Week 13 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears (3-9) are battling the Green Bay Packers (4-8) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to get back in the win column and break a five-game losing streak.
Chicago is coming off a 31-10 loss to the New York Jets, where quarterback Justin Fields was sidelined with a separated shoulder. His absence was noticeable as the Bears managed just 10 points and were held scoreless in the second half. Chicago also suffered some brutal injuries, including losing receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson for the year.
The Bears are 3.5-point home underdogs against Green Bay, according to Tipico Sportsbook. But what do the experts think? Here’s a look:
USA TODAY
Jarrett Bell: Packers
Chris Bumbaca: Bears
Nate Davis: Packers
Safid Deen: Packers
Tyler Dragon: Packers
Lorenzo Reyes: Packers
NFL.com
Gregg Rosenthal – Packers 27, Bears 21
The Packers’ offense has quietly solved a lot of their issues over the last month, just in time for the defense to go from bad to worse. Christian Watson has given the team an explosive element and the offensive line has stabilized. That’s great news against a defense that’s dead last in EPA since trading Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn, per PFF. I’m taking Green Bay pretty comfortably in this one, even if Justin Fields starts.
ESPN
Stephania Bell: No pick
Matt Bowe: No pick
Mike Clay: Bears
Jeremy Fowler: Packers
Domonique Foxworth: Packers
Dan Graziano: Packers
Jason Reid: No pick
Laura Rutledge: No pick
Sam Wickersham: Packers
CBS Sports
Pete Prisco: Packers
Jason La Canfora: Packers
Will Brinson: Packers
Jared Dubin: Packers
Ryan Wilson: Packers
John Breech: Packers
Dave Richard: Packers
Jamey Eisenberg: Packers
MMQB
Albert Breer: Packers
Mitch Goldich: Packers
Gary Gramling: Packers
Conor Orr: Packers
John Pluym: Bears
Sporting News
Vinnie Iyer – Packers 23, Bears 20
The Packers aren’t sure if Aaron Rodgers can go with his thumb and rib injuries. the Bears are concerned about Justin Fields’ left shoulder. There’s a bye for both teams in Week 14. This very well could be Jordan Love vs. Trevor Siemian, which means it’s running game vs. running game vs. two bad run defenses. Advantage Packers with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon over the Bears with David Montgomery.
Athlon Sports
Bryan Fischer: Packers
Steven Lassan: Packers
Mark Ross: Packers
Ben Weinrib: Packers
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report’s Week 13 picks:
Gary Davenport: Packers
Greg Ivory: Packers
Kris Knox: Packers
Maurice Moton: Packers
Wes O’Donnell: Packers
Brent Sobleski: Packers
Bottom line
According to NFL Pickwatch, 80% of experts are picking the Bears to lose to the Packers on Sunday.
Focusing specifically on the expert picks we rounded up above, here’s how the final tally looks:
Packers: 33
Bears: 3
