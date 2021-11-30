Week 13 Pickups: Serious injuries for Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Andy Behrens and FSWA Hall of Famer Scott Pianowski tackle the news of Dalvin Cook’s and Christian McCaffrey’s serious injuries before attempting to assist fantasy football managers in finding some waiver wire replacements for them.

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts