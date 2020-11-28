Week 13 Player Props Primer

It was a late morning release from Draft Kings this Saturday, so i'm going with my four favorite plays from today's shortened slate.

T.J. Finley vs. Texas A&M - O/U 269.5

Finley was competing for first-team reps with Max Johnson following a dreadful 13-of-24, 143 yard, two interception performance against Auburn back on Halloween in which he was unceremoniously benched in the 48-11 loss. Johnson stepped in and promptly threw for 172 yards and the Tigers' lone touchdown of the game. A QB controversy brewed in the lead up to their tilt against Arkansas, where Finley temporarily redeemed himself by throwing for 271 passing yards and two touchdowns in the narrow 27-24 victory.

Texas A&M’s defense is much more stout than Arkansas’ as they averaged 2.7 sacks per game which is good for 24th in the nation, while allowing only 338 total YPG. Keep in mind the Aggies have also faced two offensive juggernauts in Alabama and Florida already, while dominating just about everyone else on their schedule. A&M is also fresh off their No. 5 ranking in the recent College Football Playoff standings, so you’ve got a clear case of two teams going in polar opposite directions. Texas A&M is ultra-motivated to make their case to slide into the 4th slot in the event of a misstep from one of the top teams, while LSU is just barely keeping their head above water.

Finely will have a short leash if he doesn’t perform against a stifling Texas A&M pass rush. I love the Under 269.5 play here.

Ronnie Bell vs. Penn State - O/U 59.5

The Wolverines needed three overtimes to beat a Rutgers team that is rostering a fraction of the four-star caliber recruits. While overhyped preseason darling Joe Milton stumbled his way to a 5-for-12, 89 yard showing, backup Cade McNamara stepped in and completed 27-of-36 passes for 260 yards en route to an OT victory that Michigan proceeded to celebrate like they just won the Rose Bowl. The post-game celebratory optics were a clear example of just how far the once fabled program has fallen in 2020.

Frequently, backup quarterbacks have a comfort level with the second and third receivers on the depth chart since that’s who they are accustomed to working with. Upon his insertion in the game, McNamara honed in on emerging WR1 Cornelious Johnson, who racked up 105 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while also spreading the ball around to Giles Jackson (4/50), electric slot receiver Mike Sainristill (4/44/1) and reliable TE Nick Eubanks (5/43/1). Their increased involvement meant Ronnie Bell took a backseat in the offense with four receptions for 36 yards, finishing fifth on the team in receiving.

With a new quarterback and an increasingly diverse cast of receivers emerging, Bell has failed to hit the 60 yard mark in three of his last four games. I’m fading the Michigan wideout this week against Penn State and taking the Under 59.5 receiving yards.

Kyle Pitts vs. Kentucky - O/U 55.5

Following his Week 1, eight catch, 170 yards, four touchdown explosion, Pitts’ O/U number skyrocketed to 87.5 yards for the next two weeks, a mark he has failed to eclipse in any subsequent game this season. I touted his Under each time and cashed on both. However in Florida’s 44-28 victory over SEC East rival Georgia, Pitts hauled in two catches for 59 yard and a touchdown before exiting the game following a devastating helmet-to-helmet collision from a converging safety on a deep sideline route, causing him to miss the next two weeks.

However now that Pitts is healthy and suiting up today against Kentucky, Draft Kings lowered his O/U to 55.5, a number that the star tight end has surpassed in four of five games this year, including his truncated performance against Georgia. We’ve finally approached value territory! I envision Florida wanting to showcase their primary aerial weapon against Kentucky this week in an effort to remind the nation why Pitts is considered the top TE prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft.

I’m finally backing the Over 55.5 on the sixth-ranked Gators’ All-SEC tight end.

John Metchie III vs. Auburn - O/U 74.5

It’s Iron Bowl time again, where anything can and will happen! With the Mayor of Munchkinland Nick Saban out due to a positive COVID-19 test, the Crimson Tide will be without football’s preeminent sideline general of the modern era. With Alabama having not played even a pseudo-competitive game since their October 10, 63-48 boat-race against Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels, The Crimson Tide have put it in cruise control. They've since turned to auditioning some of their up-and-coming wideouts in the wake of star WR Jaylen Waddle’s ankle dislocation against Georgia back on October 24.

While John Metchie III had two huge games of more than 150 yards against Texas A&M and Tennessee, he has only topped out at 75 yards in his other five contests. Over the sophomore’s last two games, he has had exactly 18 receiving yards in each, as Devonta Smith and Jahleel Billingsley, Najee Harris and Slade Bolden all surpassed him in both catches and receiving yards over that span. While I don’t expect Metchie III to continue such a dirt-low usage indefinitely, asking him to hit the 75 yard mark in spite of his decrease in targets and overall usage is a tall order.

I’m following the trend and calling for the Under 74.5 yards mark to hit once again.

Last Week = 4-1

Season = 33-16 (67%)