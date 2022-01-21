Week 13 SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Auburn and Kentucky face off at the top

We may be witnessing the game of the season this Saturday.

No. 2 Auburn and No. 12 Kentucky face off in a high-stakes game that will have major SEC Tournament implications later on in the season.

The Wildcats (15-3, 5-1 SEC) just knocked off 15-3 Texas A&M on the road to solidify themselves in second place in the SEC standings. Should they defeat Auburn this weekend, both teams would be 6-1 in a dead sprint for the SEC regular season title. According to KenPom, neither team is projected to lose another conference game after this contest.

LSU (15-3, 3-3 SEC) is still in the race, but losing to Arkansas and Alabama in back-to-back games is not ideal. The middle of the pack in the Southeastern Conference is currently a bloodbath.

Here are the SEC Power Rankings for week 13.

14. Georgia

Georgia has now lost seven straight. They are giving up over 83 points per game in SEC play.

13. Ole Miss

Ole Miss has lost three in a row, including losses to 15-3 Texas A&M and 17-1 Auburn.

12. Missouri

Missouri lost an incredibly close game to Texas A&M before blowing out Ole Miss in Oxford.

11. South Carolina

South Carolina has lost three straight. The Gamecocks are averaging 61.2 points per game in SEC play.

10. Vanderbilt

The Commodores beat Georgia before losing to Tennessee at home.

9. Alabama

Alabama lost at Mississippi State before beating No. 13 LSU at home.

8. Florida

The Gators have now won two straight after starting conference play 0-3.

7. Mississippi State

The Bulldogs split their last two games, defeating Alabama before losing to Florida on the road.

6. Tennessee

Tennessee toted a whipping at Kentucky but then bounced back with a road win over Vanderbilt.

5. Arkansas

The Razorbacks have now won three straight after free-falling for a hot minute (losing five of six games).

4. LSU

The Tigers have lost two games in a row (Arkansas and Alabama).

3. Texas A&M

Texas A&M shot a poor 1-of-22 from beyond the arc in their most recent game against Kentucky.

2. Kentucky

Kentucky stole one on the road against Texas A&M after demolishing Tennessee 107-79.

1. Auburn

Auburn remains at No. 1 despite a scare at Ole Miss.

