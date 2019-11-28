Week 13 Rankings

Patrick Daugherty
Rotoworld

Week 13 Quarterbacks 

RK

Player

TM

Opp

1

Patrick Mahomes

KC

OAK

2

Lamar Jackson

BAL

SF

3

Drew Brees

NO

@ATL

4

Russell Wilson

SEA

MIN

5

Kyler Murray

ARI

LA

6

Jameis Winston

TB

@JAC

7

Aaron Rodgers

GB

@NYG

8

Dak Prescott

DAL

BUF

9

Deshaun Watson

HOU

NE

10

Kirk Cousins

MIN

@SEA

11

Josh Allen

BUF

@DAL

12

Sam Darnold

NYJ

@CIN

13

Matt Ryan

ATL

NO

14

Nick Foles

JAC

TB

15

Tom Brady

NE

@HOU

16

Ryan Tannehill

TEN

@IND

17

Jimmy Garoppolo

SF

@BAL

18

Daniel Jones

NYG

GB

19

Kyle Allen

CAR

WAS

20

Baker Mayfield

CLE

@PIT

21

Carson Wentz

PHI

@MIA

22

Derek Carr

OAK

@KC

23

Philip Rivers

LAC

@DEN

24

Jared Goff

LA

@ARI

25

Jacoby Brissett

IND

TEN

26

Mitchell Trubisky

CHI

@DET

27

Andy Dalton

CIN

NYJ

28

Ryan Fitzpatrick

MIA

PHI

29

Drew Lock

DEN

LAC

30

David Blough

DET

CHI

31

Dwayne Haskins

WAS

@CAR

32

Devlin Hodges

PIT

CLE

 

QB Notes: Patrick Mahomes comes off a needed bye to a smash spot in a Raiders Defense that’s coughed up more passing scores (26) than all but one team. The reigning MVP figures to give Lamar Jackson a run for his money down the stretch. … Not that there is any question right now: L-Jax is the MVP of the league, and doing things we have never seen at the quarterback position. Rushing for a minimum of 60 yards every week, Jackson has stacked 12 passing scores over his past three contests. Defenses don’t even have the luxury of picking their poison. The 49ers’ NFC-best unit appeared mortal twice in three weeks vs. fellow dual-threat Kyler Murray. … The Falcons stopped doing their “‘85 Bears reincarnate” bit ahead of a short-week matchup with Drew Brees, who has posted three scores in 3-of-4 starts since returning. The Saints are seven-point road favorites for a domed road date with a 49 over/under. … Russell Wilson has only two scores and two picks to show for the Seahawks’ two-game road trip through San Francisco and Philadelphia. Returning home with an extra day’s rest for Monday Night Football, Wilson will get back in the multi-score column against a Vikings D that has quietly been average. A 49 total helps.

Kyler Murray headed into the Cardinals’ bye with eight touchdowns in three games, two of which were against the 49ers. Now he gets a Rams Defense that was just razed to the ground by Lamar Jackson. Up to seventh in raw quarterback fantasy points, Murray should make a frontal assault on top-five status for the stretch run. … You worry about the interceptions. Jameis Winston will handle the touchdowns. The Turnover One has eight picks over his past three starts but produced as the QB4 all the same. Truly nothing matters when it comes to Winston. Just start him. … Aaron Rodgers has been Trubisky-esque over his past two starts and far less productive in fantasy since Davante Adams returned. Playing point guard during Adams’ absence, Rodgers has stopped spreading the ball around. The laughingstock Giants should provide some jumper cables for owners who need Rodgers to bounce back for the final week of the fantasy regular season. … Coming off a predictable dud vs. the Patriots, Dak Prescott returns home for a date with Buffalo’s top-three (by fantasy points allowed) quarterback defense. Daunting, but especially road tripping on a short week, the Bills are nowhere near the challenge the Pats were in a swirling rain storm.

It’s Deshaun Watson’s time in the Patriots barrel, though unlike Prescott, he will be doing battle in his domed home environs. Not even the Patriots can guard Will Fuller. The speed demon’s return immediately jump started the Texans’ offense in Week 12. … Kirk Cousins cooked for eight scores in three games before the Vikings’ bye. Adam Thielen’s (hamstring) status remains uncertain for a 49-totaled road date with the Seahawks. Another Jadeveon Clowney (hip) absence would go a long way, though Clowney is tentatively expected to play. … Mr. Floor Josh Allen had another solid day in Week 12, tossing two touchdowns while adding 56 yards on the ground. In the bottom 10 for quarterback fantasy points allowed, the Cowboys won’t be providing a Dolphins-esque ceiling opportunity. … I held out as long as possible on Sam Darnold, but the sophomore has indeed started taking advantage of plus matchups. The Bengals are yet another one for the holiday week. … Matt Ryan has just three scores in three games since returning from his high-ankle sprain. He could be without Julio Jones (shoulder) for Thanksgiving night’s grudge match with the Saints. This might not be Ryan’s final rankings resting place. 

With two scores in two games, Nick Foles has been a major dud upon returning. The Bucs, who continue to battle Arizona for the title of “worst pass defense,” will do all they can to fix that. … Tom Brady has five passing touchdowns over his past six starts. Even if Mohamed Sanu (ankle) returns against the Texans’ eminently-rippable defense, there is little reason to expect anything other than the lowest-end QB1 day at this point from the GOAT. … Ryan Tannehill has provided QB12 and QB2 finishes on 19 and 18 attempts, respectively, over his past two starts. He has been living off big plays, something the Colts uncharacteristically silver plattered in Week 12. It still seems wiser than not to regard Tannehill as a mid-range QB2, even with his recent rushing efforts (three straight 30-yard efforts). … Jimmy Garoppolo continues to toe the line between beauty and disaster. The Ravens’ ascendant defense will provide a daunting Week 13 road challenge. Wink Martindale’s deepened secondary has improved the pass rush, something Garoppolo wilts against. … If nothing else, Daniel Jones has demonstrated spiked week potential. That is something the Packers have been good for lately. 

Kyle Allen has generally had useful days in inviting setups. The Redskins pull out all the stops for rival signal callers. … The Steelers are a tough matchup for Baker Mayfield, but that was also the case when he got them for three total scores in Week 11. Mayfield has attributed his enhanced recent play to improved ball distribution. If he returns, David Njoku will provide a big red zone target. … Put in position to fail, Carson Wentz has done just that. Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery’s expected returns do provide reasonable QB2 hope vs. the pathetic Dolphins. … Derek Carr emerged from a soft portion of the Raiders’ schedule with two touchdowns in two games. The Chiefs have done a better job defending the pass than their reputation would suggest, but Carr does have a 51.5 over/under to hang his hat on. … Jameis Winston without the ceiling, Philip Rivers has a D- road date with a Broncos D permitting the fourth fewest QB fantasy points. … There’s a reason Andy Dalton got benched, but he will at least ensure Tyler Boyd and company do not die on the vine. His presence is more about saving others’ fantasy value than providing his own. … Hopefully Jared Goff’s No-Touchdowns November at least raised money for charity? 

Week 13 Running Backs

RK

Player

TM

Opp

1

Christian McCaffrey

CAR

WAS

2

Dalvin Cook

MIN

@SEA

3

Ezekiel Elliott

DAL

BUF

4

Alvin Kamara

NO

@ATL

5

Leonard Fournette

JAC

TB

6

Melvin Gordon

LAC

@DEN

7

Derrick Henry

TEN

@IND

8

Nick Chubb

CLE

@PIT

9

Josh Jacobs

OAK

@KC

10

Le'Veon Bell

NYJ

@CIN

11

Saquon Barkley

NYG

GB

12

Aaron Jones

GB

@NYG

13

Mark Ingram

BAL

SF

14

Joe Mixon

CIN

NYJ

15

Kenyan Drake

ARI

LA

16

Devin Singletary

BUF

@DAL

17

Jonathan Williams

IND

TEN

18

Phillip Lindsay

DEN

LAC

19

Todd Gurley

LA

@ARI

20

Tevin Coleman

SF

@BAL

21

Chris Carson

SEA

MIN

22

Miles Sanders

PHI

@MIA

23

Austin Ekeler

LAC

@DEN

24

David Montgomery

CHI

@DET

25

Ronald Jones

TB

@JAC

26

Benny Snell

PIT

CLE

27

Carlos Hyde

HOU

NE

28

Devonta Freeman

ATL

NO

29

Rashaad Penny

SEA

MIN

30

Sony Michel

NE

@HOU

31

Bo Scarbrough

DET

CHI

32

Kareem Hunt

CLE

@PIT

33

Jamaal Williams

GB

@NYG

34

Derrius Guice

WAS

@CAR

35

Tarik Cohen

CHI

@DET

36

LeSean McCoy

KC

OAK

37

James White

NE

@HOU

38

Jaylen Samuels

PIT

CLE

39

Frank Gore

BUF

@DAL

40

Raheem Mostert

SF

@BAL

41

Darrel Williams

KC

OAK

42

Kalen Ballage

MIA

PHI

43

Latavius Murray

NO

@ATL

44

Gus Edwards

BAL

SF

45

Royce Freeman

DEN

LAC

46

Nyheim Hines

IND

TEN

47

David Johnson

ARI

LA

48

Adrian Peterson

WAS

@CAR

49

Duke Johnson

HOU

NE

50

Peyton Barber

TB

@JAC

51

Chase Edmonds

ARI

LA

52

Alexander Mattison

MIN

@SEA

53

Jay Ajayi

PHI

@MIA

54

Brian Hill

ATL

NO

 

RB Notes: I began the week with Ezekiel Elliott ranked a bit lower, but Jerry Jones made it clear that was not going to be an option. “I think you can expect to see Zeke a lot (Thursday),” Jones said Wednesday. “Hopefully coming in this endzone, maybe in those red kettles two or three times." The Bills are more vulnerable on the ground than through the air. … No. 2 Saints receiver Alvin Kamara has 40 receptions over his past five contests. The Falcons aren’t quite as ludicrously soft against receiving backs as they were in 2018, but there is still nothing to fear for Kamara on Thanksgiving. … The Jags pledged to recommit to Leonard Fournette in Week 12 and were true to their word with a season-high 33 touches. Fournette rewarded them with his second and third scores of the year. The Bucs’ defense is run tough but had been springing leaks before last week’s Brian Hill vacation. Workload is undefeated. … It’s difficult to separate Melvin Gordon and Derrick Henry this week. With both on the road, I’ll give Gordon the nod. Unlike the Titans, the Chargers are favorites, while the Broncos are softer vs. the run than Indianapolis. Obviously, you can’t go wrong with either player.

The Steelers would not be my first choice for Nick Chubb’s opponent for the final week of the fantasy regular season, but he’s just two games removed from getting them for 27/92. The Browns are two-point road favorites vs. a team starting a third-string quarterback named “Duck.” Game flow will remain in Chubb’s favor. He’s reached 20 carries in seven straight starts. … A mega Week 12 bust along with the rest of the Raiders’ offense, Josh Jacobs will try to shake it off in a game with a 51.5 over/under. Even if they’re playing from behind, we know the Raiders will stay committed to the run vs. a defense permitting the most running back fantasy points. … The Chiefs have allowed the most RB fantasy points, but the Bengals have surrendered, by far, the most rushing yards. Teams dominate game flow and time of possession vs. Zac Tayor’s expansion-level squad. Le'Veon Bell has never even approached a ceiling day this season, but his floor is too high to RB1 pass up. … Saquon Barkley has averaged a wheezing 2.77 yards on 81 carries since his warp-speed return from a high-ankle sprain. His Week 13 faith is placed in a Packers Defense coughing up the fourth most RB fantasy points. 

Aaron Jones has just 26 touches, zero of which were catches, over his past two games. He has been targeted four total times since Davante Adams returned three weeks ago. Fix this, Matt LaFleur … or New York Giants, who allow nearly 120 weekly rushing yards as they routinely cede game flow. … Running in the league’s best offense, Mark Ingram has 12 scores in 12 games. The 49ers come to town bringing a 46 over/under, as well as an opponent 4.7 YPC. … We’ll see if the Bengals’ “hell or high water” Joe Mixon commitment remains with Andy Dalton back under center. There is little reason to believe it won’t. The Jets are run tough, allowing both the fewest rushing yards per game and yards per carry. …Chase Edmonds (hamstring) is returning to further complicate the Cardinals’ backfield, but I am betting on Kenyan Drake not only remaining the 1A but getting enough work to provide RB2 returns. Drake has passed both the eye and box scores tests all three weeks as a Cardinal. Neither Johnson nor Edmonds are startable. … Devin Singletary has reached 15 carries in 3-of-4 games, and 20 in 2-of-4. Re-involvement in the passing game — he has five catches over the past three weeks — would go a long way toward shoring up his RB2 status.

Not only has Marlon Mack fill-in Jonathan Williams had back-to-back 100-yard days on the ground, he piled up an eye-popping 29 touches in Week 12. He will be operating on 10 days rest vs. the Titans. … The Broncos have followed through on their pledge to commit to Phillip Lindsay as their lead back, though it has been tough going with Brandon Allen under center. Now Lindsay could be dealing with rookie QB Drew Lock making his NFL debut. Philip Rivers’ ineptitude should at least prevent game flow from getting away from the Broncos at home. … Todd Gurley was depressing along with the rest of the Rams’ offense in Week 12. Jared Goff and company should bounce back to something resembling normalcy against the Cardinals’ bottom-five defense but nothing can be assumed in this offense anymore. Gurley has at least dispatched Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson. … Tevin Coleman’s primary skill of late seems to be coming off the field so Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson can bust big plays. Coleman maintains a decisive workload advantage, but this is getting tough to watch. … Chris Carson’s latest fumblepalooza has him in real danger of losing work to Rashaad Penny, who ran circles around his butterfingers teammate in Week 12. Carson is a risky RB2, Penny an upside FLEX. 

Jordan Howard (shoulder) still hasn’t been cleared for contact. Miles Sanders gets one last RB2 opportunity against the big-play allowin’ Dolphins. … Only the Chiefs hemorrhage more RB fantasy points than Detroit. It might be David Montgomery SZN for the first time in a while. … Shake off Ronald Jones’ recent disappointments for a gorgeous draw in the Jaguars, who are handing out 5.4 yards per carry. ... James Conner (shoulder) remains sidelined. Jaylen Samuels has failed five tests too many, while Benny Snell immediately handled the ball 22 times upon his return. He is the Week 13 play. … Devonta Freeman (foot) is ready to return from his two-game absence. He will be doing vs. the Saints’ top-five run defense. Freeman has averaged more than 4.0 yards per carry twice in nine games. … David Blough’s presence under center would be a problem for two-down grinder Bo Scarbrough against the Bears. I could have to drop Scarbrough before Thursday’s game. … You never want to bet on the Redskins’ running game, but the Panthers will do their best to make Derrius Guice relevant. … The Chiefs have maintained radio silence on Damien Williams’ (ribs) status. LeSean McCoy wins the coin flip over Darrel Williams. … James White’s FLEX value typically nosedives whenever Rex Burkhead is involved. That is indeed what has happened over the past few weeks.                 

Week 13 Receivers 

RK

Player

TM

Opp

1

Michael Thomas

NO

@ATL

2

Tyreek Hill

KC

OAK

3

Mike Evans

TB

@JAC

4

D.J. Moore

CAR

WAS

5

Chris Godwin

TB

@JAC

6

D.J. Chark

JAC

TB

7

Davante Adams

GB

@NYG

8

DeAndre Hopkins

HOU

NE

9

Julian Edelman

NE

@HOU

10

Julio Jones

ATL

NO

11

Stefon Diggs

MIN

@SEA

12

Tyler Lockett

SEA

MIN

13

Odell Beckham

CLE

@PIT

14

John Brown

BUF

@DAL

15

Calvin Ridley

ATL

NO

16

Allen Robinson

CHI

@DET

17

Keenan Allen

LAC

@DEN

18

Amari Cooper

DAL

BUF

19

Cooper Kupp

LA

@ARI

20

Courtland Sutton

DEN

LAC

21

DeVante Parker

MIA

PHI

22

Michael Gallup

DAL

BUF

23

Adam Thielen

MIN

@SEA

24

Jarvis Landry

CLE

@PIT

25

Christian Kirk

ARI

LA

26

Will Fuller

HOU

NE

27

Tyler Boyd

CIN

NYJ

28

Jamison Crowder

NYJ

@CIN

29

T.Y. Hilton

IND

TEN

30

Kenny Golladay

DET

CHI

31

Robert Woods

LA

@ARI

32

DK Metcalf

SEA

MIN

33

Marvin Jones

DET

CHI

34

Deebo Samuel

SF

@BAL

35

Terry McLaurin

WAS

@CAR

36

Emmanuel Sanders

SF

@BAL

37

Marquise Brown

BAL

SF

38

Darius Slayton

NYG

GB

39

Mike Williams

LAC

@DEN

40

Tyrell Williams

OAK

@KC

41

Alshon Jeffery

PHI

@MIA

42

Brandin Cooks

LA

@ARI

43

James Washington

PIT

CLE

44

Sammy Watkins

KC

OAK

45

Curtis Samuel

CAR

WAS

46

A.J. Brown

TEN

@IND

47

Chris Conley

JAC

TB

48

Sterling Shepard

NYG

GB

49

Dede Westbrook

JAC

TB

50

Randall Cobb

DAL

BUF

51

Robby Anderson

NYJ

@CIN

52

Cole Beasley

BUF

@DAL

53

Russell Gage

ATL

NO

54

Nelson Agholor

PHI

@MIA

55

Diontae Johnson

PIT

CLE

56

Larry Fitzgerald

ARI

LA

57

Demaryius Thomas

NYJ

@CIN

58

Auden Tate

CIN

NYJ

59

Corey Davis

TEN

@IND

60

Anthony Miller

CHI

@DET

61

Tim Patrick

DEN

LAC

62

Josh Gordon

SEA

MIN

63

Zach Pascal

IND

TEN

64

Allen Hurns

MIA

PHI

65

Kenny Stills

HOU

NE

66

Mecole Hardman

KC

OAK

67

Allen Lazard

GB

@NYG

68

N'Keal Harry

NE

@HOU

69

Danny Amendola

DET

CHI

70

Geronimo Allison

GB

@NYG

71

Adam Humphries

TEN

@IND

72

Ted Ginn

NO

@ATL

 

WR Notes: Tyreek Hill is practicing in full after last week’s hamstring scare. The Raiders have no one even remotely capable of matching up. … As Ian Hartitz points out, though Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have mostly alternated their monster efforts, they have both finished in the top 10 two separate weeks. A.J. Bouye (Evans) and D.J. Hayden (Godwin) are middle of the road matchups, neither fully exploitable nor scary. … The hottest receiver in football, D.J. Moore has baselined 6/95 in four straight games. He’s up to fifth in raw yardage (905) and has 61 more yards than any other wideout over the past four weeks. The Redskins’ only option is to sue for peace. … D.J. Chark has posted one monster effort and one dud since Nick Foles’ return. Allowing, by far, the most receiver fantasy points, the Bucs will do their best to get Chark back in the former column. … Davante Adams has gone at least 7-of-10 in all three games since his return but exceeded 43 yards once in the process. His targets have not been high quality. That should change vs. a Giants D behind only the Bucs in terms of enemy receiver points allowed.

There is little to like about DeAndre Hopkins’ date with Stephon Gilmore, but Mr. Hartitz highlights the fact that Hopkins has gone 7/76/0 and 8/78/0 in two career showdowns with Gilmore. .... Mohamed Sanu (ankle) seems to be trending toward a return, but Julian Edelman can safely be projected for 10-plus targets vs. the Texans’ increasingly-sorry defense. The last time Edelman drew fewer than 10 looks was Week 5. … Julio Jones (shoulder) is genuinely questionable for the Falcons’ Thanksgiving hosting of the Saints. Jones played through the issue on Sunday, lending credence to the notion he will suit up. If he does, it could be against a hamstring-hobbled Marshon Lattimore. … Despite volatility brought on by modest target totals, Stefon Diggs has breached 100 yards in 4-of-6 contests. With Adam Thielen’s (hamstring) status back up in the air, Diggs profiles as a WR1 for a game with a 49 over/under. … Tyler Lockett is Mr. Peaks and Valleys. Mackensie Alexander is a green light individual matchup. … This feels too high for Odell Beckham, but it’s a confusing week in the WR10-20 range. I will bet on OBJ’s recent volume and the “feel” that he is overdue to explode.

John Brown was held below 50 yards for the first time in Week 12 but compensated with a 34-yard score. His speed is capable of winning any matchup. … Calvin Ridley’s 14 Week 12 targets were a new career high by four. With Julio at less than 100 percent, Ridley is well positioned to stay smoking against New Orleans’ Eli Apple. … As much as I would like to believe the Lions are a Mitchell Trubisky-proof foe, Allen Robinson’s individual matchup is tough enough in Darius Slay that I opted against forcing A-Rob to the WR1/2 borderline, which is where I initially envisioned him. … Keenan Allen has not cleared 100 yards since Week 3. He is facing sworn enemy Chris Harris, who has been burned for long scores each of the past two weeks. … It’s tough to fade Amari Cooper at home, but he will be dealing with Tre'Davious White at what seems to be far less than 100 percent. Michael Gallup has actually out-targeted Cooper 29-24 over the Cowboys’ past three games. There isn’t much separation between the two while Cooper works his way back to full health.  

Cooper Kupp has gone off the Jared Goff deep end, turning 17 targets into 88 scoreless yards over his past three appearances. I was tempted to go full fade following Goff’s touchdown-free November, but that would be irresponsible vs. the Cardinals’ swinging-gate defense. … As raw as Drew Lock was over the summer, it’s hard to believe he will be a downgrade on Brandon Allen. Lock’s college profile suggests someone who will be more than willing to let Courtland Sutton make plays down the field. … At least on paper, DeVante Parker has looked like a genuine WR1 over the past two weeks. Despite some recent tightening, the Eagles continue to gift the fourth most WR fantasy points. ... As of Wednesday evening, consider Adam Thielen (hamstring) doubtful. … Coming down after last Sunday’s emotional revenge tilt, Jarvis Landry will be rematching with a Steelers D that held him to his worst performance of the past six weeks. … Christian Kirk has reached nine targets in 3-of-4 games. A hot-and-cold Jalen Ramsey is on tap for Week 13. … Will Fuller reminded of his unique abilities in Week 12. He will be the beneficiary of a guaranteed DeAndre Hopkins focus from Pats coach Bill Belichick.

Tyler Boyd has been (far) better with Andy Dalton than Ryan Finley. … I take no joy in having Jamison Crowder this high, especially after last week’s dud, but it’s what the #math demands vs. the Bengals’ nonexistent “defense.” … If T.Y. Hilton (calf) plays, it will be at nowhere close to 100 percent. … I’m not really sure what’s appropriate for Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, regardless of whom is under center. That’s all I’ve got for now. … 25 targets over the past three weeks is a pretty strong number for DK Metcalf. … Terry McLaurin comes off the first 10-target performance of his career to a matchup with a Panthers D that threatens to erase Dwayne Haskins from the face of the earth. … The 49ers’ defense has been limiting big plays, but hopefully non-blowout game script will emerge to keep Marquise Brown on the field for longer than he has been in recent weeks. … With Golden Tate (concussion) on the shelf, Darius Slayton figures to remain underrated for his WR3 appeal. … Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) are both on track to return. I have lost my bearings with this offense, but Jeffery has reasonable touchdown odds as a WR4 vs. the pathetic Dolphins. WR5 Agholor could take advantage of a coverage bust.    

Week 13 Tight Ends

RK

Player

TM

Opp

1

Zach Ertz

PHI

@MIA

2

Travis Kelce

KC

OAK

3

George Kittle

SF

@BAL

4

Hunter Henry

LAC

@DEN

5

Mark Andrews

BAL

SF

6

Darren Waller

OAK

@KC

7

Greg Olsen

CAR

WAS

8

Dallas Goedert

PHI

@MIA

9

Jared Cook

NO

@ATL

10

Jack Doyle

IND

TEN

11

Ryan Griffin

NYJ

@CIN

12

Gerald Everett

LA

@ARI

13

Noah Fant

DEN

LAC

14

Mike Gesicki

MIA

PHI

15

Jacob Hollister

SEA

MIN

16

Kyle Rudolph

MIN

@SEA

17

Jimmy Graham

GB

@NYG

18

Vance McDonald

PIT

CLE

19

Kaden Smith

NYG

GB

20

Jason Witten

DAL

BUF

21

Tyler Higbee

LA

@ARI

22

T.J. Hockenson

DET

CHI

23

Dawson Knox

BUF

@DAL

24

Cameron Brate

TB

@JAC

25

Irv Smith

MIN

@SEA

26

Darren Fells

HOU

NE

27

Jaeden Graham

ATL

NO

 

TE Notes: Zach Ertz has become the Eagles’ entire offense, gobbling up 30 receptions for 288 yards and two scores over his past three appearances. He is the first tight end in league history to go at least 9/90 in three straight games. His health (hamstring) is worth monitoring. … Travis Kelce headed into the Chiefs’ Week 12 bye with three straight 7/60 performances, finding the end zone twice. The Raiders, unsurprisingly, have permitted the fourth most TE fantasy points. … George Kittle returned from his two-game absence to his best effort of the year, catching six balls for 129 yards and a score. His reward is a date with a Ravens Defense surrendering the fifth fewest TE fantasy points. A concern for Kittle is pressure-sensitive Jimmy Garoppolo potentially going off the rails in the 1PM ET road date, though the 46 over/under helps. … Hunter Henry has yet to catch fewer than four passes or draw fewer than six targets in six games since returning. He’s matchup-proof. The Broncos aren’t a bad one, anyways. 

No team has allowed fewer TE fantasy points than the 49ers. Mark Andrews enters the matchup with just seven looks over his past two contests. Blowout game flow has undoubtedly played a role in the depressed target totals, while the 49ers’ defense has taken some injury blows up the seam. … Ceiling has been hard to come by for Darren Waller over the past two months, a span in which he’s cleared 60 yards twice in eight games. He is keeping his floor afloat with a steady diet of targets. Comeback game script and a 51.5 over/under will keep his upside in reach vs. the Chiefs. … Greg Olsen has re-established his every-week TE1 bonafides with a trio of five-catch efforts. The Panthers are 10-point favorites against the pathetic Redskins, which could limit Kyle Allen’s passing volume. … Dallas Goedert’s eight Week 12 targets were second only to teammate Ertz amongst TEs, though he turned the workload into just 32 yards. Either way, Goedert has functionally become the Eagles’ No. 2 pass catcher. He has the same plus matchup Ertz does in the Dolphins. … Jared Cook’s two biggest yardage outputs have come in the past three weeks. The Falcons’ defense predictably came back down to earth in Week 12. … With Eric Ebron IRed and T.Y. Hilton (calf) still injured, Jack Doyle suddenly looks like a TE1 on paper. It doesn’t hurt that the Titans are coughing up the 11th most TE fantasy points.  

Ryan Griffin’s two scores in the past two weeks have come on a modest eight targets. The Bengals will do what they can to keep Griffin’s TE1 case cooking. … Gerald Everett’s usage has spiraled along with the rest of the Rams’ offense, but his Week 13 matchup is impossible to ignore. The Cardinals continue to bleed the most TE fantasy points. Naturally, Everett is suddenly battling a knee issue. … Both Noah Fant’s upside and downside are self explanatory at this point. Drew Lock’s potential insertion under center is a Week 13 wild card. Lock was big-play obsessed in college. … Mike Gesicki’s consistent 6-7 target usage finally produced a Week 12 touchdown. … I found Jacob Hollister to be a fairly obvious Week 12 fade, never rising him above TE13 in my ranks. Of course, it’s unclear if it was actually good process, as Hollister was overthrown on a shoo-in score. Playing in the Seahawks’ target-deep, run-focused offense, I just don’t see any real difference between Hollister and the legions of other touchdown-or-bust TE2s. … With Adam Thielen (hamstring) potentially returning, the Kyle Rudolph/Irv Smith party is probably over. … The Texans’ tight end corps has become a three-man rotation, hollowing out Darren Fells’ already limited appeal. ... “Kaden Smith” in a GPP?       

 

Week 13 Kickers

RK

Player

TM

Opp

1

Justin Tucker

BAL

SF

2

Harrison Butker

KC

OAK

3

Wil Lutz

NO

@ATL

4

Zane Gonzalez

ARI

LA

5

Brett Maher

DAL

BUF

6

Nick Folk

NE

@HOU

7

Greg Zuerlein

LA

@ARI

8

Matt Gay

TB

@JAC

9

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

NE

10

Ryan Succop

TEN

@IND

11

Younghoe Koo

ATL

NO

12

Mason Crosby

GB

@NYG

13

Michael Badgley

LAC

@DEN

14

Joey Slye

CAR

WAS

15

Josh Lambo

JAC

TB

16

Jason Myers

SEA

MIN

17

Sam Ficken

NYJ

@CIN

18

Dan Bailey

MIN

@SEA

19

Chase McLaughlin

SF

@BAL

20

Stephen Hauschka

BUF

@DAL

21

Jake Elliott

PHI

@MIA

22

Daniel Carlson

OAK

@KC

23

Austin Seibert

CLE

@PIT

24

Chris Boswell

PIT

CLE

25

Adam Vinatieri

IND

TEN

26

Aldrick Rosas

NYG

GB

27

Eddy Pineiro

CHI

@DET

28

Matt Prater

DET

CHI

29

Brandon McManus

DEN

LAC

30

Randy Bullock

CIN

NYJ

31

Jason Sanders

MIA

PHI

32

Dustin Hopkins

WAS

@CAR

 

Week 13 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

TM

Opp

1

Carolina Panthers

CAR

WAS

2

Chicago Bears

CHI

@DET

3

Philadelphia Eagles

PHI

@MIA

4

Los Angeles Chargers

LAC

@DEN

5

Cleveland Browns

CLE

@PIT

6

New England Patriots

NE

@HOU

7

Pittsburgh Steelers

PIT

CLE

8

New York Jets

NYJ

@CIN

9

Detroit Lions

DET

CHI

10

Baltimore Ravens

BAL

SF

11

Jacksonville Jaguars

JAC

TB

12

New Orleans Saints

NO

@ATL

13

Seattle Seahawks

SEA

MIN

14

Denver Broncos

DEN

LAC

15

Green Bay Packers

GB

@NYG

16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TB

@JAC

17

Kansas City Chiefs

KC

OAK

18

Dallas Cowboys

DAL

BUF

19

Buffalo Bills

BUF

@DAL

20

San Francisco 49ers

SF

@BAL

21

Los Angeles Rams

LA

@ARI

22

Tennessee Titans

TEN

@IND

23

Arizona Cardinals

ARI

LA

24

Indianapolis Colts

IND

TEN

25

Minnesota Vikings

MIN

@SEA

26

Cincinnati Bengals

CIN

NYJ

27

Atlanta Falcons

ATL

NO

28

New York Giants

NYG

GB

29

Houston Texans

HOU

NE

30

Miami Dolphins

MIA

PHI

31

Washington Redskins

WAS

@CAR

32

Oakland Raiders

OAK

@KC

