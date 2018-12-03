Week 13 Wrap Podcast: How fantasy playoff tickets were punched, or denied

Just like that, the last regular Sunday action of the fantasy season is in the books. There were some unexpected results, but for the most part, fantasy players know where they stand.

They’re either in, or they’re out (or they’re clinging on by a thread, waiting for Monday Night Football!).

The performances we saw on Sunday definitely played a part. Todd Gurley did Todd Gurley things, but Jared Goff disappointed. Russell Wilson continued scoring, while Josh Allen decided to out-rush a whole bunch of RB1s.

The Packers also fired Mike McCarthy — a move many expected. A.J. Green and Greg Olsen suffered injuries again, with Olsen’s being season-ending. The Chiefs also didn’t miss a beat, sans Kareem Hunt.

Liz Loza, Scott Pianowski, and Matt Harmon discuss all those subjects and more on today’s fantasy wrap podcast.

[Make sports predictions to win cash prizes with Yahoo Fantasy Slate. Play for free]

Our experts then asked you which players who went late in fantasy drafts have become no-doubt starters in the playoffs. You know Nick Chubb is included, who’s impressed ever since he became a starter.

Liz, Scott, and Matt then wrap up with a few pickup options for Week 14.

Please remember to rate, review and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Scott @scott_pianowski

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB