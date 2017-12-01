Week 13 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Happy Week 13, everyone. We’re gearing up for the fantasy playoffs. Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is aimed toward season-long leagues but can also be used for daily fantasy purposes, as these are players I’ll likely have some exposure to over the weekend.



QUARTERBACK



Start of the Week: Philip Rivers vs. Browns: Rivers is coming off his best game of the season, a Thanksgiving Day feast of the Cowboys last Thursday where he passed for 434 yards and three touchdowns en route to the overall QB2 finish for Week 12. Rivers completed 82% of his passes and averaged over 13.0 yards per attempt. Rivers has thrown multiple touchdowns in three straight games with a 7:1 TD:INT mark in that span. The surging Chargers are now just one game back in the AFC West. They now come home to face the winless Browns. Cleveland is 27th in pass-defense DVOA and 23rd in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. Over their last four games, the Browns have allowed three top-12 fantasy quarterbacks, including a pair of top-eight marks to Case Keenum and Matthew Stafford. Keenan Allen is rolling for the Chargers and should avoid Browns top CB Jason McCourty much of the afternoon. Allen runs 52% of his routes out of the slot, while McCourty has played just seven snaps in slot coverage all season. The Chargers also got Hunter Henry more involved last week, playing him on 76.5% of the snaps after being in on 65% or less the previous three weeks. Rivers is a locked-in top-10 fantasy play this week.



Starts



Josh McCown vs. Chiefs: McCown has been a top-14 fantasy quarterback six of his last seven games and has a pair of top-four finishes mixed in along with a top-six and top-seven. He and Robby Anderson have been on fire of late, and the Jets now host a Chiefs team that is spiraling the drain. Kansas City is 28th in pass yards allowed, 20th in pass-defense DVOA, and 20th in fantasy points given up to quarterbacks. Helping the Chiefs’ numbers of late have been matchups with Tyrod Taylor, Eli Manning, and Brock Osweiler over the last four weeks. McCown is a better passer at this point in time than all three. Kansas City has also surrendered at least 28 points in three of its last four road games. McCown is squarely on the streaming radar in a game New York could win outright.



Jared Goff at Cardinals: While Goff was missing Robert Woods (shoulder) last week, the Saints were also shorthanded without two of their top three corners in Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley. Goff managed the QB11 finish on the week with 354 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Through 12 weeks, Goff is sixth in pass yards, third in YPA average, 10th in touchdowns, and eighth in passer rating. He has three top-12 weeks in four games since the bye. Arizona is 30th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, though a large part of that is due to allowing a league-high five rushing touchdowns to the position after Blake Bortles scored two last week. Still, this looks like a spot where Goff is going to have to throw the ball, as the Cardinals are No. 4 in run-defense DVOA and 10th in rushing yards allowed. When these two teams met in Week 7 in London, Goff had a lackluster 235 yards and 1:1 TD:INT mark. But Goff has one of the better matchups on the board at a shallow quarterback position with so many backups starting these days. Rams-Cardinals has a 45-point total, the fifth-highest of the weekend. Patrick Peterson will likely take away Sammy Watkins, but Goff should be able to lean on Cooper Kupp and Todd Gurley, followed by Tyler Higbee and Josh Reynolds. Goff is a legitimate top-eight quarterback play in Week 13.



Marcus Mariota vs. Texans: Get the Pepto Bismol ready. The thought of having to use Mariota has become nauseating, and he’s coming off yet another flop last week at the Colts. Over his last two games, Mariota has thrown two touchdowns to six interceptions and was the QB27 last week. He has zero top-10 finishes since Week 1. Mariota’s schedule is just too good to not take the chance on him. He gets the Texans this week followed up by the Cardinals and 49ers. Houston is dead last in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks and 24th in passing yards given up. The Texans have also surrendered the fifth-most rushing yards to quarterbacks. These two teams met back in Week 4, and Mariota was on his way to a huge day before injuring his hamstring in the first half. Prior to leaving, Mariota rushed for two touchdowns. Since the Week 8 bye, he’s averaged 4.25 rushing attempts with one touchdown on the ground. While the Texans are susceptible to the pass, they actually play solid run defense. Houston is No. 9 in run-defense DVOA and No. 4 in fantasy points allowed to running backs. Mariota may have to put the offense on his back. The problem is we’re not sure he’s capable. Even so, Mariota is a fine top 10-12 quarterback play. Tennessee’s implied team total of 25.25 points is the seventh-highest of the week.



Sits



Matthew Stafford at Ravens: Prior to Tom Savage’s 252-yard effort this past Monday night, the Ravens hadn’t allowed a single 250-yard passer on the season. Savage still turned the ball over three times in that loss. Stafford has been playing great ball this season and would likely be in the MVP conversation if the Lions were winning more games. He’s fifth in yards and fourth in touchdowns. Before last week’s dud against the Vikings, Stafford had been a top-12 fantasy passer in five straight games. Baltimore’s offense has been rough on the eyes, but the defense is at the top of the class. The Ravens are No. 2 in pass yards allowed, No. 2 in fantasy points given up to quarterbacks, and No. 2 in pass-defense DVOA. They’ve picked off a league-high 18 passes. No opposing quarterback has finished as a top-12 fantasy passer against Baltimore on United States soil. Blake Bortles was the QB5 when he faced the Ravens in London. Stafford is okay to use in two-quarterback leagues, but he’s not a strong play in regular 10-, 12-, and 14-team leagues.



Jimmy Garoppolo at Bears: Garoppolo made a cameo appearance late in last week’s loss to the Seahawks after C.J. Beathard suffered hip and knee injuries. Garoppolo attempted both of his passes for 18 yards and a touchdown with the game already out of reach. He’ll now be making his first start with his new team, and it’ll be back home in Chicago after Garoppolo grew up in Rolling Meadows, Ill. and played college ball at Eastern Illinois. The mathup, however, won’t be an easy one. The Bears are No. 7 in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks and 12th in total pass defense. They also tend to play much better at home. Only one quarterback (Matthew Stafford) has managed a top-12 week in Chicago since Week 1. The 41-point total for Niners-Bears is the second-lowest of the week. It’s doubtful Garoppolo is fully comfortable in coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense after just four weeks in town. Shanahan admitted he likely won’t be until 2018.



Ben Roethlisberger at Bengals: Big Ben is on a bit of a heater at the moment, coming off the two best games of his season. Both came at home against the Titans (299 yards, 4 TDs) and Packers (351 yards, 4 TDs), but the Steelers are heading back out on the road for a division game. Roethlisberger has just one 300-yard game and two multi-touchdown efforts away from home this season. The Bengals are fifth in total pass defense and 10th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. When these two met in Pittsburgh in Week 7, Big Ben attempted just 24 passes, throwing for 224 yards and two scores. He hasn’t had a multi-score game in Cincinnati since 2014, and Roethlisberger’s home-road differential is well noted in the fantasy community. The Bengals have the third-most sacks while Pittsburgh is without suspended RT Marcus Gilbert.







RUNNING BACK



Start of the Week: Dion Lewis at Bills: Rex Burkhead was the fantasy darling last week with a pair of touchdowns on his way to the RB7 finish in PPR leagues. But Lewis looked possessed as a runner and had his first 100-yard game of the season. He continues to hover around 40% of the snaps, and Lewis has now seen double-digit carries in six straight games. Both Burkhead and Lewis are legitimate every-week RB2 plays in this high-octane offense, but Lewis’ workload may give him the safer floor. The Bills bottled up Kareem Hunt last week, holding the rookie to 17 yards on 11 carries, but that Kansas City offense is fractured at the moment. Buffalo had been getting gouged on the ground previously. The Bills have allowed the most rushing touchdowns by a wide margin, and they’re 30th in fantasy points allowed to running backs and 27th in run-defense DVOA. Mike Gillislee should continue to be a healthy scratch for New England. The Patriots, like most weeks, are projected to be the highest-scoring team of the week with an implied team total of 28.5 points.



Starts



Kenyan Drake vs. Broncos: In four games since the Jay Ajayi trade, Drake has produced usable stat lines in three of those, even as a committee partner with Damien Williams. Williams, however, suffered what looked like a serious should injury in last week’s loss to the Patriots and hasn’t practiced this week. He’s not going to play, and backup RB Senorise Perry is in the concussion protocol. That left Drake as the only healthy back on the roster before De’Veon Smith was promoted from the practice squad Wednesday. Drake should handle feature-back duties against Denver. It’s a really tough matchup on paper, but the volume potential makes Drake a FLEX play at the very worst. Denver is No. 1 in run-defense DVOA, No. 4 in total run defense, and 10th in fantasy points allowed to running backs. However, the Broncos have allowed the most receiving touchdowns to the position, and Drake has already flashed pass-game upside with six catches Week 9 and a receiving touchdown last Sunday. This Denver defense isn’t as good as it has been in years past.



Alex Collins vs. Lions: Collins played a season-high 64.4% of the snaps Week 11 against the Packers and was in on his third-highest percentage (46.3) of plays last Monday night against the Texans. He’s scored touchdowns in back-to-back games after going scoreless before the Week 10 bye. The Ravens seem to realize Joe Flacco is nothing more than a game manager at this point and are turning more to Collins as their means of offense. He’s averaged 18 carries the last two weeks. The Lions are 23rd in run-defense DVOA, 24th in total rushing defense, and 29th in fantasy points allowed to running backs. Detroit has been shredded on the ground the last five weeks, allowing 4.5 YPC and the second-most rushing touchdowns in that span. Collins missed practice Wednesday with a calf issue but returned to a full practice on Thursday. He’s an RB2 moving forward.



Adrian Peterson vs. Rams: For the most part, Peterson was able to get the job done last week in a tough spot against the Jaguars. He took the rock 20 times for 79 yards and added a new dimension to his game with a season-high four catches for 20 additional yards. After the release of Andre Ellington during the week, it’s unclear if pass-game work is going to be something Peterson can rely on moving forward, but it would be a boost to his fantasy stock if it rings true. In six games with Arizona, Peterson has averaged 21.5 carries, so the volume is certainly there. He’s had three solid fantasy days mixed with three miserable ones. One of those miserable days was an 11-carry, 21-yard effort against these Rams Week 7 in London. However, the Rams are dead last in fantasy points allowed to running backs, 27th in total run defense, and tied for 30th in touchdowns given up on the ground. Peterson hasn’t scored since Week 6 and is more than due for some positive regression. After missing practice Wednesday with a neck issue, Peterson returned on Thursday and should be ready to roll for Sunday. He’s a fine volume-based RB2 with an upgraded matchup.



Sits



DeMarco Murray vs. Texans: The thought was maybe the Week 8 bye would help Murray find his legs. To this point, it has been the complete opposite. In four games since, Murray has been held under 20 yards rushing in three of those and is coming off a pathetic 12-carry, nine-yard game against the Colts. Murray was extremely lucky the Titans called his number at the goal line late in the fourth quarter after Derrick Henry did all of the heavy lifting to get the offense down the field. The positive is he’s been able to help out as a pass-catcher, catching 14 passes for 122 yards and a score over the last four. Coach Mike Mularkey said on Thursday he plans to continue rolling with the same rotation in the backfield, so that means Murray as the 1A to Henry’s 1B. It doesn’t look like a great week to use either. Houston has given up the fewest rushing touchdowns and is yielding just 3.22 YPC to running backs over the last five weeks. The Texans are No. 7 in total run defense and ninth in run-defense DVOA. Murray is a low-floor RB2/3, while Henry is nothing more than a boom-bust RB3.



Frank Gore at Jaguars: Gore’s workload has been super consistent the past four weeks with carry totals of 16 > 17 > 17 > 17, and he scored a touchdown last time out against the Titans. But he just isn’t making much happen, averaging 3.5 YPC on the season with zero 100-yard efforts and only one game of 80-plus yards. When Gore faced the Jaguars in Week 7, he saw a season-low nine carries and managed 34 scoreless yards. The Jacksonville run defense has only gotten better since then with the addition of run-plugging DT Marcell Dareus on the inside. Over the last five weeks, the Jaguars are allowing just 2.8 YPC to running backs. The Colts’ implied team total of 15.75 points is the second-lowest of Week 13, and Indianapolis is heavy 9.5-point underdogs. We could see a little more Marlon Mack than usual, though the coaches haven’t seemed happy with his fumbles, pass-pro whiffs, and negative running plays. Gore is a low-floor, low-upside RB3/FLEX option.



Tevin Coleman vs. Vikings: Devonta Freeman (concussion) is back after missing two weeks, and coach Dan Quinn said Freeman won’t be limited in any way. Coleman handled himself well in Freeman’s absence, scoring three touchdowns and rushing for 140 yards on 39 carries against Seattle and Tampa Bay. Coleman got the job done last week against the Bucs as a chalk DFS play. But now that he’s the 1B to Freeman’s 1A against a tough Vikings defense, Coleman needs to be dropped back down to low-floor, high-ceiling RB2/3 status. Minnesota is No. 2 in total run defense, No. 8 in run-defense DVOA, and No. 2 in fantasy points allowed to running backs. This game has the third-highest total of the week at 47 points, so there’s upside here, but Coleman owners can’t at all be expecting the workload he’s been getting the past two weeks.



Story Continues





WIDE RECEIVER



Start of the Week: Cooper Kupp at Cardinals: Kupp made this same list last week and answered with career highs across the board after hanging an 8-116-0 line on the Saints on a season-best 11 targets. Kupp saw 25.6% of Jared Goff’s targets in the first game without Robert Woods (shoulder), and Woods is again expected to sit this one out. Kupp might see even more of the target share with Sammy Watkins set to be tangled up in Patrick Peterson’s coverage. With the Cardinals being a pass-funnel defense, Kupp might be the Rams’ main means of moving the ball in Arizona. The Cardinals are No. 4 in run-defense DVOA but allow the eighth-most fantasy points to receivers. Kupp figures to see plenty of Tyrann Mathieu in the slot on Sunday. Mathieu has been more name than game the past couple years and is by no means a matchup to avoid. Mathieu is a middling 59th in Pro Football Focus’ cover corner ratings out of 119 qualifiers. Kupp offers a nice floor in PPR formats and upside in standard leagues. The rookie is tied for second with Antonio Brown and Dez Bryant among all receivers in red-zone targets behind only Davante Adams.



Starts



Zay Jones vs. Patriots: Since the bye, Jones has seen target totals of 9 > 5 > 7 > 7 > 10 and has cleared 50 yards and/or scored a touchdown in three straight games. With Kelvin Benjamin (knee) still out and Jordan Matthews battling a knee issue of his own and playing at less than 100 percent with a quarterback he’s not familiar with, Jones has taken over as the Bills’ top wideout. The Patriots have been playing a lot better defensively, and Jones will likely see plenty of Malcolm Butler and Stephon Gilmore on the outside, but New England is 25th in pass-defense DVOA and 28th in fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. If nothing else, there should be garbage time in the second half for Jones and Tyrod Taylor to put some stats on the sheet. Jones is squarely in the WR3/4 mix as a FLEX play in the game with the week’s highest Vegas total.



Marqise Lee vs. Colts: Lee has been stamped out in back-to-back games by Jason McCourty (5-45-0) and Patrick Peterson (1-13-0). It was predictable for the most part, but Lee gets a nice bounce-back spot here against the Vontae Davis (ankle) and Rashaan Melvin (hand)-less Colts secondary. Indianapolis is 24th in fantasy points allowed to receivers and 28th in pass-defense DVOA. Prior to Lee getting shut down by Peterson last week, he’d been averaging 10 targets per game in the previous four. He should have no trouble bouncing back here. Obviously, the biggest hindrance in that path is Lee’s quarterback, Blake Bortles, who was not very good at all as a passer last week. But at home as 9.5-point favorites with an implied team total of 25.25 points, the Jaguars main skill guys (Lee, Leonard Fournette) are fine plays, while Dede Westbrook is on the tournament radar in daily leagues. Lee should rebound back to WR2/3 numbers.



Sterling Shepard at Raiders: Shepard missed the previous two games with migraines, but he returned to practice Wednesday as a full participant and declared himself “back to normal.” In Weeks 9 and 10, Shepard saw a combined 22 targets before his bout with migraines. He’s the clear focal point of the offense, along with Evan Engram, but Engram may be hitting a bit of a rookie wall of late. Both players have phenomenal matchups Sunday against the Raiders’ barely-there pass defense that got its first interception of 2017 last week. Oakland is 21st in fantasy points allowed to receivers, 27th in total pass defense, and 32nd in pass-defense DVOA. The Raiders have allowed the highest passer rating to opposing quarterbacks. Shepard should be immediately reinserted in lineups as a WR3 with upside, as long as new starter Geno Smith can move the ball on this hapless defense.



Sits



T.Y. Hilton at Jaguars: One of the favorite plays across the industry last week, Hilton laid a total egg at home against the Titans. He caught 2-of-5 targets for a measly 15 yards. Jacoby Brissett took way too many sacks and didn’t see Hilton open for a touchdown in the first quarter. It’s been a season full of duds for Hilton, who has had maybe three usable weeks. He not gets a date with Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye on the outside against the Jaguars outdoors in Jacksonville. Hilton has notoriously been better indoors and at home. The Jaguars are pretty much No. 1 in every pass-related defensive category. When these two teams squared off in Week 7, Hilton was held to a nondescript two catches for 27 scoreless yards on eight targets. Expect a similar line Sunday.



Sammy Watkins at Cardinals: Watkins popped up for a big game last week in the Rams’ first Sunday without Robert Woods (shoulder), and Watkins was the one who got the scoring started with a short touchdown on a slant pattern at the goal line. Watkins saw a season-high nine targets and turned them into a 4-82-1 day against the Saints, who were minus top CBs Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley. There’s no doubt Watkins should be involved more for however long Woods is out, but he gets a brutal individual matchup this week against Patrick Peterson. Peterson has allowed just 17 catches in his coverage all season to go along with a 68.9 passer rating against. Only DeAndre Hopkins has had any real sustained success against Peterson, who has already shut down the likes of Dez Bryant, Pierre Garcon, Alshon Jeffery, Mike Evans, and Watkins previously. When these two met in Week 7, Watkins caught three balls for 42 scoreless yards, all of which came away from Peterson’s coverage. Teammate Cooper Kupp is a far superior WR2/3 play this Sunday.



Corey Coleman at Chargers: Since returning from I.R., Coleman has seen target totals of 11 and 8, hanging a 6-80 line on the Jaguars and a 3-64 last week against Cincinnati. Both were really difficult matchups for Coleman, but he managed to escape with respectable lines. The Browns are now getting Josh Gordon back from suspension, and coach Hue Jackson said Gordon will start and play as much as possible. It should be both he and Coleman out wide with the starters. The matchup is again really tough for Coleman, and he now faces stiff competition for opportunities with the shiny new toy in Gordon. The Chargers are No. 6 in pass-defense DVOA and No. 7 in total pass yards allowed. Top CB Casey Hayward is Pro Football Focus’ No. 1 cover corner out of 119 qualifiers, and bookend CB Trevor Williams is No. 13. Coleman and Gordon have their work cut out for them. Both need to be treated as boom-bust WR3/4 plays with Cleveland’s implied team total of 14.5 points being the lowest of the week. The Chargers’ defense is a better play than Coleman and Gordon.







TIGHT END



Start of the Week: Hunter Henry vs. Browns: Henry popped back up for a big game on Thanksgiving Day last week, catching all five of his targets for 76 yards and a touchdown against Dallas. Per beat writer Jack Wang, the Chargers are now 5-1 this season when Henry sees at least five targets. Imagine that. Look what happens when team’s feature their best players. Even more promising for Henry was that he played 76.5% of the snaps last week after being held to 65% or less in the three previous contests. Antonio Gates literally has nothing left. The offense goes through Keenan Allen and Henry in the pass game, along with Melvin Gordon on the ground and short pass game. Henry gets a date with a Browns team that has allowed the most catches, seventh-most yards, second-most touchdowns, and third-most fantasy points to tight ends. The Chargers’ implied team total of 28 points is the second-highest of the week behind New England.



Starts



Jared Cook vs. Giants: Cook has posted back-to-back duds in favorable spots against the Patriots and Broncos, catching two balls against New England and one against Denver. There’s nowhere to go but up, and Cook is going to have to play a more prominent role for Derek Carr without Amari Cooper (ankle, concussion) and Michael Crabtree (suspension). Not only is Cook going to have to get more involved, the matchup is also extremely favorable. The Giants are dead last in fantasy points and touchdowns allowed to tight ends, while checking in at third-to-last in yards. The Raiders are nine-point favorites and have an implied team total of 25.5 points.



Kyle Rudolph at Falcons: Prior to last week’s two-touchdown assault of the Lions when Rudolph only saw four targets, he had seen at least seven targets in six straight games. The Falcons have handled tight ends pretty well, limiting them to the seventh-fewest fantasy points, but they’ve allowed the 12th-most catches and 15th-most yards to the position. Rudolph’s floor has been so high for the past two months that he’s become an automatic TE1 start no matter the opponent. This game has one of the highest totals on the board and has big shootout potential.



Austin Seferian-Jenkins vs. Chiefs: Seferian-Jenkins was once again robbed of a touchdown by the refs last week against the Panthers. The league office said the officials made the wrong call by disallowing ASJ’s score, and it’s the second time it’s happened to the big tight end in the past six weeks. He’s had multiple touchdowns taken off the board over the last month-and-a-half. After seeing his targets diminished a bit in Weeks 7-9 (5 > 5 > 2), Seferian-Jenkins’ volume has popped back up the past two games with target totals of 9 and 7. The Chiefs have allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends and just one touchdown, but they’re 27th in yards surrendered to the position. ASJ owners have been frustrated lately, but it’s a good week to go back to the well.



Sits



Ricky Seals-Jones vs. Rams: The new kid on the block, Seals-Jones has literally come out of nowhere to post a combined 7-126-3 line the past two games against the Texans and Jaguars. Before Week 11, Seals-Jones had played all of one offensive snap. He’s still not playing all that much with just 18 pass routes run over the past two weeks, but RSJ is making the most of his opportunities and seems to have a real connection with Blaine Gabbert, perhaps from their time together with the third-string offense. Seals-Jones needs to be taken seriously obviously, but I need to see it again versus a Rams defense that has stamped out tight ends this season. L.A. has allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points, sixth-fewest catches, and third-fewest yards to the position. RSJ is a fade for me.



Charles Clay vs. Patriots: Clay bounced back for a respectable 60 yards on four catches against the Chiefs last week, but he still hasn’t scored since returning from knee surgery and isn’t seeing all that many targets with Zay Jones taking over as the Bills’ top pass-game option. New England is middle of the road in tight end defense, but Clay has long struggled against the Patriots. His last game versus coach Bill Belichick, Clay was held to two catches for six yards on six targets Week 8 of last season. Prior to that, he had lines of 5-47, 1-14, and 3-19-1 since joining the Bills.



David Njoku at Chargers: Njoku played a season-high 58.6% of the snaps last week against the Bengals and has seen his role increased in recent games. He’s drawn at least four targets in five of the last six games and saw at least five targets in four of those contests. It’s about time Cleveland starts using its first-round big-time athlete on offense. But now Njoku runs into a Chargers defense that has allowed just one touchdown and the second-fewest fantasy points to tight ends. On top of that, Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman and back and healthy for targets on the outside.