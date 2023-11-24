Week 13 Predictions: FSU might need style points to make College Football Playoff

Welcome to Rivalry Weekend. Before it’s over, somebody is going to need a stiff drink.

Just in time, an Ohio brewery is rolling out a “Stealing Signs” pale ale, featuring Jim “I Don’t Know Anything About Sign Stealing” Harbaugh on the cans. It’s the kind of thing that makes college football so grand.

Another thing is people arguing over which four teams should make the College Football Playoff. Things could get really intense when it comes to FSU.

The Seminoles lost dynamo quarterback Jordan Travis to a leg injury last week. That triggered a debate whether the CFP selection committee should downgrade FSU. According to its own rules, the committee has no choice.

The “unavailability of key players” that will “likely affect its postseason performance,” is supposed to matter.

There are plenty of scenarios where it might. A doozy would be if Alabama beats Auburn (likely) and Georgia (maybe).

Being the two-time defending champ, Georgia would still likely get in. Assuming the Big Ten and Pac-12 have unbeaten champs, the fourth spot would come down to Alabama or FSU (we won’t even get into the Bama vs. Texas controversy).

The 12-1 Crimson Tide would have beaten No. 1 Georgia, No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 14 LSU. Nick Saban is The Godfather. Would that push Alabama ahead of a Jordan-less FSU?

The unbeaten Seminoles not only need to win their final two games, they might well need to rack up some style points. Will that happen, or are FSU fans destined to be left crying in their beer?

For the answer to that and many other Rivalry Weekend questions, you’ve come to the right place. Maybe.

FSU at Florida: If you’re wondering whether FSU can rack up actual points, you haven’t been watching the Gators’ defense. The question is whether UF’s newbie QB, Max Brown, can generate enough points to keep it close. The Swamp will help, but the ‘Noles will keep the playoff dream alive. FSU 27-20

Georgia at Georgia Tech: This rivalry is called “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.” It’s been more like clean, old-fashioned boredom lately as Georgia’s won 18 of the past 21 games. If that changes this year, there will be a lot of clean, old-fashioned heart attacks. Georgia 32-16

Alabama at Auburn: Speaking of hate, these two schools reportedly aren’t too fond of each other. New Mexico State just humiliated Hugh Freeze’s team, but all sins would be forgiven for the next decade if Freeze could win this one. Hard to see that happening. Alabama 28-17

Texas A&M at LSU: The Aggies seem refreshed now that they’re out from under the Jimbo Cloud. They might even hold Jayden Daniels to fewer than five TD passes and 150 yards rushing. That still won’t be quite enough. LSU 29-21

Houston at UCF: The Knights supposedly need a win to qualify for a bowl. If they get left out, they plan to dust off some old “2017 National Champion” T-shirts and update them to “2023 Big 12 Newcomer Champion” and claim that Georgia was scared to play them in a bowl game. UCF 31-22

Michigan at Ohio State: Ryan Day is approximately 97-3 as the Buckeyes' coach, but if he loses a third straight to Michigan he might as well be 3-97. Especially if he loses when Jim Harbaugh is banished to a Columbus Holiday Inn, where he’ll be denying he knew anything about his staff stealing towels before leaving for the game. If there is such a thing as karma … Ohio State 21-17

Kentucky at Louisville: Did the Wildcats really start the season 5-0? If Florida had scheduled them now, the Gators might not be praying to get into a bowl game. Louisville 32-23

Colorado at Utah: If the state of Utah allowed alcohol, a brewery should roll out a Prime Time ale. It would have an initial buzz but quickly fall flat and leave you wondering what all the fuss was about. Utah 33-22

Clemson at South Carolina: Donald Trump plans to attend to shore up his Palmetto State appeal. To show his neutrality, he plans to wear a garnet jacket to offset his orange hair. As far as the actual game, it’s hard to fathom the Gamecocks upsetting the Tigers two years in a row. Take the hair and the points. Clemson 27-17

Vanderbilt at Tennessee: The Volunteers are finishing a disappointing year. The Commodores are continuing a disappointing millennium. Forget Trump, Jill Stein wouldn’t show up for this one. Tennessee 39-13

Last week: 10-2. Season: 79-31

Bonus prediction: After receiving a tip from eight anonymous Big Ten schools, Columbus police will find Ohio State's playbook and a stash of Holiday Inn towels hidden in a secret compartment on Michigan's team bus.

