Week 13 slimelights 'NFL Slimetime'
Nate Burleson and Young Dylan break down the highlights from Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.
When Von Miller suffered a knee injury on Thanksgiving, his initial diagnosis was that his ACL was intact and he would be able to return at some point in the 2022 season. Miller even said that he was targeting the Week 14 matchup against the Jets to get back on the field. But then the [more]
Here are the first injury updates of Week 14.
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
Safe to say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Broncos and their fans.
No one wanted to talk about why the Cowboys starting running back was benched Sunday against the Colts. It turned out revealing something about this team.
Sanders, an NFL legend, accepted Colorado’s head coaching job last weekend. Now he’s trying to flip the Tigers’ top 2023 recruit.
Compared to the transition from Trey Lance to Jimmy Garoppolo, the latest change at quarterback should be a lot less complicated for the 49ers and their coaching staff.
Former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson was fired on Tuesday. Here are some points that led to his demise.
The Carolina Panthers waived former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. He was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Jordan Love's fifth-year option: "I think from our end of it, we’ve seen what we need to see.”
Jimmy Garoppolo will not require surgery on his foot as originally anticipated, and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan clarified what this means for his potential return.
Looking at mock drafts for the Chicago Bears from the national perspective.
Jim Leonhard, who played four seasons at UW and has been a member of the coaching staff for seven seasons, has decided his heart remains in Madison.
ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan says why he was blown away by how Brock Purdy performed in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.
ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay reported that’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba is healthy enough to play in the College Football Playoff.
Jeff Brohm's departure opens up Purdue football's head coaching job. Here is a list of names Purdue could consider to succeed him.
The Badgers have their next offensive coordinator per reports
The Eagles showed their strength with a beatdown against the Titans on Sunday. Does the win give them the top spot in our latest NFL power rankings?
The Rams are leaning toward having Baker Mayfield active for Thursday Night Football. Coach Sean McVay made it sound as if John Wolford‘s availability will play a part in whether Mayfield dresses. Wolford was limited in Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices. He has started two of the three games Matthew Stafford has missed. Third-stringer Bryce Perkins [more]