8, 5, 2, 8, 5)

RZ Targets: Courtland Sutton (3, 1, 0, 2, 0), Royce Freeman (2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Noah Fant (1, 1, 0, 4, 0), DaeSean Hamilton (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jeff Heuerman (1, 1, 0, X, X), Phillip Lindsay (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Tim Patrick (0, 0, 0, 4, X)

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (4, 2, 0, 3, 0), Royce Freeman (1, 2, 0, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris (7-74-0, 4-32-0, 3-47-1, 0-0-0, 4-81-0), Isaac Yiadom (5-32-0, 4-109-0, 0-0-0, 1-6-0, 0-0-0), Will Parks (2-19-0, 2-40-1, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, X)

Observations: It’s probably too little too late, but Drew Lock’s insertion into the starting lineup has at least given Denver a pulse. The Broncos have won two straight with Lock under center including their most recent upset of Houston in Week 14. The second-rounder let it rip with 309 yards passing, the most by a Broncos signal-caller since Case Keenum went for 322 in Week 6 of 2018. Lock made sure to spread the wealth, connecting with 10 different receivers including fellow rookie Noah Fant, who soaked up four grabs for 113 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win. That puts Fant on pace for 606 receiving yards, which would be the most by a Denver tight end since Julius Thomas went for 788 during his breakout 2013. It’s been a long time since the Broncos have had a player rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons (Clinton Portis was the last to do it in 2002-03), but with a little luck, Phillip Lindsay (817 yards through 13 games) could be the rare bird to climb that hill.

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (13, 8, 8, 12, 11), Jordan Akins (9, 1, 4, 2, 3), Keke Coutee (8, X, X, 3, X), Duke Johnson (8, 6, 1, 2, 5), Darren Fells (4, 3, 2, 3, 3), Carlos Hyde (3, 1, 0, 1, 0), Kenny Stills (2, 4, 2, 7, 4), Will Fuller (X, 2, 11, X, X)

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (194, 65, 114, 142, 83), Jordan Akins (118, 1, 47, 14, 3), Keke Coutee (44, X, X, 15, X), Kenny Stills (18, 65, -1, 52, 48), Carlos Hyde (12, 0, 0, 0, 0), Duke Johnson (8, 7, 3, -9, 23), Darren Fells (6, 16, 38, 13, 6), Will Fuller (X, 41, 164, X, X)

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (120, 64, 94, 80, 48), Keke Coutee (68, X, X, 25, X), Jordan Akins (49, 19, 26, 15, 24), Duke Johnson (40, 54, 8, 4, 68), Kenny Stills (8, 61, 6, 27, 52), Carlos Hyde (5, 5, 0, 0, 0), Darren Fells (2, 23, 24, 18, 1), Will Fuller (X, 8, 140, X, X)

Carries: Carlos Hyde (14, 10, 16, 9, 19), Deshaun Watson (6, 4, 3, 3, 7), Duke Johnson (1, 9, 5, 6, 7)

RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (3, 1, 0, 0, 1), Jordan Akins (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Duke Johnson (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Darren Fells (0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Carlos Hyde (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Deshaun Watson (2, 0, 0, 0, 2), Carlos Hyde (1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Duke Johnson (0, 1, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Johnathan Joseph (4-80-0, 4-37-0, 3-31-0, 2-6-0, 3-32-0), Vernon Hargreaves (3-47-0, 6-67-1, 5-32-0, X, X), Bradley Roby (2-31-0, 3-36-0, X, X, X), Gareon Conley (2-16-0, X, 0-0-0, 1-15-1, 5-40-0), Lonnie Johnson (0-0-0, 4-42-1, X, 1-17-0, X)

Observations: When his arm didn’t do the trick, Deshaun Watson turned to his legs in Week 14, breaking free for 44 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Houston’s dual-threat signal-caller has rushed for seven touchdowns in 2019, the same amount he had in his first two seasons combined. Will Fuller’s surprise absence opened the door for Keke Coutee, a healthy scratch the previous two games, to log his most receiving yards (68) since Week 5. Over three quarters of his Week 14 snaps (77.3 percent) came from the slot position. Carlos Hyde doesn’t wow anyone at this stage of his career, but the 29-year-old has nonetheless been a sturdy fantasy presence, averaging 71.2 rushing yards per game, his most since 2016. The ex-Buckeye is only a hop, skip and jump away from going over the 1,000-yard rushing hurdle, which would be a first for the six-year vet.

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: Zach Pascal (9, 10, 1, 6, 7), Marcus Johnson (7, 6, 1, 4, 3), Jack Doyle (6, 11, 4, 0, 4), Nyheim Hines (5, 2, 3, 4, 7), T.Y. Hilton (X, X, 6, X, X), Marlon Mack (0, X, X, 0, 1)

Air Yards: Marcus Johnson (133, 65, 43, 31, 51), Zach Pascal (94, 127, 10, 102, 85), Jack Doyle (69, 82, 15, 0, 18), Marlon Mack (0, X, X, 0, -2), Nyheim Hines (-1, 32, 9, 4, 31), T.Y. Hilton (X, X, 66, X, X)

Receiving Yards: Marcus Johnson (105, 55, 0, 38, 9), Zach Pascal (74, 109, 0, 17, 26), Jack Doyle (27, 73, 28, 0, 44), Nyheim Hines (24, 18, 10, 24, 30), Marlon Mack (0, X, X, 0, 8), T.Y. Hilton (X, X, 18, X, X)

Carries: Marlon Mack (13, X, X, 14, 19), Jacoby Brissett (4, 1, 4, 2, X), Nyheim Hines (4, 4, 9, 3, 3), Jordan Wilkins (1, 11, 0, X, 3), Jonathan Williams (0, 8, 26, 13, 2)

RZ Targets: Zach Pascal (2, 1, 0, 2, 1), Jack Doyle (1, 3, 0, 1, 2), Marcus Johnson (1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Nyheim Hines (0, 0, 1, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Jacoby Brissett (3, 0, 1, 1, X), Marlon Mack (2, X, X, 1, 3), Nyheim Hines (0, 2, 2, 1, 1), Jonathan Williams (0, 0, 2, 4, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Pierre Desir (3-77-1, 4-49-0, 4-86-2, X, X), Rock Ya-Sin (2-41-0, 1-2-0, X, 3-27-0, 3-20-0), Marvell Tell (1-31-0, 0-0-0, 4-80-0, 7-86-2, 2-22-0), Kenny Moore (X, 2-17-1, 2-62-0, 5-36-0, 4-26-0)

Observations: De facto No. 1 receiver Zach Pascal kept the chains moving with another banner week, netting 74 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Tampa Bay. Prior to Sunday, the end zone hadn’t opened its doors to Pascal since Week 9, when he raided the pylon for a 14-yard touchdown at Pittsburgh. With Parris Campbell (foot) lost to I.R. and T.Y. Hilton no closer to returning from his injured calf, Pascal should flirt with WR2 usage down the stretch as Indy closes out its year with games against New Orleans, Carolina and Jacksonville. Marlon Mack broke three tackles on route to a pedestrian 38 rushing yards in his return from a broken hand, but salvaged the day for his fantasy constituents by hammering in a goal-line touchdown, his fifth of 2019. Marcus Johnson impressed with a team-high 105 yards (with nearly half his output coming on a 46-yard, first-quarter touchdown) against the Bucs, though fantasy owners rushing to the wire should probably pump the brakes. Including Sunday, Johnson has eclipsed 50 yards receiving in just three of 20 lifetime appearances since joining the league as an undrafted rookie in 2017.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: D.J. Chark (10, 5, 6, 15, 9), Dede Westbrook (7, 8, 9, 6, X), Leonard Fournette (6, 11, 12, 7, 6), Nick O’Leary (5, 4, 4, X, X), Keelan Cole (3, 2, 2, 5, 6), Chris Conley (3, 5, 9, 8, 7), Ryquell Armstead (2, 1, 1, 2, 5)

Air Yards: D.J. Chark (69, 79, 56, 218, 117), Chris Conley (48, 39, 176, 93, 96), Nick O’Leary (28, 11, 25, X, X), Dede Westbrook (28, 61, 53, 75, X), Keelan Cole (31, 8, 14, 43, 71), Ryquell Armstead (5, -1, 2, -5, 19), Leonard Fournette (-10, 7, -4, -8, -4)

Receiving Yards: D.J. Chark (75, 47, 38, 104, 32), Nick O’Leary (30, 6, 36, X, X), Dede Westbrook (25, 60, 69, 32, X), Leonard Fournette (13, 53, 62, 34, 32), Keelan Cole (12, 11, 18, 41, 80), Chris Conley (7, 57, 49, 58, 32), Ryquell Armstead (0, 0, 0, 13, 65)

Carries: Leonard Fournette (15, 14, 24, 8, 11), Gardner Minshew (6, 2, X, X, 4), Ryquell Armstead (2, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Leonard Fournette (1, 1, 2, 0, 0), Nick O’Leary (1, 2, 0, X, X), D.J. Chark (0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Keelan Cole (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Chris Conley (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Dede Westbrook (0, 3, 0, 0, X)

RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (1, 4, 4, 0, 1), Gardner Minshew (1, 1, X, X, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre Herndon (1-44-1, 4-82-0, 0-0-0, 1-10-0, 2-21-0), A.J. Bouye (2-24-0, 5-86-0, 3-98-1, 3-18-1, 7-58-1), D.J. Hayden (1--2-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 1-14-0, X)

Observations: Week 14 didn’t go quite how the Jags drew it up, unless the plan was to lose by 35 on their home turf, in which case, mission accomplished! Sunday’s debacle was the latest in a season full of tough watches as Leonard Fournette spent the better part of his day sinking in quick sand (3.3 yards per carry) while Jacksonville’s Gardner Minshew-led passing attack was as punch-less as you’d expect. Adding another layer of misery to Sunday’s horror show, the Jaguars lost D.J. Chark to a potentially significant foot injury, leaving Dede Westbrook, Chris Conley and Keelan Cole to finish out the year as Jacksonville’s top receiving trio. Jacksonville’s non-existent defense was exposed yet again by the Chargers, who bled them for 195 yards on the ground. The Jaguars have allowed a whopping five individual 100-yard rushing performances (Carlos Hyde, Marlon Mack, Jonathan Williams, Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler) in their last five contests.

Kansas City Chiefs

Targets: Travis Kelce (9, 9, 10, 7, 9), Tyreek Hill (8, 8, 2, 19, 8), Sammy Watkins (8, 3, 3, 9, 10), LeSean McCoy (3, 3, 6, X, 1), Demarcus Robinson (2, 0, 1, 5, 2), Mecole Hardman (1, 0, 4, 1, 0), Byron Pringle (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Damien Williams (X, X, 1, 5, 2)

Air Yards: Sammy Watkins (67, 57, 46, 77, 65), Tyreek Hill (62, 59, 64, 237, 155), Travis Kelce (42, 120, 106, 41, 67), Mecole Hardman (32, 0, 12, 15, 0), Demarcus Robinson (19, 0, 28, 45, 10), LeSean McCoy (4, -3, -4, X, -2), Byron Pringle (1, 0, 8, 0, 0), Damien Williams (X, X, 3, 1, -8)

Receiving Yards: Travis Kelce (66, 90, 92, 75, 62), Tyreek Hill (62, 55, 0, 157, 140), Sammy Watkins (50, 0, 26, 39, 63), Mecole Hardman (48, 0, 13, 63, 0), Byron Pringle (14, 0, 9, 0, 0), Demarcus Robinson (12, 0, 0, 56, 5), LeSean McCoy (4, 20, 28, X, 0), Damien Williams (X, X, 6, 32, 3)

Carries: LeSean McCoy (11, 5, 7, X, 3), Patrick Mahomes (6, 3, 5, 0, X), Spencer Ware (5, X, X, X, X), Darwin Thompson (4, 11, X, 1, X), Damien Williams (X, X, 4, 19, 12)

RZ Targets: Tyreek Hill (1, 0, 0, 2, 0), Travis Kelce (1, 1, 0, 1, 2), Sammy Watkins (0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: LeSean McCoy (1, 1, 2, X, 0), Patrick Mahomes (0, 1, 0, 0, X), Darwin Thompson (0, 2, X, 0, X), Damien Williams (X, X, 0, 1, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Bashaud Breeland (2-72-1, 1-6-0, 1-30-0, 1-9-1, 0-0-0), Charvarius Ward (1-13-0, 1-24-0, 1-50-0, 3-81-0, 3-24-0), Kendall Fuller (0-0-0, 2-20-0, X, X, X), Morris Claiborne (X, 1-19-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: Andy Reid scored a rare triumph over long-time nemesis Bill Belichick in Week 14, thwarting New England’s evil empire on the strength of 283 passing yards from third-year gunslinger Patrick Mahomes. The reigning MVP spent much of the afternoon laboring through a hand injury, though he should be at the controls when KC returns home to host the Broncos at Arrowhead in Week 15. Spencer Ware, of all people, led the Chiefs’ backfield in snaps (30), though he saw just six touches to LeSean McCoy’s 12. Darwin Thompson was also involved, absorbing four catches for a career-high 36 receiving yards in the victory. Travis Kelce had an eventful day in New England, jamming in his first career rushing score while moving within 11 yards of what will be his fourth straight 1,000-yard season. Tyreek Hill ravaged the Patriots for 142 yards and three touchdowns when he visited Gillette last season, though Sunday’s sequel would have garnered a much lower score on Rotten Tomatoes (6-62-0 on eight targets).

Los Angeles Chargers

Targets: Keenan Allen (6, 6, 12, 11, 4), Austin Ekeler (5, 5, 12, 2, 4), Melvin Gordon (5, 3, 5, 1, 4), Hunter Henry (4, 3, 9, 7, 10), Mike Williams (3, 7, 5, 3, 4)

Air Yards: Mike Williams (71, 142, 145, 81, 47), Hunter Henry (69, 11, 81, 92, 105), Keenan Allen (35, 47, 60, 118, 57), Austin Ekeler (-2, 2, 27, 22, 3), Melvin Gordon (-3, -8, -6, 4, -2)

Receiving Yards: Austin Ekeler (112, 51, 108, 29, 23), Keenan Allen (83, 68, 71, 68, 40), Mike Williams (63, 117, 76, 55, 111), Hunter Henry (39, 10, 69, 30, 84), Melvin Gordon (29, 11, 21, 25, 29)

Carries: Melvin Gordon (12, 20, 14, 22, 20), Austin Ekeler (8, 9, 5, 6, 12), Justin Jackson (3, X, X, X, 2)

RZ Targets: Melvin Gordon (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Keenan Allen (0, 0, 3, 3, 0), Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Hunter Henry (0, 0, 1, 3, 2), Mike Williams (0, 1, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (3, 1, 2, 7, 5), Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 1, 1, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond King (6-51-0, 2-34-0, 1-16-0, 3-26-0, 4-36-0), Brandon Facyson (4-37-1, 2-10-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0), Casey Hayward (2-16-0, 3-41-2, 0-0-0, 1-6-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: Mike Williams defeated his end-zone demons in impressive fashion in Week 14, conquering his 11-game touchdown drought with an emphatic 44-yard show-stopper at Jacksonville. Austin Ekeler couldn’t simply take one dip and end it Sunday, contributing a rare double-dip by supplying over 100 yards both rushing and receiving against the Jaguars. Ek’s career-long 84-yard receiving score Sunday raised his 2019 touchdown total to 11, the same number he had in his first two seasons combined. The Bolts could conceivably finish with three 1,000-yard receivers (Williams, Ekeler and Keenan Allen are all in striking distance), an occurrence we’ve seen just five times in NFL history. If Ekeler does manage to scale the 1,000-yard mountain (he’s on pace for 1,022), he’d be just the fourth running back to reach that impressive milestone.

Miami Dolphins

Targets: Isaiah Ford (9, 1, X, X, X), Allen Hurns (8, 4, 7, 6, 4), Mike Gesicki (5, 7, 7, 6, 6), Patrick Laird (5, 5, 1, 6, 2), DeVante Parker (2, 10, 11, 10, 10), Albert Wilson (2, 5, 7, 6, 3),

Air Yards: Isaiah Ford (80, 8, X, X, X), Allen Hurns (74, 26, 43, 83, 39), Mike Gesicki (42, 81, 77, 49, 29), DeVante Parker (24, 176, 119, 85, 120), Patrick Laird (23, -3, 3, 14, 6), Albert Wilson (18, 23, 28, 47, 4)

Receiving Yards: Isaiah Ford (92, 0, X, X, X), Allen Hurns (68, 33, 42, 53, 32), Patrick Laird (38, 43, 0, 51, 15), DeVante Parker (28, 159, 91, 135, 69), Mike Gesicki (6, 79, 28, 18, 28), Albert Wilson (5, 32, 33, 26, 0)

Carries: Patrick Laird (15, 10, 3, 1, 2), Ryan Fitzpatrick (7, 3, 5, 1, 4)

RZ Targets: Mike Gesicki (2, 1, 1, 0, 0), Allen Hurns (1, 1, 1, 1, 0), Patrick Laird (1, 1, 1, 0, 1), Albert Wilson (1, 2, 0, 0, 0), DeVante Parker (0, 2, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Patrick Laird (4, 2, 1, 0, 0), Ryan Fitzpatrick (3, 1, 1, 1, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nik Needham (3-54-2, 3-49-0, 6-86-2, 5-84-1, 3-34-0), Ryan Lewis (4-45-0, 0-0-0, 4-81-0, 0-0-0, 1-11-0), Ken Webster (1-39-0, 6-83-0, X, X, X), Jomal Wiltz (4-32-0, 4-47-1, 3-24-0, 5-36-0, 1-7-0)

Observations: Undrafted rookie and occasional Davis Mattek collaborator Patrick Laird observed workhorse usage Sunday in East Rutherford, gathering a career-high 86 yards from scrimmage while leading the backfield with 19 touches in a loss to the Jets. The 24-year-old Cal product is easy to root for—going from anonymous college walk-on to NFL starter is quite a career arc—though any fantasy owner trotting him out for the semi-finals is playing with fire. Thirty-seven years young and still surprisingly fleet of foot, Ryan Fitzpatrick showed off his Harvard degree in scrambling by gashing the Jets for 65 rushing yards—his most in nearly a decade—in Week 14. With DeVante Parker feeling the effects of a concussion, Miami’s pass-catching unit was led by (checks notes frantically) Isaiah Ford (6-92-0 on nine targets) and Allen Hurns (season-high 68 receiving yards). Not exactly shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue for receivers, are we? A week after his trick-play touchdown sent the Internet into a frenzy, Jason Sanders took center stage once again, going full terminator with a franchise-record seven field goals (long of 53 yards) in the Meadowlands.

New England Patriots

Targets: Julian Edelman (12, 12, 12, 10, 11), James White (7, 11, 3, 7, 3), Matt LaCosse (4, 2, 1, 2, X), Jakobi Meyers (3, 7, 9, 2, 0), Ben Watson (3, 1, 1, 4, 5), Phillip Dorsett (2, 6, X, 5, 4), Rex Burkhead (1, 1, 5, 3, 2), N’Keal Harry (1, 1, 4, 4, X), Sony Michel (1, 0, 0, 4, 2), Mohamed Sanu (1, 5, X, 4, 14)

Air Yards: Julian Edelman (115, 167, 121, 144, 59), Matt LaCosse (42, 17, 5, -2, X), Phillip Dorsett (38, 124, X, 54, 30), James White (28, 51, 10, -6, 22), Ben Watson (21, 7, 22, 5, 36), Jakobi Meyers (20, 93, 107, 35, 0), Mohamed Sanu (10, 24, X, 23, 136), Rex Burkhead (3, 3, 46, 1, 3), N’Keal Harry (-1, 3, 50, 16, X), Sony Michel (-1, 0, 0, 0, 19)

Receiving Yards: Julian Edelman (95, 106, 93, 53, 89), Jakobi Meyers (35, 46, 74, 7, 0), James White (27, 98, -6, 16, 46), Matt LaCosse (14, 24, 5, 3, X), Mohamed Sanu (13, 14, X, 4, 81), N’Keal Harry (12, 0, 10, 18, X), Ben Watson (7, 23, 0, 52, 28), Sony Michel (1, 0, 0, 11, 12), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 14, 34, 16), Phillip Dorsett (0, 15, X, 33, 13)

Carries: Rex Burkhead (7, 3, 2, 5, 4), James White (6, 14, 2, 5, 9), Sony Michel (5, 10, 20, 10, 4), Tom Brady (2, 1, 2, 1, 0), Brandon Bolden (1, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Julian Edelman (2, 1, 0, 1, 4), N’Keal Harry (1, 0, 2, 0, X), Matt LaCosse (1, 1, 0, 0, X), Jakobi Meyers (1, 2, 0, 0, 0), James White (1, 3, 1, 1, 1), Phillip Dorsett (0, 2, X, 2, 1), Sony Michel (0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Mohamed Sanu (0, 0, X, 2, 2), Ben Watson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: James White (2, 1, 0, 1, 5), Brandon Bolden (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tom Brady (0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Sony Michel (0, 1, 5, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Jones (6-102-1, 3-61-1, 4-86-0, 3-31-1, 0-0-0), J.C. Jackson (2-19-0, 1-6-1, 5-59-0, 2-17-0, 0-0-0), Stephon Gilmore (2-13-0, 4-47-0, 2-13-0, 2-10-0, 2-22-0), Jason McCourty (0-0-0, X, X, 1-19-0, 2-9-0)

Observations: Not that anyone feels much sympathy for them—particularly in the wake of another potential cheating scandal—but the Patriots were undeniably hung out to dry by Sunday’s officiating crew. Travis Kelce’s clear-as-day fumble may have cost the Pats a touchdown (Stephon Gilmore was off to the races) and also made New England spend its final challenge, which would have come in handy on N’Keal Harry’s controversial non-touchdown (Harry was marked out of bounds at the three despite replay showing he had reached the pylon). James White sat atop the Patriots’ backfield throne for the second straight week (60 yards on 11 touches), holding court with New England trailing in the second half. He hucked his first NFL completion, a 35-yard dart to Jakobi Meyers, in the losing effort. Slumping sophomore Sony Michel scraped the bottom of the barrel with another ghastly performance in Week 14, trudging to a career-low eight yards on five carries with a long run of three yards in New England’s first home loss since Week 4 of 2017 (21 games ago).

New York Jets

Targets: Robby Anderson (11, 10, 5, 3, 3), Jamison Crowder (7, 9, 4, 8, 6), Demaryius Thomas (4, 5, 3, 5, 9), Ty Montgomery (3, 1, 2, 1, 0), Vyncint Smith (3, 3, 1, 1, 1), Ryan Griffin (1, 7, 3, 5, 1), Le’Veon Bell (X, 5, 5, 2, 4)

Air Yards: Robby Anderson (189, 173, 94, 51, 44), Jamison Crowder (57, 17, 24, 103, 60), Demaryius Thomas (42, 44, 29, 49, 50), Vyncint Smith (28, 22, 13, 18, 40), Ty Montgomery (14, 1, 11, 5, 0), Ryan Griffin (4, 42, -5, 43, -3), Le’Veon Bell (X, 14, 28, 21, 5)

Receiving Yards: Robby Anderson (116, 101, 86, 6, 11), Vyncint Smith (37, 23, 22, 0, 0), Jamison Crowder (30, 8, 18, 76, 81), Ty Montgomery (30, 1, 21, 0, 0), Demaryius Thomas (28, 23, 22, 44, 84), Ryan Griffin (8, 30, 13, 109, -2), Le’Veon Bell (X, 35, 59, 33, 34)

Carries: Bilal Powell (19, 4, 5, 7, 7), Ty Montgomery (9, 1, 5, 2, 0), Sam Darnold (3, 2, 4, 2, 3), Le’Veon Bell (X, 10, 12, 18, 18)

RZ Targets: Jamison Crowder (1, 0, 1, 0, 2), Vyncint Smith (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Demaryius Thomas (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Robby Anderson (0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Ryan Griffin (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Le’Veon Bell (X, 0, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Bilal Powell (2, 0, 2, 1, 0), Ty Montgomery (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Sam Darnold (0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Le’Veon Bell (X, 0, 2, 2, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Blessuan Austin (5-69-0, 3-30-0, 3-24-0, 3-9-0, 1-14-0), Darryl Roberts (0-0-0, 0-0-0, X, X, X), Art Maulet (X, 3-28-0, 6-32-0, 0-0-0, 4-35-0), Brian Poole (X, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 3-14-0, 1-15-1)

Observations: With Le’Veon Bell too ill to suit up (but apparently healthy enough to partake in the Dude’s favorite pastime), Bilal Powell took backfield matters into his own hands Sunday, carrying the load with 88 yards on 21 touches in a win over the Dolphins, avenging their loss from earlier this year. Powell will likely be one-and-done as New York’s workhorse with Bell tentatively due back Thursday night in Baltimore. The DFS chalk didn’t hit—cash-game staple Jamison Crowder tanked with three catches spanning 30 unremarkable yards—but Robby Anderson (7-116-1 on 11 targets) no doubt made someone serious dough. The contract-year deep threat has been firing on all cylinders lately, totaling 303 receiving yards since Week 12, fourth-most behind Robert Woods (367), A.J. Brown (333) and Chris Godwin (325). He’s been fantasy’s WR10 during that span.

Oakland Raiders

Targets: DeAndre Washington (7, 3, 1, 2, 2), Darren Waller (6, 9, 6, 7, 5), Tyrell Williams (4, 4, 6, 4, 5), Zay Jones (3, 3, 2, 3, 3), Jalen Richard (3, 1, 7, 1, 4), Derek Carrier (0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Josh Jacobs (X, 0, 1, 3, 5), Hunter Renfrow (X, X, 5, 6, 5)

Air Yards: Zay Jones (63, 35, 2, 10, 32), Darren Waller (52, 82, 59, 44, 39), Tyrell Williams (49, 27, 87, 62, 54), Jalen Richard (10, 4, -7, 6, 20), DeAndre Washington (4, 7, 0, 4, -1), Derek Carrier (0, 22, 19, 0, 0), Josh Jacobs (X, 0, 0, 4, -18), Hunter Renfrow (X, X, 20, 43, 46)

Receiving Yards: Darren Waller (73, 100, 41, 78, 40), DeAndre Washington (43, 44, 0, 14, 19), Tyrell Williams (35, 9, 18, 82, 25), Jalen Richard (18, 6, 47, 7, 43), Zay Jones (5, 14, 5, 25, 10), Derek Carrier (0, 10, 0, 0, 0), Josh Jacobs (X, 0, 2, 12, 30), Hunter Renfrow (X, X, 31, 66, 42)

Carries: DeAndre Washington (14, 2, 6, 2, 1), Jalen Richard (7, 1, 2, 2, 2), Derek Carr (2, 3, 1, 5, 1), Josh Jacobs (X, 17, 10, 23, 16)

RZ Targets: Derek Carrier (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Zay Jones (0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Darren Waller (0, 0, 0, 3, 0), DeAndre Washington (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Tyrell Williams (0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Josh Jacobs (X, 0, 0, 1, 0), Hunter Renfrow (X, X, 0, 2, 1)

RZ Carries: DeAndre Washington (3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Derek Carr (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Josh Jacobs (X, 1, 0, 6, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Daryl Worley (3-125-1, 2-24-0, 1-31-0, 1-18-0, 2-14-0), Trayvon Mullen (4-57-1, 3-33-0, 3-58-0, 4-24-0, 4-61-1), Lamarcus Joyner (2-20-0, 2-14-0, X, X, 3-39-0), Nevin Lawson (0-0-0, 1-17-0, 4-49-1, 2-0-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: The Raiders are, as Tom Petty may have put it, freefalling. Josh Jacobs, out with a shoulder fracture first suffered in Week 7, couldn’t rescue them Sunday as the Raiders took a 21-point beat-down at the hands of Ryan Tannehill and the scorching-hot Titans. DeAndre Washington led the backfield charge in Jacobs’ absence, ringing up 96 yards from scrimmage while out-touching second-stringer Jalen Richard by a definitive 20-9 margin. Undrafted UC-Davis alum Keelan Doss took a stab at slot receiving duties Sunday, manning the post usually occupied by Hunter Renfrow (rib). Doss didn’t exactly distinguish himself, securing just three grabs for 26 scoreless yards on 28 snaps (16 routes run). Darren Waller (team-high 73 yards in Week 14) is quietly creeping up on 1,000 yards receiving, a benchmark reached by only one other tight end in franchise history. The late Todd Christensen accomplished that feat on multiple occasions.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Targets: Diontae Johnson (8, 5, 6, 4, 6), James Washington (4, 4, 7, 5, 7), Jaylen Samuels (2, 2, 3, 6, 7), Vance McDonald (1, 3, 1, 7, 7), Johnny Holton (0, 0, 0, 7, 0), Nick Vannett (0, 1, 0, 1, 1), James Conner (X, X, X, 2, X), JuJu Smith-Schuster (X, X, X, 4, 6)

Air Yards: Diontae Johnson (41, 95, 30, 46, 52), James Washington (20, 100, 132, 58, 79), Vance McDonald (3, 6, 0, 51, 67), Johnny Holton (0, 0, 0, 195, 0), Nick Vannett (0, 1, 0, 4, 8), Jaylen Samuels (-3, -11, 3, -26, 5), James Conner (X, X, X, -2, X), JuJu Smith-Schuster (X, X, X, 13, 72)

Receiving Yards: Diontae Johnson (60, 14, 29, 17, 64), James Washington (33, 111, 98, 49, 90), Jaylen Samuels (18, 22, 26, 19, 11), Vance McDonald (3, 21, 1, 33, 11), Johnny Holton (0, 0, 0, 18, 0), Nick Vannett (0, 7, 0, 7, 8), James Conner (X, X, X, 6, X), JuJu Smith-Schuster (X, X, X, 21, 44)

Carries: Benny Snell (16, 16, 21, X, X), Jaylen Samuels (7, 7, 2, 5, 14), Devlin Hodges (5, 5, 3, X, X), Kerrith Whyte (5, 3, 6, X, X), Trey Edmunds (0, 0, 2, 3, 4), James Conner (X, X, X, 5, X)

RZ Targets: Diontae Johnson (3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jaylen Samuels (1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Vance McDonald (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Nick Vannett (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), James Washington (0, 0, 0, 0, 2), JuJu Smith-Schuster (X, X, X, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Benny Snell (3, 5, 6, X, X), Devlin Hodges (1, 2, 2, X, X), Jaylen Samuels (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Kerrith Whyte (1, 0, 1, X, X), Trey Edmunds (0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Steven Nelson (3-41-0, 3-36-0, 0-0-0, 3-43-1, 2-25-0), Joe Haden (3-30-1, 1-19-0, 2-25-1, 2-22-0, 5-51-0), Mike Hilton (2-19-0, 5-66-1, 2-43-0, 2-47-0, 1-10-0)

Observations: Vance McDonald broke Al Zeidenfeld’s beloved flow-chart, squandering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity against the Cardinals, the most giving team in football to opposing tight ends. He managed a single catch, spanning all of three yards, prior to leaving Sunday’s game with a third-quarter concussion. Coming off a career-best 50 catches in 2018, McDonald has been an absolute disaster sans Ben Roethlisberger (lost to season-ending elbow surgery), submitting 40 or fewer yards in each of his 12 appearances this year. Diontae Johnson was the brains of the operation in Week 14 (two touchdowns including an 85-yard punt return for six), though soon he’ll take a backseat to JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder), who is targeting Sunday night’s primetime game with Buffalo for his return from a three-game absence.

Tennessee Titans

Targets: A.J. Brown (7, 4, 5, 4, 7), Corey Davis (4, 2, 3, X, 5), Tajae Sharpe (4, X, 0, 1, 4), Jonnu Smith (4, 2, 0, 6, 5), Anthony Firkser (1, 4, 0, 4, 1), Derrick Henry (1, 3, 1, 2, 3), Dion Lewis (1, 1, 2, 0, 5), Adam Humphries (X, 2, 3, 1, 4)

Air Yards: A.J. Brown (115, 38, 47, 89, 102), Corey Davis (43, 21, 56, X, 38), Anthony Firkser (30, 18, 0, 31, 9), Jonnu Smith (17, -2, 0, 41, 35), Tajae Sharpe (13, X, 0, 20, 83), Derrick Henry (3, 0, -1, 3, -13), Dion Lewis (-6, -4, -7, 0, -6), Adam Humphries (X, 39, 17, 17, 39)

Receiving Yards: A.J. Brown (153, 45, 135, 17, 81), Anthony Firkser (39, 22, 0, 36, 0), Corey Davis (34, 23, 29, X, 48), Jonnu Smith (29, 0, 0, 30, 18), Tajae Sharpe (25, X, 0, 20, 31), Derrick Henry (6, 17, 16, 3, 36), Dion Lewis (5, 9, 24, 0, 33), Adam Humphries (X, 13, 20, 23, 65)

Carries: Derrick Henry (18, 26, 19, 23, 13), Dion Lewis (9, 0, 5, 0, 4), Ryan Tannehill (4, 4, 7, 3, 4)

RZ Targets: Jonnu Smith (2, 0, 0, 1, 0), A.J. Brown (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Derrick Henry (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Anthony Firkser (0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Adam Humphries (X, 1, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Derrick Henry (3, 4, 3, 2, 2), Ryan Tannehill (0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Logan Ryan (5-99-1, 3-34-0, 9-105-0, 8-129-2, 4-60-0), Tye Smith (4-38-0, 3-39-0, X, X, X), Adoree’ Jackson (X, 1-20-0, 5-30-0, 7-73-0, 2-23-0), LeShaun Sims (X, X, 4-27-0, 5-39-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: Even an injury couldn’t stop the inevitable as Derrick Henry, bum hamstring and all, continued his torrid stretch with another 100-yard eruption at Oakland in Week 14. A rhinoceros in Nikes, the Titans’ 6’3” battering ram has made a whopping nine end-zone voyages over his past five games, averaging an obscene 132.4 rushing yards during that span. I’d take Henry on one hamstring over just about any player in the league and I don’t think I’m on an island in that assessment. 2017 first-rounder Corey Davis hasn’t lived up to his top-five billing but Tennessee has made the most of its do-over with A.J. Brown quickly emerging as Ryan Tannehill’s go-to receiver. Brown dragged the Raiders for a career-best 153 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, putting him neck-and-neck with DK Metcalf for the league-lead in receiving yards among rookies (Metcalf holds a slim 783-779 advantage).