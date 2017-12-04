Week 13: Sex toys in Buffalo, disrespect of a flag and faint hopes for Cowboys and Pack

Santa probably wasn’t the culprit who tossed a sex toy onto the field in the Patriots-Bills game in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Getty Images)

We’re almost at the homestretch for the 2017 NFL season. Here’s a look at how wacky things got in Week 13, via Shutdown Corner:

5) Prince Harry … oops, Carson Wentz hit a speed bump in Seattle on Sunday night. The Seahawks’ 24-10 victory bumped the Eagles to the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff race and kept Philly from clinching the East. [NFL playoff picture with four games left]

4) We may have prematurely buried the Packers. At 6-6 without Aaron Rodgers, they’re in the playoff hunt. [All bets are off if Aaron Rodgers enters the room]

3) We may have prematurely buried the Cowboys, too. [Falcons lose, giving some life to loudmouth Dallas fans]

2) Every fan has been there before. So fed up with penalties, you just want to toss the flag to the moon. The Chiefs’ Marcus Peters lived the dream. [No respect for the yellow flag at NFL game]

Story Continues

1) They know how to have fun in Buffalo … if you’re into that kind of thing. [Bills Mafia two years running with sex toy toss vs. Patriots]