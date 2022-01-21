Week 13 SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Auburn and Kentucky face off at the top
We may be witnessing the game of the season this Saturday.
No. 2 Auburn and No. 12 Kentucky face off in a high-stakes game that will have major SEC Tournament implications later on in the season.
The Wildcats (15-3, 5-1 SEC) just knocked off 15-3 Texas A&M on the road to solidify themselves in second place in the SEC standings. Should they defeat Auburn this weekend, both teams would be 6-1 in a dead sprint for the SEC regular season title. According to KenPom, neither team is projected to lose another conference game after this contest.
LSU (15-3, 3-3 SEC) is still in the race, but losing to Arkansas and Alabama in back-to-back games is not ideal. The middle of the pack in the Southeastern Conference is currently a bloodbath.
Here are the SEC Power Rankings for week 13.
14. Georgia
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia has now lost seven straight. They are giving up over 83 points per game in SEC play.
13. Ole Miss
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss has lost three in a row, including losses to 15-3 Texas A&M and 17-1 Auburn.
12. Missouri
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Missouri lost an incredibly close game to Texas A&M before blowing out Ole Miss in Oxford.
11. South Carolina
AP Photo/Sean Rayford
South Carolina has lost three straight. The Gamecocks are averaging 61.2 points per game in SEC play.
10. Vanderbilt
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
The Commodores beat Georgia before losing to Tennessee at home.
9. Alabama
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama lost at Mississippi State before beating No. 13 LSU at home.
8. Florida
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
The Gators have now won two straight after starting conference play 0-3.
7. Mississippi State
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
The Bulldogs split their last two games, defeating Alabama before losing to Florida on the road.
6. Tennessee
© Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
Tennessee toted a whipping at Kentucky but then bounced back with a road win over Vanderbilt.
5. Arkansas
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
The Razorbacks have now won three straight after free-falling for a hot minute (losing five of six games).
4. LSU
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
The Tigers have lost two games in a row (Arkansas and Alabama).
3. Texas A&M
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M shot a poor 1-of-22 from beyond the arc in their most recent game against Kentucky.
2. Kentucky
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky stole one on the road against Texas A&M after demolishing Tennessee 107-79.
1. Auburn
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn remains at No. 1 despite a scare at Ole Miss.
