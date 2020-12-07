Week 13 Recap: Are the Giants poised to make an end-of-season run?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

The New York Giants took the prize for the most surprising outcome of Week 13 with their late-afternoon road win in Seattle. The G-Men held Russell Wilson's Seahawks to a paltry twelve points and likely snuffed out the QB's MVP chances in 2020, earning their fourth straight win along the way.

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson open the podcast discussing the resurgent New York Football Giants and the commendable job first-year head coach Joe Judge has done with the squad. They also break down the one area Kansas City needs to improve if they want to be successful this January, Carson Wentz' benching for rookie QB Jalen Hurts, the New York Jets snatching defeat from the jaws of victory thanks to a questionable Gregg Williams defensive call and the rest of the Week 13 slate.

New York Giants QB Colt McCoy led his team to a surprising road win in Seattle on Sunday. Are the Giants for real? (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

