Week 13 Wednesday report: Sheldon Rankins returns, Michael Carter remains out

The Jets are back on the field in preparation for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and they could be getting a reinforcement back on the defensive line.

Sheldon Rankins, who had missed time with an elbow injury, practiced for the first time since the bye week Wednesday. He was a limited participant, but returning to practice is certainly very good news for the Jets, especially if they can get him back in the lineup this week against a running back the caliber of Dalvin Cook.

Kenny Yeboah also returned to practice after missing two games with a calf injury. He was also limited.

Four players sat out practice Wednesday, including D.J. Reed. Fortunately, he is fine. It was just personal reasons. He is expected to return Thursday.

Also missing Wednesday was Michael Carter, who remains day-to-day with the ankle sprain he suffered against the Bears.

Ashytn Davis (hamstring) and Cedric Ogbuehi (groin/illness) also missed practice Wednesday.

For the Vikings, offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw remains in the concussion protocol. He suffered his second win eight days back on November 20 against the Cowboys. There is no timetable for his return.

Safety Harrison Smith (ankle) was limited and CB Akayleb Evans (concussion) and defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) were full participants.

