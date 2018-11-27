Week 13 Yahoo Fantasy Football rankings: Helping you set your lineup

Week 13 is here! For most fantasy leagues, this is the last regular season week before the playoffs. Making the right lineup decisions is paramount.

Few quarterbacks have a better matchup than Cam Newton in Week 13. After putting up a bit of a dud (by his standards) against the Steelers, Newton has rattled off back-to-back quality outings. He’s definitely expected to do damage against the Buccaneers’ laughable pass defense.

If you’re lucky enough to have Newton this week, congrats. But if you need assistance at QB — or any other position — our fantasy analysts have revealed their rankings to help with your lineup decisions.

2018 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings

