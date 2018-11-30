Week 13 Preview Podcast: Revealing expert strategies to get you through fantasy playoffs

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast

Week 13. It’s the last regular season slate for many Fantasy players. Some are lucky enough to already have secured a playoff spot. Many others are hanging on by a thread. A win, a loss, a met-point-threshold — all are important this week. Luckily, Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don are letting us in on some playoff strategies to implement.

Of course you’re starting Patrick Mahomes and Todd Gurley, but what about that FLEX position?

But that’s not all Liz and Dalton discuss in this week’s podcast episode. They also discuss the late-season injury fallout from across the league. How have the outlooks for Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, and the rest of the Chargers’ skill-position players after Melvin Gordon’s injury?

What alternatives do players look for now that Andy Dalton and Mitchell Trubisky are missing time? What does A.J. Green’s apparent return mean for Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd?

They’ve also asked you about the on-the-bubble starters you need to have a huge game in Week 13 — yes, we’re talking James White and Corey Davis.

Of course, we can’t forget about Andy and Brad going at it over their Week 13 rankings, and there are some differing opinions about Dalvin Cook.

Liz and Dalton then wrap up with a couple bargains and fades for Yahoo Daily Fantasy.

