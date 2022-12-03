Week 13 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears (3-9) are battling the Green Bay Packers (4-8) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to get back in the win column and break a five-game losing streak.

Chicago is coming off a 31-10 loss to the New York Jets, where quarterback Justin Fields was sidelined with a separated shoulder. His absence was noticeable as the Bears managed just 10 points and were held scoreless in the second half. Chicago also suffered some brutal injuries, including losing receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson for the year.

The Bears are 3.5-point home underdogs against Green Bay, according to Tipico Sportsbook. But what do the experts think? Here’s a look:

USA TODAY

USA TODAY’s Week 13 picks:

Jarrett Bell: Packers

Chris Bumbaca: Bears

Nate Davis: Packers

Safid Deen: Packers

Tyler Dragon: Packers

Lorenzo Reyes: Packers

NFL.com

Gregg Rosenthal – Packers 27, Bears 21

The Packers’ offense has quietly solved a lot of their issues over the last month, just in time for the defense to go from bad to worse. Christian Watson has given the team an explosive element and the offensive line has stabilized. That’s great news against a defense that’s dead last in EPA since trading Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn, per PFF. I’m taking Green Bay pretty comfortably in this one, even if Justin Fields starts.

ESPN

ESPN’s Week 13 picks:

Stephania Bell: No pick

Matt Bowe: No pick

Mike Clay: Bears

Jeremy Fowler: Packers

Domonique Foxworth: Packers

Dan Graziano: Packers

Jason Reid: No pick

Laura Rutledge: No pick

Sam Wickersham: Packers

CBS Sports

CBS Sports’ Week 13 picks:

Pete Prisco: Packers

Jason La Canfora: Packers

Will Brinson: Packers

Jared Dubin: Packers

Ryan Wilson: Packers

John Breech: Packers

Dave Richard: Packers

Jamey Eisenberg: Packers

MMQB

MMQB’s Week 13 picks:

Albert Breer: Packers

Mitch Goldich: Packers

Gary Gramling: Packers

Conor Orr: Packers

John Pluym: Bears

Sporting News

Vinnie Iyer – Packers 23, Bears 20

The Packers aren’t sure if Aaron Rodgers can go with his thumb and rib injuries. the Bears are concerned about Justin Fields’ left shoulder. There’s a bye for both teams in Week 14. This very well could be Jordan Love vs. Trevor Siemian, which means it’s running game vs. running game vs. two bad run defenses. Advantage Packers with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon over the Bears with David Montgomery.

Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports’ Week 13 picks:

Bryan Fischer: Packers

Steven Lassan: Packers

Mark Ross: Packers

Ben Weinrib: Packers

Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report’s Week 13 picks:

Gary Davenport: Packers

Greg Ivory: Packers

Kris Knox: Packers

Maurice Moton: Packers

Wes O’Donnell: Packers

Brent Sobleski: Packers

Bottom line

According to NFL Pickwatch, 80% of experts are picking the Bears to lose to the Packers on Sunday.

Focusing specifically on the expert picks we rounded up above, here’s how the final tally looks:

Packers: 33

Bears: 3

