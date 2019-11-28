Week 13 Rankings

Week 13 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: Patrick Mahomes comes off a needed bye to a smash spot in a Raiders Defense that’s coughed up more passing scores (26) than all but one team. The reigning MVP figures to give Lamar Jackson a run for his money down the stretch. … Not that there is any question right now: L-Jax is the MVP of the league, and doing things we have never seen at the quarterback position. Rushing for a minimum of 60 yards every week, Jackson has stacked 12 passing scores over his past three contests. Defenses don’t even have the luxury of picking their poison. The 49ers’ NFC-best unit appeared mortal twice in three weeks vs. fellow dual-threat Kyler Murray. … The Falcons stopped doing their “‘85 Bears reincarnate” bit ahead of a short-week matchup with Drew Brees, who has posted three scores in 3-of-4 starts since returning. The Saints are seven-point road favorites for a domed road date with a 49 over/under. … Russell Wilson has only two scores and two picks to show for the Seahawks’ two-game road trip through San Francisco and Philadelphia. Returning home with an extra day’s rest for Monday Night Football, Wilson will get back in the multi-score column against a Vikings D that has quietly been average. A 49 total helps.

Kyler Murray headed into the Cardinals’ bye with eight touchdowns in three games, two of which were against the 49ers. Now he gets a Rams Defense that was just razed to the ground by Lamar Jackson. Up to seventh in raw quarterback fantasy points, Murray should make a frontal assault on top-five status for the stretch run. … You worry about the interceptions. Jameis Winston will handle the touchdowns. The Turnover One has eight picks over his past three starts but produced as the QB4 all the same. Truly nothing matters when it comes to Winston. Just start him. … Aaron Rodgers has been Trubisky-esque over his past two starts and far less productive in fantasy since Davante Adams returned. Playing point guard during Adams’ absence, Rodgers has stopped spreading the ball around. The laughingstock Giants should provide some jumper cables for owners who need Rodgers to bounce back for the final week of the fantasy regular season. … Coming off a predictable dud vs. the Patriots, Dak Prescott returns home for a date with Buffalo’s top-three (by fantasy points allowed) quarterback defense. Daunting, but especially road tripping on a short week, the Bills are nowhere near the challenge the Pats were in a swirling rain storm.

It’s Deshaun Watson’s time in the Patriots barrel, though unlike Prescott, he will be doing battle in his domed home environs. Not even the Patriots can guard Will Fuller. The speed demon’s return immediately jump started the Texans’ offense in Week 12. … Kirk Cousins cooked for eight scores in three games before the Vikings’ bye. Adam Thielen’s (hamstring) status remains uncertain for a 49-totaled road date with the Seahawks. Another Jadeveon Clowney (hip) absence would go a long way, though Clowney is tentatively expected to play. … Mr. Floor Josh Allen had another solid day in Week 12, tossing two touchdowns while adding 56 yards on the ground. In the bottom 10 for quarterback fantasy points allowed, the Cowboys won’t be providing a Dolphins-esque ceiling opportunity. … I held out as long as possible on Sam Darnold, but the sophomore has indeed started taking advantage of plus matchups. The Bengals are yet another one for the holiday week. … Matt Ryan has just three scores in three games since returning from his high-ankle sprain. He could be without Julio Jones (shoulder) for Thanksgiving night’s grudge match with the Saints. This might not be Ryan’s final rankings resting place.

With two scores in two games, Nick Foles has been a major dud upon returning. The Bucs, who continue to battle Arizona for the title of “worst pass defense,” will do all they can to fix that. … Tom Brady has five passing touchdowns over his past six starts. Even if Mohamed Sanu (ankle) returns against the Texans’ eminently-rippable defense, there is little reason to expect anything other than the lowest-end QB1 day at this point from the GOAT. … Ryan Tannehill has provided QB12 and QB2 finishes on 19 and 18 attempts, respectively, over his past two starts. He has been living off big plays, something the Colts uncharacteristically silver plattered in Week 12. It still seems wiser than not to regard Tannehill as a mid-range QB2, even with his recent rushing efforts (three straight 30-yard efforts). … Jimmy Garoppolo continues to toe the line between beauty and disaster. The Ravens’ ascendant defense will provide a daunting Week 13 road challenge. Wink Martindale’s deepened secondary has improved the pass rush, something Garoppolo wilts against. … If nothing else, Daniel Jones has demonstrated spiked week potential. That is something the Packers have been good for lately.

Kyle Allen has generally had useful days in inviting setups. The Redskins pull out all the stops for rival signal callers. … The Steelers are a tough matchup for Baker Mayfield, but that was also the case when he got them for three total scores in Week 11. Mayfield has attributed his enhanced recent play to improved ball distribution. If he returns, David Njoku will provide a big red zone target. … Put in position to fail, Carson Wentz has done just that. Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery’s expected returns do provide reasonable QB2 hope vs. the pathetic Dolphins. … Derek Carr emerged from a soft portion of the Raiders’ schedule with two touchdowns in two games. The Chiefs have done a better job defending the pass than their reputation would suggest, but Carr does have a 51.5 over/under to hang his hat on. … Jameis Winston without the ceiling, Philip Rivers has a D- road date with a Broncos D permitting the fourth fewest QB fantasy points. … There’s a reason Andy Dalton got benched, but he will at least ensure Tyler Boyd and company do not die on the vine. His presence is more about saving others’ fantasy value than providing his own. … Hopefully Jared Goff’s No-Touchdowns November at least raised money for charity?

Week 13 Running Backs

RB Notes: I began the week with Ezekiel Elliott ranked a bit lower, but Jerry Jones made it clear that was not going to be an option. “I think you can expect to see Zeke a lot (Thursday),” Jones said Wednesday. “Hopefully coming in this endzone, maybe in those red kettles two or three times." The Bills are more vulnerable on the ground than through the air. … No. 2 Saints receiver Alvin Kamara has 40 receptions over his past five contests. The Falcons aren’t quite as ludicrously soft against receiving backs as they were in 2018, but there is still nothing to fear for Kamara on Thanksgiving. … The Jags pledged to recommit to Leonard Fournette in Week 12 and were true to their word with a season-high 33 touches. Fournette rewarded them with his second and third scores of the year. The Bucs’ defense is run tough but had been springing leaks before last week’s Brian Hill vacation. Workload is undefeated. … It’s difficult to separate Melvin Gordon and Derrick Henry this week. With both on the road, I’ll give Gordon the nod. Unlike the Titans, the Chargers are favorites, while the Broncos are softer vs. the run than Indianapolis. Obviously, you can’t go wrong with either player.

The Steelers would not be my first choice for Nick Chubb’s opponent for the final week of the fantasy regular season, but he’s just two games removed from getting them for 27/92. The Browns are two-point road favorites vs. a team starting a third-string quarterback named “Duck.” Game flow will remain in Chubb’s favor. He’s reached 20 carries in seven straight starts. … A mega Week 12 bust along with the rest of the Raiders’ offense, Josh Jacobs will try to shake it off in a game with a 51.5 over/under. Even if they’re playing from behind, we know the Raiders will stay committed to the run vs. a defense permitting the most running back fantasy points. … The Chiefs have allowed the most RB fantasy points, but the Bengals have surrendered, by far, the most rushing yards. Teams dominate game flow and time of possession vs. Zac Tayor’s expansion-level squad. Le'Veon Bell has never even approached a ceiling day this season, but his floor is too high to RB1 pass up. … Saquon Barkley has averaged a wheezing 2.77 yards on 81 carries since his warp-speed return from a high-ankle sprain. His Week 13 faith is placed in a Packers Defense coughing up the fourth most RB fantasy points.

Aaron Jones has just 26 touches, zero of which were catches, over his past two games. He has been targeted four total times since Davante Adams returned three weeks ago. Fix this, Matt LaFleur … or New York Giants, who allow nearly 120 weekly rushing yards as they routinely cede game flow. … Running in the league’s best offense, Mark Ingram has 12 scores in 12 games. The 49ers come to town bringing a 46 over/under, as well as an opponent 4.7 YPC. … We’ll see if the Bengals’ “hell or high water” Joe Mixon commitment remains with Andy Dalton back under center. There is little reason to believe it won’t. The Jets are run tough, allowing both the fewest rushing yards per game and yards per carry. …Chase Edmonds (hamstring) is returning to further complicate the Cardinals’ backfield, but I am betting on Kenyan Drake not only remaining the 1A but getting enough work to provide RB2 returns. Drake has passed both the eye and box scores tests all three weeks as a Cardinal. Neither Johnson nor Edmonds are startable. … Devin Singletary has reached 15 carries in 3-of-4 games, and 20 in 2-of-4. Re-involvement in the passing game — he has five catches over the past three weeks — would go a long way toward shoring up his RB2 status.

Not only has Marlon Mack fill-in Jonathan Williams had back-to-back 100-yard days on the ground, he piled up an eye-popping 29 touches in Week 12. He will be operating on 10 days rest vs. the Titans. … The Broncos have followed through on their pledge to commit to Phillip Lindsay as their lead back, though it has been tough going with Brandon Allen under center. Now Lindsay could be dealing with rookie QB Drew Lock making his NFL debut. Philip Rivers’ ineptitude should at least prevent game flow from getting away from the Broncos at home. … Todd Gurley was depressing along with the rest of the Rams’ offense in Week 12. Jared Goff and company should bounce back to something resembling normalcy against the Cardinals’ bottom-five defense but nothing can be assumed in this offense anymore. Gurley has at least dispatched Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson. … Tevin Coleman’s primary skill of late seems to be coming off the field so Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson can bust big plays. Coleman maintains a decisive workload advantage, but this is getting tough to watch. … Chris Carson’s latest fumblepalooza has him in real danger of losing work to Rashaad Penny, who ran circles around his butterfingers teammate in Week 12. Carson is a risky RB2, Penny an upside FLEX.

Jordan Howard (shoulder) still hasn’t been cleared for contact. Miles Sanders gets one last RB2 opportunity against the big-play allowin’ Dolphins. … Only the Chiefs hemorrhage more RB fantasy points than Detroit. It might be David Montgomery SZN for the first time in a while. … Shake off Ronald Jones’ recent disappointments for a gorgeous draw in the Jaguars, who are handing out 5.4 yards per carry. ... James Conner (shoulder) remains sidelined. Jaylen Samuels has failed five tests too many, while Benny Snell immediately handled the ball 22 times upon his return. He is the Week 13 play. … Devonta Freeman (foot) is ready to return from his two-game absence. He will be doing vs. the Saints’ top-five run defense. Freeman has averaged more than 4.0 yards per carry twice in nine games. … David Blough’s presence under center would be a problem for two-down grinder Bo Scarbrough against the Bears. I could have to drop Scarbrough before Thursday’s game. … You never want to bet on the Redskins’ running game, but the Panthers will do their best to make Derrius Guice relevant. … The Chiefs have maintained radio silence on Damien Williams’ (ribs) status. LeSean McCoy wins the coin flip over Darrel Williams. … James White’s FLEX value typically nosedives whenever Rex Burkhead is involved. That is indeed what has happened over the past few weeks.

Week 13 Receivers

WR Notes: Tyreek Hill is practicing in full after last week’s hamstring scare. The Raiders have no one even remotely capable of matching up. … As Ian Hartitz points out, though Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have mostly alternated their monster efforts, they have both finished in the top 10 two separate weeks. A.J. Bouye (Evans) and D.J. Hayden (Godwin) are middle of the road matchups, neither fully exploitable nor scary. … The hottest receiver in football, D.J. Moore has baselined 6/95 in four straight games. He’s up to fifth in raw yardage (905) and has 61 more yards than any other wideout over the past four weeks. The Redskins’ only option is to sue for peace. … D.J. Chark has posted one monster effort and one dud since Nick Foles’ return. Allowing, by far, the most receiver fantasy points, the Bucs will do their best to get Chark back in the former column. … Davante Adams has gone at least 7-of-10 in all three games since his return but exceeded 43 yards once in the process. His targets have not been high quality. That should change vs. a Giants D behind only the Bucs in terms of enemy receiver points allowed.

There is little to like about DeAndre Hopkins’ date with Stephon Gilmore, but Mr. Hartitz highlights the fact that Hopkins has gone 7/76/0 and 8/78/0 in two career showdowns with Gilmore. .... Mohamed Sanu (ankle) seems to be trending toward a return, but Julian Edelman can safely be projected for 10-plus targets vs. the Texans’ increasingly-sorry defense. The last time Edelman drew fewer than 10 looks was Week 5. … Julio Jones (shoulder) is genuinely questionable for the Falcons’ Thanksgiving hosting of the Saints. Jones played through the issue on Sunday, lending credence to the notion he will suit up. If he does, it could be against a hamstring-hobbled Marshon Lattimore. … Despite volatility brought on by modest target totals, Stefon Diggs has breached 100 yards in 4-of-6 contests. With Adam Thielen’s (hamstring) status back up in the air, Diggs profiles as a WR1 for a game with a 49 over/under. … Tyler Lockett is Mr. Peaks and Valleys. Mackensie Alexander is a green light individual matchup. … This feels too high for Odell Beckham, but it’s a confusing week in the WR10-20 range. I will bet on OBJ’s recent volume and the “feel” that he is overdue to explode.

John Brown was held below 50 yards for the first time in Week 12 but compensated with a 34-yard score. His speed is capable of winning any matchup. … Calvin Ridley’s 14 Week 12 targets were a new career high by four. With Julio at less than 100 percent, Ridley is well positioned to stay smoking against New Orleans’ Eli Apple. … As much as I would like to believe the Lions are a Mitchell Trubisky-proof foe, Allen Robinson’s individual matchup is tough enough in Darius Slay that I opted against forcing A-Rob to the WR1/2 borderline, which is where I initially envisioned him. … Keenan Allen has not cleared 100 yards since Week 3. He is facing sworn enemy Chris Harris, who has been burned for long scores each of the past two weeks. … It’s tough to fade Amari Cooper at home, but he will be dealing with Tre'Davious White at what seems to be far less than 100 percent. Michael Gallup has actually out-targeted Cooper 29-24 over the Cowboys’ past three games. There isn’t much separation between the two while Cooper works his way back to full health.

Cooper Kupp has gone off the Jared Goff deep end, turning 17 targets into 88 scoreless yards over his past three appearances. I was tempted to go full fade following Goff’s touchdown-free November, but that would be irresponsible vs. the Cardinals’ swinging-gate defense. … As raw as Drew Lock was over the summer, it’s hard to believe he will be a downgrade on Brandon Allen. Lock’s college profile suggests someone who will be more than willing to let Courtland Sutton make plays down the field. … At least on paper, DeVante Parker has looked like a genuine WR1 over the past two weeks. Despite some recent tightening, the Eagles continue to gift the fourth most WR fantasy points. ... As of Wednesday evening, consider Adam Thielen (hamstring) doubtful. … Coming down after last Sunday’s emotional revenge tilt, Jarvis Landry will be rematching with a Steelers D that held him to his worst performance of the past six weeks. … Christian Kirk has reached nine targets in 3-of-4 games. A hot-and-cold Jalen Ramsey is on tap for Week 13. … Will Fuller reminded of his unique abilities in Week 12. He will be the beneficiary of a guaranteed DeAndre Hopkins focus from Pats coach Bill Belichick.

Tyler Boyd has been (far) better with Andy Dalton than Ryan Finley. … I take no joy in having Jamison Crowder this high, especially after last week’s dud, but it’s what the #math demands vs. the Bengals’ nonexistent “defense.” … If T.Y. Hilton (calf) plays, it will be at nowhere close to 100 percent. … I’m not really sure what’s appropriate for Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, regardless of whom is under center. That’s all I’ve got for now. … 25 targets over the past three weeks is a pretty strong number for DK Metcalf. … Terry McLaurin comes off the first 10-target performance of his career to a matchup with a Panthers D that threatens to erase Dwayne Haskins from the face of the earth. … The 49ers’ defense has been limiting big plays, but hopefully non-blowout game script will emerge to keep Marquise Brown on the field for longer than he has been in recent weeks. … With Golden Tate (concussion) on the shelf, Darius Slayton figures to remain underrated for his WR3 appeal. … Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) are both on track to return. I have lost my bearings with this offense, but Jeffery has reasonable touchdown odds as a WR4 vs. the pathetic Dolphins. WR5 Agholor could take advantage of a coverage bust.

Week 13 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Zach Ertz has become the Eagles’ entire offense, gobbling up 30 receptions for 288 yards and two scores over his past three appearances. He is the first tight end in league history to go at least 9/90 in three straight games. His health (hamstring) is worth monitoring. … Travis Kelce headed into the Chiefs’ Week 12 bye with three straight 7/60 performances, finding the end zone twice. The Raiders, unsurprisingly, have permitted the fourth most TE fantasy points. … George Kittle returned from his two-game absence to his best effort of the year, catching six balls for 129 yards and a score. His reward is a date with a Ravens Defense surrendering the fifth fewest TE fantasy points. A concern for Kittle is pressure-sensitive Jimmy Garoppolo potentially going off the rails in the 1PM ET road date, though the 46 over/under helps. … Hunter Henry has yet to catch fewer than four passes or draw fewer than six targets in six games since returning. He’s matchup-proof. The Broncos aren’t a bad one, anyways.

No team has allowed fewer TE fantasy points than the 49ers. Mark Andrews enters the matchup with just seven looks over his past two contests. Blowout game flow has undoubtedly played a role in the depressed target totals, while the 49ers’ defense has taken some injury blows up the seam. … Ceiling has been hard to come by for Darren Waller over the past two months, a span in which he’s cleared 60 yards twice in eight games. He is keeping his floor afloat with a steady diet of targets. Comeback game script and a 51.5 over/under will keep his upside in reach vs. the Chiefs. … Greg Olsen has re-established his every-week TE1 bonafides with a trio of five-catch efforts. The Panthers are 10-point favorites against the pathetic Redskins, which could limit Kyle Allen’s passing volume. … Dallas Goedert’s eight Week 12 targets were second only to teammate Ertz amongst TEs, though he turned the workload into just 32 yards. Either way, Goedert has functionally become the Eagles’ No. 2 pass catcher. He has the same plus matchup Ertz does in the Dolphins. … Jared Cook’s two biggest yardage outputs have come in the past three weeks. The Falcons’ defense predictably came back down to earth in Week 12. … With Eric Ebron IRed and T.Y. Hilton (calf) still injured, Jack Doyle suddenly looks like a TE1 on paper. It doesn’t hurt that the Titans are coughing up the 11th most TE fantasy points.

Ryan Griffin’s two scores in the past two weeks have come on a modest eight targets. The Bengals will do what they can to keep Griffin’s TE1 case cooking. … Gerald Everett’s usage has spiraled along with the rest of the Rams’ offense, but his Week 13 matchup is impossible to ignore. The Cardinals continue to bleed the most TE fantasy points. Naturally, Everett is suddenly battling a knee issue. … Both Noah Fant’s upside and downside are self explanatory at this point. Drew Lock’s potential insertion under center is a Week 13 wild card. Lock was big-play obsessed in college. … Mike Gesicki’s consistent 6-7 target usage finally produced a Week 12 touchdown. … I found Jacob Hollister to be a fairly obvious Week 12 fade, never rising him above TE13 in my ranks. Of course, it’s unclear if it was actually good process, as Hollister was overthrown on a shoo-in score. Playing in the Seahawks’ target-deep, run-focused offense, I just don’t see any real difference between Hollister and the legions of other touchdown-or-bust TE2s. … With Adam Thielen (hamstring) potentially returning, the Kyle Rudolph/Irv Smith party is probably over. … The Texans’ tight end corps has become a three-man rotation, hollowing out Darren Fells’ already limited appeal. ... “Kaden Smith” in a GPP?

Week 13 Kickers

Week 13 Defense/Special Teams