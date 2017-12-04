Week 13: Sex toys in Buffalo, disrespect of a flag and faint hopes for Cowboys and Pack

Shutdown Corner
Santa probably wasn’t the culprit who tossed a sex toy onto the field in the Patriots-Bills game in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Getty Images)
We’re almost at the homestretch for the 2017 NFL season. Here’s a look at how wacky things got in Week 13, via Shutdown Corner:

5) Prince Harry … oops, Carson Wentz hit a speed bump in Seattle on Sunday night. The Seahawks’ 24-10 victory bumped the Eagles to the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff race and kept Philly from clinching the East. [NFL playoff picture with four games left]

4) We may have prematurely buried the Packers. At 6-6 without Aaron Rodgers, they’re in the playoff hunt. [All bets are off if Aaron Rodgers enters the room

3) We may have prematurely buried the Cowboys, too. [Falcons lose, giving some life to loudmouth Dallas fans

2) Every fan has been there before. So fed up with penalties, you just want to toss the flag to the moon. The Chiefs’ Marcus Peters lived the dream. [No respect for the yellow flag at NFL game]

1) They know how to have fun in Buffalo … if you’re into that kind of thing. [Bills Mafia two years running with sex toy toss vs. Patriots]

 

 

 

 

 

