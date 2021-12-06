Week 13 Sunday Night Freestyle: Detroit's first win, Lamar's 2-point overthrow, Kyler's return to MVP race

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Frank Schwab to recap everything from Sunday's Week 13 NFL slate. They kick things off with Tampa Bay's solid win over Atlanta, more specifically, the Antonio Brown-sized hole in the Buccaneers roster following the wideout's suspension for lying about his COVID-19 vaccination status. Charles explains the wild situation coming out of Florida and why Brown maintains some leverage in the situation because of his relationship with Tom Brady.

Later in the show, Charles & Frank pass the mic diving into all of the games from Sunday, including the Detroit Lions inking their first win of the season, Kyler Murray re-entering the MVP race, Lamar Jackson overthrowing Mark Andrews for the win against division rival Pittsburgh & the start of Minshew-mania in Philadelphia.

